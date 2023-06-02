5 best hotel buffets in Pattaya you need to try

PHOTO: Seafood Dinner Buffet at Waves & Wind, Grande Centre Point Pattaya

When one thinks of Pattaya, sun-soaked beaches and bustling nightlife might be the first things that spring to mind. But did you know that Pattaya also has its fair share of irresistible hotel buffets ready to satiate your gastronomic desires? Yep. And below, we’ve compiled the top 5 hotel buffets in Pattaya, each offering a cheeky bit of indulgence and fabulous foodie experiences.

BBQ Seafood Buffet at Elements Restaurant

Hours: Every Saturday from 18:00 – 22:00

Location: InterContinental Pattaya Resort, Pattaya Sai 2 Rd, Pattaya City, Pattaya, Chon Buri 20150, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

Prepare to have your taste buds dancing with joy as you discover the Elements Extravaganza, an opulent buffet brimming with expertly crafted dishes by our skilled chefs. Watch in delight as they artfully whip up a sumptuous feast at the live cooking stations.

Feast on grilled seafood, succulent Australian beef, sushi and sashimi, oysters and more! Top that off with an assortment of irresistible desserts and gourmet cheeses, and you’re in for one scrumptious indulgence.

Seafood Buffet at Holiday Inn Pattaya

Hours: Every Saturday, 17:00 – 21:00

Location: 463/68 463/99 Pattaya Sai 1 Road, Nongprue, Banglamung, Pattaya City, Pattaya, Chon Buri 20150, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

Just when you thought Pattaya couldn’t get any better, Café G at the Holiday Inn reels you in with its scrumptious Seafood and International Buffet. Every Saturday night, prepare to be dazzled by a delightful selection of the freshest ingredients and culinary creations.

Enjoy an extravagant seafood barbecue spread, complete with prawns, crab, squid, oysters, rock lobster, and weekly specials that will have you smacking your lips in anticipation. But wait, there’s more! Café G also presents a generous array of appetizers, salads, and hot dishes. Thus, ensuring all your cravings are fabulously catered for. And what better way to end your meal than with their chef’s favourite desserts, lovingly laid out for all to savour?

Aside from the food, Café G offers a top-notch buffet experience with stunning ocean views and live music to complement your dining adventure. A relaxed atmosphere, perfect for any occasion, awaits you – whether you’re in the mood for a romantic dinner, a joyous family gathering, or a leisurely catch-up with friends.

Lunch Buffet at Edge, Hilton Pattaya

Hours: Daily

Location: Hilton Pattaya, 333/101 Moo 9, Level 14, Nong Prue, Bang Lamung, Chon Buri 20260, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

Good news for food lovers – the magnificent Edge Restaurant at the Hilton Pattaya Hotel has resumed its splendid lunch buffet! With stellar service and a charming location brimming with beach views, this delightful dining experience returns to occupy a deserving spot on our list.

Nestled on the 14th floor of the Hilton Pattaya Hotel, Edge boasts both indoor and outdoor seating. Thus, providing patrons with the choice of savouring their meal amidst the energising sun and captivating beach vistas.

What enamours us most with the Edge International Buffet is its splendid variety, coupled with friendly chefs who whip up culinary masterpieces right in front of you. The tantalising Tuna Sashimi and the petite yet scrumptious oysters add flair to the seafood ensemble. On the other hand, the freshly grilled octopus sporting crispy tentacles is an unmissable delicacy.

For those who fancy a meaty affair, the succulent steak cooked to absolute perfection and divine pork ribs will leave you craving for more. And, of course, the delectable dessert offerings make for the perfect sweet finale. However, the International Buffet isn’t the only culinary delight to tickle your fancy. Each day brings a fresh new theme to the buffet, so you’ve got an ever-changing foodie fiesta that’ll keep you coming back for more. Talk about a buffet adventure that never gets old!

Seafood Dinner Buffet at Waves & Wind, Grande Centre Point Pattaya

Hours: Every Saturday, 18:00 – 22:00

Location: Grande Centre Point Pattaya, 456, 777, 777/1 หมู่ที่ 6 Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

Clock-watching and dreaming of where to head for dinner? Every Saturday from 18:00 to 22:00, gather your nearest and dearest for some quality time over a scrumptious meal at the Seafood Dinner Buffet hosted by Waves & Wind, Grande Centre Point Pattaya.

With endless culinary delights on offer, the hotel’s talented team of chefs presents a world of flavours for you to explore. From Japanese shabu shabu and teppanyaki to mouth-watering Italian pastas and a savoury seafood grill, this buffet extravaganza is sure to bring you joy. Plus, there are live cooking stations at every turn. Therefore, your tastebuds are in for a fresh and flavourful experience that’s nothing short of spectacular.

Whether you prefer the cosiness of indoor seating or the vibes of outdoor dining, Waves & Wind provides seating options aplenty. Choose from a city, pool, or sea view, and you’re guaranteed a meal that’s accompanied by a healthy serving of relaxation and visual pleasure.

Saturday Evening Grand BBQ Buffet at Royal Cliff

Hours: Every last Saturday of the month, 18:45 – 22:30

Location: Royal Cliff Hotels Group, 353 Phra Tamnak, Pattaya City, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150, Thailand

Click here to Google Maps

Rounding up our list with an absolute showstopper, the Saturday Evening Grand BBQ Buffet at Larn Thong Restaurant is a foodie experience you simply can’t afford to miss.

Held only once a month (every last Saturday, if you’re marking your calendar), this remarkable feast invites you to savour a mouthwatering array of international dishes sourced from all corners of the globe. That’s right, you can enjoy a sensational blend of authentic Thai, Chinese, Italian, and Japanese cuisine!

Dive into a world of imported meats, vibrant seafood, and other enchanting goodies straight from the grill, all before treating yourself to a delightful dessert spread. Most of all, prepare to indulge in sinfully succulent seafood, like giant prawns and fresh squid, charred to perfection on the grill. Oh, and let’s not forget those exquisite premium oysters!

Each of the Top 5 buffets mentioned above cater to different tastes and preferences, but they all share one common trait – an unforgettable gastronomic experience that’ll leave you asking, “Please, sir, can I have some more?”