City Guide: Top 10 luxury hotels to book in Bangkok 2022

With nearly 100 luxury hotels to choose from in Bangkok, booking the right one can feel rather overwhelming, especially if it’s your first time visiting the Big Mango. The hotels on our list have to tick all the boxes for luxury, location, accommodation, room service, dining and facilities. A courteous concierge and cocktails on the rooftop are a must, a view overlooking the river at sunset is a plus, while others offer exclusive spas, picturesque swimming pools and classy night clubs. So without further ado, here’s our top 10 5-star hotels in Bangkok for 2022.

Siam Kempinski

For those who values premium shopping, easy access to public transportation and the pulse of Bangkok’s urban vibe, Siam Kempinksi is the perfect place to stay. It’s located right in the throbbing heart of Bangkok, behind the upscale shopping mall Siam Paragon, making it a shopper’s paradise. Everything you need can be found here, including numerous luxury stores, cinemas, an aquarium, bowling alleys and restaurants. BTS Siam station is only a few minutes’ walk away, giving you quick access to the clean, air conditioned sky train system. Traditional Thai characteristics can be found in each of the hotel’s 397 magnificent rooms and suites, with the majority of rooms fitted with private balconies giving views of the hotel’s green gardens and free-form swimming pool.

The Cabana Room has direct access to the swimming pool and comes in at 17,300 baht per night, breakfast included. Meanwhile the Deluxe Room will cost you 10,300 baht per night with breakfast. The family suite is 18,300 baht per night. The most expensive room, the Presidential Suit, will set you back 162,000 baht per night.

Mandarin Oriental

The Mandarin Oriental has been a luxurious establishment in Bangkok since it opened in 1876. Not surprising, considering it’s Thailand’s first luxury hotel. It offers a perfect blend of traditional Thai design and modern aesthetics. The excellent service puts it a step ahead of its many competitors. The cherry on top is its location on the Chao Phraya River and free rides on the traditional Thai shuttle boat. Many important guests have stayed at the hotel over the years, adding to its already stacked history. BTS Saphan Taksin station is about a 10 minute walk, and it’s also close to a few attractions that you might perhaps consider visiting — if you find yourself itching to leave the comfort of your expensive suite, which we seriously doubt will happen.

There are 5 room types and 14 suites to choose from. Their Deluxe Premier Room costs 22,920 baht per night, and the State Room costs 44,800 baht per night. The suite room (Junior Terrace Suite) starts from 51,200 per night, and it goes up to 432,000 baht per night for the Oriental 2-bedroom suite.

St. Regis Bangkok

The St. Regis Hotel redefines luxury with its location in the centre of central Bangkok, overlooking the Royal Sports Club. This boutique hotel has 227 guest rooms and 51 suites, all of which are stylishly furnished with beautiful contemporary furnishings and have large windows with panoramic views of the city. The infinity edge pool stretches across most of the 15th floor, while the 12th floor’s Regis Bar also offers amazing sunset views. You can get to the hotel directly by BTS Ratchadamri station. The main shopping area, Siam, is only one train station away. While Sathorn, the city’s central business district, is just 2 BTS stations away at Chong Nonsi station.

St. Regis offers 17 room options. The 1 King Bed Guest Room goes for 6,500 baht per night, while their most expensive room, the Penthouse Suite, goes for 350,000 baht per night.

Okura Prestige Bangkok

The Okura Prestige Bangkok is located at the intersection of Wireless Road and Ploen Chit Road. The hotel is close to the shopping malls Central Embassy and Central Chidlom. For those who travelling on business, it’s not far from the CBD, making this an ideal hotel for the solo sojourner who prefers flying first class. There are a total of 240 hotel rooms and suites, each with a stunning view of the city. The interior is a fusion of Japanese and Thai aesthetics. There are three main room types: Deluxe, Club and Suite.

The Deluxe units range from 3,000 to 7,200 baht per night, while the Club rooms range from 4,500 to 9,600 per night. Suite rooms starts at 8,000 baht per night and max out at 16,600 baht per night.

Sukhothai Bangkok

This hotel, named after the royal former Thai capital of Sukhothai, outshines itself in terms of luxury, service and attractive architecture. Everything about the hotel is pleasing to the eye. There are more than 200 rooms here with classic Thai villas and suites, each facing the gardens and lotus ponds. Although located in the city, the whole estate offers the sensation of a total urban oasis. It’s a fantastic pick for nearly anyone and any occasion, from business trips to family vacations to honeymoons. The staff will make you feel at home as soon as you step foot in the lobby. Sukhothai is located near Lumphini Park and the British Embassy. Both MRT Lumphini and BTS Saladaeng stations are nearby, making it convenient to explore the city.

The Club Room starts from 4,163 baht per night, while the Club Premier Suite is priced at 10,110 baht per month.

The Peninsula Bangkok

The Peninsula dominates the western half of the Chao Phraya River, just a brief river cruise away from the BTS Saphan Thaksin station. While its’s not far from the city’s significant historic monuments like the Royal Palace, it keeps a safe distance from the city’s central retail and entertainment areas, making it the ideal spot for those seeking both luxury and a breathtaking view. The Peninsula is a classic upscale hotel that seamlessly blends international aesthetics with Thai decor. The hotel also features a sauna and a gym with complimentary yoga classes, water aerobics and HITT sessions. Outside, there is an 88-metre-long 3-tiered pool. Paribatra, which resembles an aircraft museum, is equipped with a helipad and a special lounge. The Peninsula provides its visitors with a variety of experiences, including Muay Thai lessons and Thai cooking classes.

There are four deluxe room types, starting from 8,800 baht per night, and 8 suite room options, starting from 14,900 baht per night.

Lebua

Alas, how can we forget Lebua? It’s located on the eastern side of the Chao Phraya River. The hotel offers a tuk-tuk service to the Sathorn Pier and BTS Saphan Taksin station, both around 2 kilometers away. Their main selling point is, well, you might have guessed it, is The Dome, on the 64th floor. It’s one of the best spots in Bangkok to have a drink while watching the sunset. Guests vacationing at Tower Club at Lebua will get free access to the more private Tower Club Lounge on the 52nd floor, which serves meals and drinks all day long.

Lebua offers more than 200 rooms. You can choose between one, two or three bedroom suites, ranging from 5,823 to 19,086 baht per night.

Shangri-La

Shangri-La Bangkok, also located along the Chao Phraya River near Sapan Tajsin Bridge, is without a question one of the capital’s best hotels. The BTS sky train is just around the corner, but a 5-minute walk away. With easy access to the BTS, guests have easy access to the city centre. The hotel offers splendid interior design, good value and all the usual convinces for each guest. The hotel is separated into two sections: the Shangri-La wing, featuring a massive chandeliered lobby and rooms decorated in contemporary Thai style, and the Krung Thep wing, providing a more polished and classic Thai atmosphere. The river makes staying here a much better experience, as all of the rooms have an amazing view of it.

Speaking of rooms, the Deluxe Room costs 3,900 baht per night, while the Executive Review River Suite will cost you 8,730 baht per night.

Sofitel So Bangkok

Sofitel So Bangkok is conveniently located across the street from the city’s main park — Lumphini Park. Guests have easy access to the MRT, with Sukhumvit station right around the corner. But what truly makes this hotel special is its unique design, character and style. The executive lounge has retro furniture and modern artwork, while the infinity pool offers a premium yet somewhat private view overlooking the park. There are more 300 rooms, separated into five categories based on Chinese cultural elements — each designed by a Thai artist.The Park Society restaurant on the 29th floor offers a tantalising splash of East meets West fusion foods, the likes of lobster in Thai curry sauce. After dinner, step outside for a cocktail and feel like King Rama VI overlooking the serfs in his garden.

Rooms start at 3,040 baht and go up t0 541,000 baht per night, each offering one of two views. One is a view of the city’s main artery, Sukhumvit Road, and the other is a view of the park.

Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit

Guests who value the convenience of location will love Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit, as it has direct access to both the Asok BTS sky train and the MRT underground train systems. There are also countless shopping malls in the area, including Terminal 21 and EmQuartier. With easy access to the two main metro systems and several shopping malls, Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit is an ideal place to stay for urban explorers who want to want to get their feet dirty before soaking them in a Jacuzzi. The Sheraton maintains a uniquely Thai theme, instead of the typical modern vibe of other luxury hotels, with rooms providing amazing views of the Bangkok city skyline.

The standard Grande Room ranges from 3,400 to 6,020 baht per night.

What’s your take?

So there you have it, our list of the top 10 5-star luxury hotels in Bangkok. Did they check off all you boxes? Or are there other hotels you think should be on the list? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below and contribute your roar to the ThaigerTalk travel community!

Note: As this article has been written during the pandemic, prices and availability are subject to change. Please contact your hotel of choice directly for booking inquiries.