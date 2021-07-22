Bangkok’s Top 5 Mexican Restaurants with Delivery

Mexican food is a favourite for many in Bangkok. With its great sense of spice, colour and seasoning, it’s the ultimate festival of flavours; from spicy, salty to sweet and sour. Fortunately, Bangkok boasts a range of tasty burritos and tacos, as well as quesadillas, enchiladas, and more. These 5 spots feature a variety of Mexican eateries, and while some are more traditional than others, all satisfy that craving for Hispanic fare. And to make things more convenient, each Mexican restaurant can deliver delicious cuisine straight to your door.

The Best Mexican Restaurants in Bangkok

1. La Monita Urban Cantina

Nestled on the Emquartier Mall’s 7th floor, La Monita is a contemporary yet cosy Mexican restaurant. They serve a fusion of Mexican-Californian cuisine made fresh daily. In addition, as they prioritise flavour, they source only the best and organic ingredients.

The menu includes handcrafted tortillas, pastries, intricate traditional entrees as well as seasonal soups and salads. Try the Longanizaqueso, a homemade sausage and cheese dip. Moreover, another stand-out is the Prawn Ceviche, prawn cured in lime juice and served with tomatoes and jalapeños. Finally, to drink, opt for one of their speciality cocktails from the “all-Latin” drinks menu.

Overall, for authentic Mexican food with a modern twist, La Monita Urban Cantina is the place to go. Find them on Foodpanda for food deliveries.

Opening hours: Monday to Thursday, 10:00 – 22:00. Saturday to Sunday, 11:00 – 23:00.

Address: Emquartier, 7th Floor Helix Quartier Sukhumvit Road, Bangkok 10110.

2. Charley Brown’s Mexicana

Founded in 1992, Charley Brown’s is one of the oldest establishments on our list. Nowadays, it operates in Sukhumvit and attracts hundreds of visitors each year. Chef Primo offers “both quality interpretations of classic Tex-Mex dishes and fresh plates of [traditional] Mexican food”.

Patrons go crazy here for the half-priced margaritas and sangria every Tuesday night. Aside from this, their street food renditions are a must-try. We especially love their Taquitos (190 Baht), filled with salsa, tender chicken or Australian beef. Alternatively, their Empanadas del Mercado (195 Baht) are another popular choice, stuffed with cheese, spinach and chicken.

Diners can enjoy dishes in a vibrant and colourful setting. Best of all, delivery is free within a 5km radius for all orders placed on their website (only available after 16:00).

Opening hours: Daily, 12:00 – 23:00.

Pricing: Food ranges from 110 – 990 Baht.

Address: 19/9-10 Soi Sukhumvit 19, Sukhumvit Rd, Khlong Toei Nuea, Khet Watthana, Bangkok 10110.

3. The Missing Burro Mexican restaurant

The Missing Burro is a modest cantina in Thonglor. Aiming to bring genuine flavours of Mexico to Bangkok, their menu features a small but well-curated collection of dishes. You’ll find staples such as tacos as well as some lesser-known dishes like the Sopesito (220 Baht) – a dough dish topped with chicken, lettuce and cheese. Moreover, the Carnita (300 Baht) with juicy pulled pork served on top of a soft corn tortilla, is also worth sampling. On the other hand, their desserts are just as good. Our favourite is the Pineapple Chimichanga (160 Baht), a deep-fried burrito stuffed with pineapples.

Upon walking in, you’ll notice its vivid decor of potted cactus plants and skull-shaped Tequila bottles. Diners can sit indoors, or at one of their outside tables that face a quaint garden. Furthermore, their service is top-notch and the staff are attentive. This, coupled with the relaxed ambience and sumptuous fare makes The Missing Burro one of our all-time favourite Mexican restaurants.

Food deliveries are available on LineMan and their website.

Opening hours: Daily, 17:00 – 23:00.

Pricing: From 100 – 480 Baht.

Address: 145 Soi Thong lo 7 Bangkok 10110.

4. Slanted Taco Mexican restaurant

The Slanted Taco dishes up homemade guacamole, hand pressed corn tortillas and street-food style meals.

The star of the show here is the El Mojado Burrito (290-370 Baht). This comes with a enchilada sauce made in-house, melted cheddar and mozzarella cheese. In addition, customers love the hearty Avocado Salad (320 Baht), a mix of freshly chopped vegetables, kidney beans and creamy avocado. To pair with your meal, try their speciality cocktails like the Devil Margarita “Machurat” (240 Baht). This drink has a bit of spice and comes adored with two chilli’s mimicking devil horns.

Order takeout and delivery from The Slanted Taco via Foodpanda.

Opening hours: Daily, 11:30 – 00:00.

Pricing: Ranges from 140 – 580 Baht.

Address: 16 Soi Sukhumvit 23 Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110.

5. Sunrise Tacos

Sunrise has its fans, as this Mexican restaurant chain has been around for a while. It has a wide array of Mexican favourites at affordable prices, as well as a plethora of venues (8 in Bangkok). Thus, it highly accessible and has become quite popular as a result. The menu is vast, with multiple types of burritos, tacos, enchiladas and fajitas. A note-worthy meal is the Carne Asada Burrito, San Diego Style (295 Baht) with french fries, chunks of steak, cheese and veggies. This, and many other dishes are served alongside Mexican rice and refried beans.

Although there are many locations in Bangkok, it’s Terminal 21 outlet is ranked number 1 for Mexican food in Bangkok on Trip Advisor. Finally, to order from Sunrise Tacos, find them on Foodpanda or GrabFood.

Opening hours: Daily, 10:00 – 22:00.

Pricing: Prices vary from 90 – 495 Baht.

Address: 8 Locations throughout Bangkok. Terminal 21 Mall – 4th Floor: 88 Soi Sukhumvit 19, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110.



