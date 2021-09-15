Wednesday Covid Update: 13,798 new cases; provincial totals

144 coronvirus-related deaths were reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 14,765. Out of that number, 14,671 were recorded after April 1, during the latest and most severe wave of the virus in Thailand.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, 13,798 new Covid-19 cases and 14,133 recoveries were recorded. Thailand now has ​​128,546 active cases.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded a total of 1,420,340 confirmed Covid-19 cases. The latest wave has accounted for 1,391,477 of those cases.

Today’s new cases by province…

*Numbers from the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

Bangkok – 2,772

Samut Prakarn – 1,351

Samut Sakhon – 404

Chonburi – 835

Ruen Cham (Prison) – 451

Nonthaburi – 359

Pathum Thani – 164

Nakhon Pathom – 145

Chachoengsao – 284

Rayong – 680

Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya – 134

Ratchaburi – 487

Songkhla – 327

Saraburi – 218

Nakhon Ratchasima – 178

Narathiwat – 354

Pattani – 215

Phetchaburi – 130

Yala – 295

Ubon Ratchathani – 64

Buriram – 87

Kanchanaburi – 68

Surin – 49

Sisaket – 69

Lopburi – 106

Tak – 175

Prachin Buri – 345

Roi Et – 33

Udon Thani – 104

Nakhon Si Thammarat – 320

Khon Kaen – 147

Suphan Buri – 68

Sa Kaeo – 110

Surat Thani – 214

Prachuap Khiri Khan – 51

Maha Sarakham – 47

Ang Thong – 29

Nakhon Sawan – 117

Chaiyaphum – 19

Nakhon Nayok – 112

Samut Songkhram – 94

Phetchabun – 23

Chanthaburi – 208

Ranong – 59

Chiang Mai – 54

Phuket – 229

Kalasin – 56

Sakhon Nakhon – 30

Kamphaeng Phet – 34

Chumphon – 172

Sukhothai – 57

Yasothon – 9

Trang – 23

Nakhon Phanom – 14

Phitsanulok – 39

Phichit – 37

Nong Bua Lam Phu – 14

Trat – 104

Uttaradit – 49

Phatthalung – 32

Chiang Rai – 26

Nong Khai – 21

Uthai Thani – 10

Loei – 5

Amnat Charoen – 8

Krabi – 44

Sing Buri – 9

Nan – 4

Chai Nat – 19

Lampang – 3

Mukdahan – 18

Bueng Kan – 2

Phang Nga – 79

Pha Yao – 11

Lamphun – 31

Satun – 16

Phrae – 5

Mae Hong Son – 11

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on