Thailand braces for tropical storm and cool winds in 24 provinces

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) issued a weather warning today, October 24, highlighting heavy rain in 24 provinces and urging vigilance regarding the powerful tropical storm Trami. Northern Thailand will experience cool weather and strong winds, while the southern seas will see high waves.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours indicates that upper Thailand will have minimal rainfall, though thunderstorms may occur in some areas. In the northeastern and upper northern regions, morning temperatures will be cooler with strong winds.

This weather pattern is attributed to a moderate high-pressure system or cool air mass covering the upper northern and northeastern regions. In contrast, the easterly winds bringing moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand to upper Thailand have weakened.

The monsoon trough passing through the upper southern region will result in continued thunderstorms. The Andaman Sea will experience waves of 1 to 2 metres, and the Gulf of Thailand will have waves approximately 1 metre high, with waves exceeding 2 metres in thunderstorm-prone areas. Mariners in these regions should exercise caution and avoid sailing in stormy areas.

Meanwhile, the powerful tropical storm Trami is currently situated over the upper Philippines and is expected to move into the upper South China Sea today. It is forecasted to approach the southern coast of Hainan Island in China and the central coast of Vietnam between October 26 and 28. Travellers to these areas should monitor the weather conditions before embarking on their journeys.

In the northern region, the upper part will be cool in the morning with 10% of the area experiencing thunderstorms, particularly in the provinces of Chiang Mai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok, Phichit, and Phetchabun. Temperatures will range from 21 to 24 degrees Celsius (°C) at their lowest to 32 to 35°Cat their highest, with easterly winds blowing at 10 to 15 kilometres per hour (km/h).

Regional updates

In the northeastern region, the morning will be cool with strong winds and slight rain in some areas, mainly in the western part of the region. Temperatures will range from 20 to 23°C at their lowest to 31 to 34°C at their highest, with northeasterly winds blowing at speeds of 10 to 30 km/h.

In the central region, 10% of the area will experience thunderstorms, mostly in the provinces of Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Samut Sakhon, and Samut Songkhram. Temperatures will range from 22 to 25°C at their lowest to 32 to 35°C at their highest, with northeasterly winds blowing at speeds of 10 to 20 km/h.

In the eastern region, 10% of the area will experience thunderstorms, mostly in the provinces of Nakhon Nayok, Chon Buri, and Trat. Temperatures will range from 23 to 25°C at their lowest to 32 to 34°C at their highest, with northeasterly winds blowing at speeds of 15 to 30 km/h. The sea will have waves approximately 1 metre high, with waves exceeding 2 metres in thunderstorm-prone areas.

In the southern region (eastern coast), 40% of the area will experience thunderstorms, particularly in the provinces of Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, and Songkhla. Temperatures will range from 22 to 25°C at their lowest to 32 to 34°C at their highest, with variable winds blowing at speeds of 15 to 30 km/h. The sea will have waves approximately 1 metre high, with waves exceeding 2 metres in thunderstorm-prone areas.

In the southern region (western coast), 40% of the area will experience thunderstorms, particularly in the provinces of Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, and Krabi. Temperatures will range from 24 to 26°C at their lowest to 31 to 33°C at their highest.

From Phang Nga upwards, southwesterly winds will blow at speeds of 15 to 35 km/h, with waves of 1 to 2 metres, and waves exceeding 2 metres in storm-prone areas. From Phuket downwards, northwesterly winds will blow at speeds of 15 to 30 km/h, with waves approximately 1 metre high, and waves exceeding 2 metres in storm-prone areas.

In Bangkok and surrounding areas, 10% of the area will experience thunderstorms. Temperatures will range from 24 to 26°C at their lowest to 33 to 35°C at their highest, with northeasterly winds blowing at speeds of 10 to 20 km/h.