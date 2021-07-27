Top 5 Wine Bars in Bangkok with Delivery

Connect with us

Amongst the hustle of Bangkok, you’ll find wine bars with house-own cellars steeped in history and tradition. Whether you prefer organic, biodynamic, sustainable or something more old world, Bangkok has a diverse selection. These can be enjoyed for any occasion, as fine wines go hand in hand with delicious meals and good conversation. This is why we’ve ranked some of the best of Bangkok’s wine bars, all centred on a refined wine sipping experience. Each wine bar has a wine list that outnumbers, outperforms and outweighs the food menu. Thus, diners here can indulge in dinner with wine pairings from across the world.

Top 5 Wine Bars in Bangkok

1. Scarlett Wine Bar & Restaurant

The Michelin-recommended Scarlett is a chic French restaurant and rooftop bar that has won numerous awards. Located on the 37th floor of Pullman Bangkok Hotel G, it offers stunning city views in a spacious yet intimate venue.

Its bistro-style menu features a range of gourmet and French dishes. Some stand-outs include the Bolognaise Fettuccini (250 Baht) with braised beef, tomato sauce and house-made fettuccini. In addition, the Grilled Tasmanian Salmon (540-620 Baht), is perfect to pair with a full-bodied white wine. They use only the best ingredients and produce – for example, their cold cuts and cheese that they import from France, Italy and elsewhere.

However, the star of the show here is the wine list with over 150 brands. All of these are available by the glass or bottle at rates that are hard to top in Bangkok. Their delivery menu, in particular features a selection of around 29 red and white wines, sparkling and champagne as well as Rose. The Château Gloria (5,030 Baht), with notes of liquorice and vanilla, melts in your mouth and is exceptionally silky; or choose a classic like the Domaine Vacheron Sancerre Blanc (2,035 Baht) for a crisp and refreshing sip. Alternatively, soft drinks, iced coffee and a creative cocktail menu are available too.

To order from Scarlett, contact them on LineMan or call them directly at 096 860 7990.

Opening hours: Daily, 11:00 – 19:00.

Address: 188 Si Lom, Khwaeng Suriya Wong, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500.

Top 5 Wine Bars in Bangkok with Delivery | News by Thaiger

Photo via BK Magazine

2. The Melting Clock

The Melting Clock is a Italian restaurant located in the centre of Sukhumvit. It serves a wide range of authentic Italian cuisine, along with an extensive wine list with over 300 labels. We recommend the Italian wine, Titolo, a dark, intense and complex ruby red to compliment their juicy steak. Moreover, their Seabass (590 Baht) cooked with cherry tomatoes, pairs well with a acidic, bright white wine like their Pinot Gris. For those who prefer other liquor, head to their bar which specialises in whiskeys and cocktails.

The eatery itself has a cosy aura, due in part to its dim lighting. Furthermore, it’s interior, inspired by Salvador Dali, is unique with modern artwork and murals decorating the walls. The staff are also attentive and the wine and food are superb; with all this in mind, this wine bar sets a comfortable tone ideal for dinner with friends and family.

Food delivery from The Melting Clock is available on Foodpanda and GrabFood.

Opening hours: Daily, 11:00 – 21:00.

Address: 8, 1 Soi Sukhumvit 61, Nua, Watthana, Bangkok 10110.

Top 5 Wine Bars in Bangkok with Delivery | News by Thaiger

Photo via Inspire Bangkok

3. Riedel Wine Bar & Cellar

If you’re a wine connoisseur, you might already be familiar with Riedel Wine Bar & Cellar. Here, a dynamic collection of wines is available “on tap” for enthusiasts and beginners to sample. Their wine list is extensive, featuring a curated list of red, whites, sparkling, champagne and dessert wines. These come from various different countries, such as Germany, France and Spain to the US, Australia and New Zealand.

All wines are reasonably priced and come in 3 sizes: a full 150ml glass, or a 75ml and 30ml taster portion. They even have a wine of the month; at present, it is the 2009, Chateau La Dominique. This red wine is concentrated, savoury and classic, with hints of ripe fruit and subtle smoky notes. Or instead, opt for the popular, Hungarian Disznókő Tokaji Aszu 5 Puttonyos (590 Baht/100ml) dessert wine, for a sweet treat. Finally, to compliment your glass, choose the cold cut platter (790 Baht) or oyster pairings.

Opening hours: Daily, 10:00 – 00:00.

Address: 2nd Floor, Gaysorn Village, Bangkok.

Top 5 Wine Bars in Bangkok with Delivery | News by Thaiger

Photo via Time Out

4. La Casa Nostra

La Casa Nostra, which translates to “our house” in Italian, effortlessly combines Italian cuisine with wine. The interior is reminiscent of a country house in Tuscany, with rustic wood tables and both indoor and outdoor seating. Moreover, their wine cellar is well-stocked, boasting a comprehensive menu of wines from Italy, France, Australia and Japan. Some note-worthy wines are the First Drop The Cream Shiraz (3190 Baht/bottle) or the Grace Chardonnay Yamanashi-Ken (1840 Baht/bottle), a smooth and citrusy choice. Finally, for those interested, try one of the Cuban Cigars with your drink.

To eat, they have both a la carte or tasting menus (from 390 – 690 Baht per person) to choose from. All meals employ “both ancestral and modern techniques and the quality of ingredients always takes centre stage”. The Filetto di Pepe (269 Baht), fillet steak cooked in a creamy madagascan peppercorn sauce, tastes just as good as it sounds.

Takeaways are available to order directly from their website.

Opening hours: Daily, 11:30 – 00:00.

Address: 22 Soi Sathon 1, Thung Maha Mek, Sathon, Bangkok 10120.

Top 5 Wine Bars in Bangkok with Delivery | News by Thaiger

Photo via La Casa Nostra

5. Wine Connection

Wine Connection is a popular chain of wine shops and wine-themed eateries. Founded in 1998, it now has multiple outlets across Bangkok, each serving wine to tables at retail prices.

Diners at their Sukhumvit branch can order salads, paella, pastas and pizzas, to name a few. In addition, their wine list is exclusive and broad with both New and Old World wines. Prices range from 499 to 2,200 Baht with wines of a multitude of colours and aromas. The Fat Bastard, Pinot Noir (690 Baht), Gabriel Meffre, Cotes du Rhone (690 Baht) and Paua Bay, Sauvignon Blanc (850 Baht) are among the favourites here. Match these with the Mixed Platter (750 Baht), served with a selection of imported cheese and cold cuts, as well as mixed nuts, dried fruits, fig jam and more.

Order via Foodpanda or directly on their website for food and wine deliveries.

Opening hours: Daily, 10:30 – 21:00.

Address: Around 41 locations in Bangkok. Venue listed: Rain Hill, Ground Floor, Sukhumvit Soi 47, Bangkok, 10110.

Top 5 Wine Bars in Bangkok with Delivery | News by Thaiger

Photo via BKK Menu

These venues are a huge hit with great wine lists and delicious food, served in a relaxed setting. Each share this in common, however, offer something unique in the cuisine and the selection of their wines. For more culinary experiences in Bangkok, check out are articles on the top 5 Italian and top 5 Mexican restaurants in the city.

 

Felicia

Felicia is a journalist and content writer who covers a range of topics from life style to leisure and tourism. Her career began as a copywriter working for many news and media companies, where she worked with several brands in England and Myanmar to help them increase their online presence. She is a graduate from University of Brighton, England.

Trending