7 best things to do in Hua Hin

The Cicada Market is definitely a place to see more hip artistic talents coming together in 1 open market. Packed with handmade crafts, live music and a beer garden, the market is a weekend spot for many Bangkokians looking to get away. The market is also divided into 4 sections with Art a la Mode dominating the scene with clothes, decor, and other popular items.

Art of Eating is another section that features an open-air food court in a garden-like setting. Here, you can snack on all sorts of delicious foods, enjoying art while filling your tummy. Visitors can also find a good selection of alcoholic drinks to help fuel their good times. Located between Hua Hin and Khao Takiab, the market is only open on weekends, so definitely plan for the fun outing accordingly.