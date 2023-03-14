Frenzied police officer opens fire in Bangkok

A Royal Thai Police officer started firing gunshots randomly at Soi Jiramakorn in the Sai Mai district of Bangkok at 11am this morning and still has not been arrested as of 5pm. No one is reported to be injured.

Police identified the gunman as 51 year old Pol. Lt. Kitikarn Sangboon, an inspector with the Special Branch of the RTP.

More than 100 SWAT officers have been deployed to close in on the house where Kitikarn is hiding but he has still not surrendered after a five-hour and counting standoff.

Reports say that no one has been killed or injured by the gunfire. However, residents of Bangkok are advised to steer clear of the area until the gunman is detained. Police have cordoned off the scene within a 1-kilometre radius of the house.

The sound of gunfire has been coming from the house all day with reports saying that over 40 shots have been heard over the course of the day, causing panic among locals.

Allegedly, the gunman shouted to say that anyone who tried to enter the house would be shot.

At one point, Kitikarn poured water onto the police from the second floor window. Police are speaking to him via a megaphone.

At 4pm, the Chief of Police travelled to the scene to try and assist in getting the situation under control. He said he wants to detain the gunman before dark.

Before the incident, Pol. Lt. Kitikarn was absent from work for a few days due to a mental health condition, according to Superintendent of Sai Mai Police Station Pol. Col. Rangsan Sonsing.

Today, a concerned colleague at the Special Branch arranged for an ambulance to pick up Kitikarn and take him for mental health treatment.

Dissatisfied, Kitikarn started firing shots through the wooden door of the house into the street. Fortunately, no one was hit by any of the bullets.

Police evacuated residents in the immediate area, assisting some elderly residents who have trouble walking.