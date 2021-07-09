Bangkok offers many places to stay, but due to its sprawling areas, travellers may want to stay right in the centre of the action. Here, is where the most popular shopping malls, nightlife, and restaurants can be found, along with famous attractions. Needless to say, travelling around this beautiful city can take time, with many visitors looking for the best location in which to stay.

While Sukhumvit is a prime location for many of these attractions, the top hotels have definitely taken note of what it means to offer convenience when travelling. With amenities that make life easier, and spas that help visitors unwind, it’s no wonder these hotels rank at the top for places to stay in Thailand’s capital.

5 Top Hotels in Bangkok’s City Centre

Located along the Chao Phraya River, Shangri-La is a multi-awarded hotel in which luxury abounds. The hotel is adjacent to the Saphan Taksin BTS Skytrain Station in Silom, where a shuttle boat service can take guests to the newly-built ICON SIAM shopping mall. With rooms overlooking the river or the city, it’s not hard to see why the view alone earns Shangri-La a top spot. Additionally, the entire hotel is decorated with a modern twist of tropical and Thai style features.

Furthermore, it’s award-winning CHI, The Spa at Shangri-La is where guests indulge in upscale spa services. And, once finished, they can head to the award-winning restaurant which is just 1 of 9 dining options at the hotel. For a bit of exercise, visitors can sweat it out at the 10,000 square metre fitness centre which offers daily aerobics and dance classes. However, if classes aren’t your thing, the hotel also offers a tennis court and pool. Moreover, a sauna, steam room, and pool help round out the options for relaxing and keeping fit.

Facilities: 2 swimming pools, airport shuttle, non-smoking rooms, superb fitness centre, spa and wellness centre, free WiFi in all areas, tea/coffee maker in all rooms, bar, fabulous breakfast

Pricing: 4,131 baht – 9,298 baht

Address: 89 Soi Wat Suan Plu, Bangrak, Bang Rak, 10500 Bangkok, Thailand

Located by Central World Plaza shopping mall, this beautiful hotel offers convenience and luxury all in one. Guests here can take advantage of the 9 restaurants and lounges that offer Italian, and Japanese cuisines. However, the Spice Market features local Thai dishes in case that’s your thing. And, for an bit of self-care, visitors can go to The Spa, by MSpa, which provides a spa quite with a private plunge pool.

Furthermore, the health club at Anantara offers a steam room and fitness classes for those who want to get their sweat on. Kids can also feel at home as bedtime milk and cookies are offered as well. Guests at Anantara can definitely experience the elegant Thai decor of teak and Thai silk in each room along with modern amenities. Clearly, this hotel is a top-notch place to spend your money and time while touring Bangkok city.

Facilities: Swimming pool, airport shuttle, non-smoking rooms, family rooms, fabulous fitness centre, spa and wellness centre, free WiFi, tea/coffee maker in all rooms, bar, fabulous breakfast

Pricing: 3,296 baht-6,709 baht

Address: 155 Rajadamri Road, Siam, Pathumwan, 10330 Bangkok, Thailand

Located in Bangkok’s central business district, this hotel offers convenient access to public transportation, shopping and entertainment along with spacious rooms for those who need a large space to work or relax. Conrad’s luxurious rooms are decorated in contemporary style with a touch of Thai that includes silk and natural wood. Guests here can also choose their own pillow from the pillow menu, that will surely give them a better night’s sleep.

The hotel’s Season Spa, fitness centre, outdoor swimming pool, tennis court, sauna and steam room offer the ultimate health experience for its guests who may want to chill out or get some exercise. And, if you can’t decide what restaurant you want to try, staying at the hotel for dinner is a great option as the Conrad features 5 dining outlets. With Chinese, Thai, Japanese, and French cuisines, visitors can definitely enjoy some amazing bites.

Facilities: Swimming pool, non-smoking rooms, good fitness centre, spa and wellness centre, free WiFi, free parking, bar, very good breakfast

Pricing: 1,720 baht-18,940 baht

Address: 87 Wireless Road, Pathumwan, 10330 Bangkok, Thailand

Centara Grand Hotel is conveniently located adjacent to the Central World Department Store. However, it’s not just this shopping mall that is nearby. MBK, Siam Paragon, and Siam Square are also close, making this hotel definitely a hub for shopping. But, once inside this luxurious home away from home, the staff focuses on extending amazing Thai hospitality.

Rooms at the Centara Grand are lined with floor to ceiling windows, along with relaxing colours behind flat-screen TVs and decor. The rooms are also spacious and feature a relaxing bathtub. Furthermore, the award-winning Spa Cenvaree gives visitors a break with pampering spa pools and massages. And, for a bit of fun, the hotel offers a tennis court, with players certainly able to toast to a good match at one of the hotel’s 4 bars.

Facilities: Swimming pool, airport shuttle, non-smoking rooms, family rooms, very good fitness centre, spa and wellness centre, free WiFi, bar, very good breakfast

Pricing: 1,800 baht – 12,525 baht

Address: 999/99 Rama 1 Road, Pathumwan,Bangkok, Pathumwan, 10330 Bangkok, Thailand

Pullman Bangkok is situated by the Victory Monument BTS Station where popular shopping areas like MBK, Chatuchak Weekend Market and Siam Square are just 8 minutes away. Thus, guests can access some serious shopping nearby.

Once back at the hotel, the Pullman features picturesque floor to ceiling windows, fitted with modern furnishings and marble bathrooms. Rain showers inside the bathrooms also bring a sense of nature to guests’ daily cleansing rituals. The hotel also includes an outdoor pool and bar for guests to unwind. Furthermore, its first-rate spa is where visitors can indulge in sensual self-care. And, for an exceptional dining experience, guests can eat at any of the hotel’s 6 trendy restaurants.

Facilities: Swimming pool, airport shuttle, non-smoking rooms, fabulous fitness centre, spa and wellness centre, free WiFi, free parking, bar, fabulous breakfast

Pricing: 1,657 baht-4,303 baht

Address: 8/2 Rangnam Road,Thanon Phayathai Ratchathewi, 10400 Bangkok, Thailand

Hyatt Regency Bangkok Sukhumvit is conveniently located by several shopping areas as well as the popular Arab Street. Its location is definitely a selling point for travellers wanting ease of access to Bangkok’s shopping. Furthermore, the Hyatt accommodates families by offering family rooms and a swimming pool.

Other features include a fitness centre, bar, garden and fabulous continental breakfast on site. Guests here can definitely feel at home amidst a luxurious background. For those working away from home, the hotel offers a business centre. Moreover, the entire hotel offers free WiFi for added accessibility. Staying at the Hyatt is a great choice as the staff are standing by 24 hours a day to help with any questions or advice.

Facilities: Swimming pool, non-smoking rooms, family rooms, exceptional fitness centre, free WiFi, free parking, bar, very good breakfast

Pricing: 3,531 baht-32,721 baht

Address: 1 Sukhumvit Soi 13 Road, Klongtoey Nua, Wattana, Wattana, 10110 Bangkok, Thailand

Travellers looking for a hotel that offers just about every amenity one can think of can definitely look no further. Located in the lively downtown area, guests will find its location to be quite accommodating. With the Ratchadamri and Chitlom BTS Stations just 5 minutes away, travelling to other areas of Bangkok is made easy.

Furthermore, each hotel room is a spacious 50 square metres with floor to ceiling windows and a separate bath and shower. And, if you forgot your toiletries, you can find free, luxurious ones inside your room. For those wanting to try out the spa services, Waldorf Spa specialises in Thai traditional massages. With an open air infinity pool featuring private cabanas, the Waldorf takes guests away from the busy city life and allows them to relax and unwind. Additionally, guests can dine in at the Bull & Bear steak and seafood restaurant while taking in the city skyline from the hotel’s 55th floor.

Facilities: Swimming pool, airport shuttle, non-smoking rooms, exceptional fitness centre, spa and wellness centre, free WiFi, free parking, bar, superb breakfast

Pricing: 8,230 baht-49,257 baht

Address: 151 Ratchadamri Road. Lumpini , Pathumwan, 10330 Bangkok, Thailand

Just 100 metres from Central Embassy, the Park Hyatt offers spectacular city views at its modern sun terrace. Here, guests can enjoy a drink from the bar, or food at the restaurant. The hotel’s decor and architecture is definitely something one would see out of a movie, as its twist on modernity is mesmerizing. Central Chidlom is just 350 metres away, while Siam Paragon is only 1 kilometre away. Shopping clearly is quite convenient for guests staying at Park Hyatt.

Hotel rooms feature private bathrooms, with some offering a separate seating area. A flat-screen TV is also in each room among other expected amenities. Guests can also check out the fitness centre if they are intent on keeping up their health. And, taking a dip in the pool will surely help visitors relax after a day of sightseeing.

Facilities: Swimming pool, fitness centre, restaurant, family rooms, bar, breakfast, free WiFi

Pricing: 8,386 baht-25,600 baht

Address: Central Embassy, 88 Wireless Road, Lumpini, Pathumwan, Pathumwan, 10330 Bangkok, Thailand

As Thailand is one of the most visited cities in the world. Staying here definitely means hotels will be competing for your business. Consequently, hotels have stepped up their games to include out of this world architecture and decor that seriously impress even the savviest travellers. Upon walking into these hotels, it is clear that professionals were called in to give their expert opinions on how to make each hotel stand out in awe of others.

Visitors will undoubtedly be impressed when staying at any of these hotels, as their service, amenities, and locations all cater to those wanting a holiday that is stress-free and easy to navigate. Bangkok’s hotels surely impress the world over, with many earning awards year after year for their impeccable services and designs.

