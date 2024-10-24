Brighton College Bangkok, Vibhavadi: Sister to the International School of the Year

We are delighted to announce the launch of our second international school in the Thai capital, Brighton College Bangkok, Vibhavadi for boys and girls aged 2 to 18.

This exciting venture builds upon the terrific success of Brighton College Bangkok, which has operated successfully in Thailand for the last decade. Due to exceptional demand at this award-winning school, Brighton will be opening its doors to its second school in Bangkok in August 2025.

The school will deliver a world-class education in iconic, brand-new, purpose-built facilities, inspiring a lifelong love of learning in children, underpinned by the pillars of curiosity, confidence and kindness.

Brighton College Bangkok has had incredible success over the past decade, with some of the best examination results in Asia, securing pupil admissions to prestigious universities such as Cambridge University, Imperial College London, and Emory University. Just two weeks ago, the school was named British International School of the Year at the prestigious Independent Schools of the Year Awards 2024.

Brighton College UK, awarded School of the Decade by The Sunday Times, is consistently recognised as the UK’s leading co-educational independent school. In 2024, Brighton College secured the best examination results of any independent school in the UK. In addition, Brighton has achieved numerous other accolades, such as Top School in Britain for STEM and Best Sixth Form in Britain.

Khun Nusara (Assakul) Banyatpiyaphod, Chair of the Brighton College Bangkok Board of Governors, shared her excitement about the upcoming expansion.

“The partnership of two great educational organisations is truly exciting for our children. All the values we hold dear, kindness, nurturing a child’s natural curiosity and developing their confidence to grow and make a difference in the world, will only be strengthened by becoming part of the Brighton College Family of Schools.

“I am delighted now, to announce the arrival of Brighton College Bangkok, Vibhavadi, a school that not only continues to build a community of academic excellence but one that develops a love of learning and provides our pupils with the greatest opportunities to become the best version of themselves.”

The Brighton College ethos of nurturing curiosity, confidence, and kindness, will ensure that our pupils at our new school at Vibhavadi are prepared for a bright global future.

Richard Cairns, Principal of Brighton College Group added:

“Alongside our established school in Bangkok, I have every confidence that Brighton College Bangkok Vibhavadi will become what Tatler described as one of the hottest tickets in education. This will be a school rooted in inspiring children to be the very best versions of themselves – children who are kind, respectful, academically ambitious, and self-confident, ready to play their part in making a better world for future generations.”

Join us as we embark on this exciting journey to bring a premier educational experience to more students in Bangkok!

Contact for more information:

Website: https://bit.ly/BCBV-005

Tel: +66 (84) 676 0616

Email: admissions-vibha@brightoncollege.ac.th

Line: @brightonvibhavadi

Press release