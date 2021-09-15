Connect with us

Top Agencies to Rent a Condo with in Thailand

Felicia

Published

 on 

When looking to rent a home, choosing the most qualified agents to help with the process is essential. In Thailand, there are hundreds of agents and thus, finding the best one for you may be overwhelming; especially when finding one that you can trust. Below, we’ve ranked some of the top real estate agents in Thailand who can help you rent a condo with ease.

Top 5 Agencies to Rent a Condo in Thailand

1. FazWaz rent a condo

FazWaz is a real estate marketplace offering a large selection of condos for rent. Based in Thailand, they function in 6 major locations, making them conveniently accessible. Their website is easy to use and provides “instant access to the largest selection of new-build condominium homes, brought together on a platform that aims to simplify the process of researching and identifying properties”. In addition, their expert staff can match renters with their dream property with the use of real-time market data.

Number of Condo Units: 8,924 in Thailand.

Areas Served: Phuket, Bangkok, Koh Samui, Pattaya City, Chiang Mai and Hua Hin.

Top Agencies to Rent a Condo with in Thailand | News by Thaiger

Photo via FazWaz

2. Property Scout

Property Scout strive to help tenants find the most suitable home at the best price. In addition, they have one of the largest selections of rental properties in Bangkok with over 72,068 condos alone. At present, they work exclusively in Bangkok and offer mid-term to long-term rentals (6+ months) at the best, competitive prices. This is due to their strong network of landlords and industry professionals and their trusted relationships. Finally, their Thai-international team are efficient and speak a number of languages including Thai, English, French and German. As a result, clients can ensure a full-service with same-day-reply guarantee.

Number of Condo Units: 72,068 in Bangkok.

Areas Served: Bangkok.

Top Agencies to Rent a Condo with in Thailand | News by Thaiger

Photo via Property Scout

3. RE/MAX Thailand

Founded in 1973 in Colorado, RE/MAX are a globally acclaimed real estate firm. At present, they have over 28 branches in Thailand with professional agents that can perfectly pair you with a rental property. Moreover, their staff have a deep understanding of Thai real estate and their customer centred services are top-tier.

Number of Condo Units: 4,359 in Thailand.

Areas Served: Focus mainly on Phuket and Bangkok.

Top Agencies to Rent a Condo with in Thailand | News by Thaiger

Photo via RE/MAX

4. CBRE rent a condo

CBRE was the first ever real estate firm to open in Bangkok in 1988. Since then, they have expanded to become market leaders in the industry. They offer an extensive choice of condos to rent in Thailand. In addition, they provide strategic guidance and execution in property sales and leasing of all kinds. This involves a blend of products and services, within the genres of advisory & transaction, research & consulting, valuation as well as property and facility management.

Areas Served: 19 locations in Thailand, with a focus on Bangkok and Phuket.

Top Agencies to Rent a Condo with in Thailand | News by Thaiger

Photo via CBRE

5. Colliers International Thailand

Established in 2007 in Bangkok, Colliers International Thailand have years of experience. Their database of condos are diverse and range in size and price. Thus, they have a rental condo to suit all budgets. Furthermore, their staff are friendly and accommodating and they have around 250 employees in Thailand alone.

Number of Condo Units: 528 in Thailand.

Areas Served: Bangkok, Samut Prakan, Nonthaburi, Phuket, Pattaya, Jomtien, Hua Hin, Cha Am, Koh Samui and Chiang Mai.

Top Agencies to Rent a Condo with in Thailand | News by Thaiger

Photo via Colliers International

 

Recent comments:
image
thai3
2021-09-15 20:19
Not essential at all, just go and visit places yourself and ask security what's for rent. Surprised no mention of Hipflat.
image
Bob20
2021-09-15 20:37
Yeay, more list 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 Slow news day again?
image
AdvocatusDiaboli
2021-09-15 21:19
41 minutes ago, Bob20 said: Slow news day again? Never a slow news day in Thailand … just Same Same , and sometimes different.
Felicia

Felicia is a journalist and content writer who covers a range of topics from life style to leisure and tourism. Her career began as a copywriter working for many news and media companies, where she worked with several brands in England and Myanmar to help them increase their online presence. She is a graduate from University of Brighton, England.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Trending