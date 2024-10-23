Bangkok drug gang suspect at large after shooting at police

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A suspect from a drug gang in Bangkok remains at large after firing five shots at police to facilitate his escape. His accomplice, who was apprehended, was found with 160,000 methamphetamine pills and 1 kilogramme of crystal methamphetamine hidden in the car’s boot.

Yesterday, October 22, around 10.30pm, police officers led by Rangsang Sonsingh, along with Sanchai Keerirat and Wutthichai Boonyoo, conducted a drug bust operation in Saimai, Bangkok. They detained 37 year old Wuttisak Tanchareon, who had a significant stash of illegal drugs. The incident took place in Soi Saimai 10, Saimai district.

The police patrol initially encountered the suspects’ vehicle in Soi Saimai 57. Spotting the suspicious car with two occupants, officers signalled for it to stop. Instead of complying, the driver accelerated, attempting to flee. During the chase, one of the suspects fired five shots at the pursuing officers from the car window.

The chase concluded in Soi Saimai 10, where police managed to intercept the vehicle. One suspect was captured, while the other fled into the nearby alleys. A thorough search of the car revealed approximately 160,000 methamphetamine pills and 1 kilogram of crystal methamphetamine.

Police report that the fugitive is of small build, bald, and was wearing a short-sleeved black shirt and shorts. He is armed with a revolver, reported KhaoSod.

The police are currently conducting a manhunt, employing drones to survey the area and locate the suspect. Given the armed nature of the fugitive, officers are proceeding with caution to prevent any violent incidents.

In related news, police in Phatthalung have arrested a drug dealer at a petrol station, seizing 20,000 methamphetamine pills intended for local distribution and are now expanding their efforts to dismantle a larger network in Thung Song.

Phatthalung police, led by Yotsaporn Rungsawat, commander of the 434th Border Patrol Police Company, alongside Amphon Nilbanphot and Chusak Chuthong, officers from the same unit, and administrative officials from the Internal Security Operations Command of Phatthalung, conducted a successful raid.