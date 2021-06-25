Top 5 Indian Restaurants in Bangkok

Connect with us

From low-key to luxe, Bangkok has some true gems in terms of Indian restaurants. Offering rich flavours, aromatic dishes and vibrant textures, we’ve compiled a list of the top 5 most popular Indian restaurants in Bangkok, whatever your budget. This selection includes some long-time favourites, as well as popular new ventures. One thing is certain – after sampling the cuisine at these restaurants, you’ll be sure to come back for more. Indian restaurant

5 Best Indian Restaurants in Bangkok

1. Charcoal Tandoor Grill & Mixology

Established in 2013, Charcoal brings classic cuisine from Northwestern India to Bangkok.

At this Indian eatery, kebabs take centre stage. In Tandoor clay ovens, they cook skewers of tender meat, vegetables and paneer to perfection. They don’t skimp on flavour either, as all their meat is boldly spiced and seasoned in exotic marinades. Alternatively, they have a selection of Indian classics as well. Diners can choose between favourites such as Dal (stewed lentils) and Naan that are no less authentic. Or if you fancy a feast, opt for the Dum Ki Raan, a whole leg of juicy slow-cooked lamb. Dishes are made to be shared, thus allowing diners to try a few things on their vast menu.

Charcoal also offers a selection of kebab-drink pairings. Each cocktail draws inspiration from Old Delhi, such as the New Delhi Duty-Free that mixes Bacardi rum with fresh mango and chilli. Their beverages perfectly compliment the flavours of the Tandoor, thus creating a drinking experience unique to Charcoal.

Inside, the atmosphere is elegant and sultry due in part to the dim lighting. Further, the dining hall is industrial and features dark wood furnishings, lattice screens and brick walls. Overall, for creative and fun Indian dining within a modern setting, Charcoal delivers every time.

Opening hours: 12:00-15:00, 18:00-23:00 (daily).

Pricing: Food starts from 80 baht, while drinks start from 85 baht.

Address: Fraser Suites Sukhumvit, 38/8 Sukhumvit Rd. Soi 11 5th Floor Khlong Toey Nua Watthana, Bangkok 10110.

Top 5 Indian Restaurants in Bangkok | News by Thaiger

Photo via Charcoal BKK

2. Indus

Set in a refurbished 1960s house, Indus is a fine dining Indian restaurant located in Sukhumvit. They serve authentic northern Indian food, with delicious staples such as Chicken Tandoori and Butter Chicken. We especially love their signature Lamb Leg marinated in Captain Morgan Rum, papaya and yoghurt for something different. They offer a la carte, or for those who want to sample more of the dishes, choose their 10-course tasting menu instead. Finally, vegetarian options are also available.

The venue is set across a house and a garden. Inspired by an Indian maharajah’s palace, it has one of the most beautiful interiors on this list. With its sandstone bricks, Rajasthan tapestries and portrait paintings, diners here will feel like royalty. When you walk outside, you’ll notice intimate candle-lit tables along with larger tables suitable for bigger groups and parties. Their vigilant service makes it a great option for events or simply for a quiet dinner for two.

Opening hours: 11:30-22:30 (daily). Indian restaurant Bangkok

Pricing: Food starts from 90 baht, while drinks start from 80 baht.

Address: 71 Sukhumvit 26 Alley, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110.

Top 5 Indian Restaurants in Bangkok | News by Thaiger

Photo via So Traveler

3. Gaggan Anand Indian Restaurant Bangkok

If you’re a foodie, you probably have heard of Chef Gaggan Anand’s infamous Gaggan restaurant. Highly acclaimed, Gaggan holds 2 Michelin stars and was no. 1 on Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants for 4 consecutive years (2015-2018). In fact, some have even hailed it as “Asia’s most famous restaurant”.

Whilst technically an “Indian inspired” restaurant, they serve mouth-watering and progressive Indian food. Their 25-course tasting menu is a 3-hour spectacle. Using modern techniques, they serve innovative Indian dishes with various twists, especially from Japanese and Thai cuisines. One example is Gaggan’s curry, made of raw scallops doused in chilli oil, cream and shallots. Diners can enjoy their meal in 2 different ways – on the Chef’s table, otherwise known as the “G’s spot”, or in Arena G, a more typical restaurant setting. Overall, if you’re looking for a culinary adventure full of Indian food with fusions of flavours, this is the Indian restaurant for you.

Opening hours: 17:30-00:00 (daily).

Pricing: Food starts from 90 baht, while drinks start from 120 baht.

Address: 68 Sukhumvit 31, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110.

Top 5 Indian Restaurants in Bangkok | News by Thaiger

Photo via Gaggan Anand

4. Gaa

Similar to Gaggan, Gaa is not by definition an “Indian restaurant”. Instead, Mumbai-born Chef Garima Arora offers a trans-Asian dining experience. They provide tasting menus with 10 to 14 courses of an Indian-Thai fusion; as seen in their Unripe Jackfruit (a popular fruit in Thailand), served with Roti and pickles. However, Gaa’s convergence of culture extends beyond this. Set in a Thai house, they prepare all their meals using traditional Indian cooking practices. In addition, whilst their menus (that change seasonally) pays homage to Indian food culture, their ingredients are all sourced from Thailand. Along with their culinary treats, there are superb wine pairings to go with dinner and even juice pairings for those who are alcohol-free.

Gaa is no stranger to awards. This includes their 16th ranking on Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants in 2019. Chef Garima is also the first Indian woman to receive a Michelin award and was crowned Asia’s Best Female Chef by World’s 50 Best Restaurants in 2019 as well.

Opening hours: 12:00-23:00 (daily).

Pricing: 4,000 baht/person. Indian restaurant Bangkok

Address: 46 Sukhumvit 53 Alley, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110.

Top 5 Indian Restaurants in Bangkok | News by Thaiger

Photo via Siam 2 Nite

5. Rang Mahal Indian Restaurant Bangkok

For high-end Indian cuisine, head to Rang Mahal in the chic Rembrandt Hotel. This luxury Indian restaurant specialises in Northern Indian cuisine. The food here is bursting with flavour, with “sinfully rich curries, perfectly barbecued tandoori meats and pillowy bread”. Some highlights include the Kashmiri Rogan Josh, a creamy goat curry, along with the Butter Chicken, Lamb Rogan Josh and more. They also offer a Sunday Brunch buffet that serves 50 different types of food, desserts and drinks.

The interior will transport you back to the Raj era. Divans, tapestries and regal fabrics with accents of red, silver and gold adorn the dining room. But it’s not just the ambience that sets Rang Mahal apart. For the best experience, sit at one of their window seats for sky-high views of Bangkok.

Chic and lavish, Rang Mahal is an Indian restaurant that always impresses. Don’t forget to make a reservation as this joint gets very busy!

Pricing: Food starts from 110 baht.

Address: 26th Floor, Rembrandt Hotel, 19 Sukhumvit Soi 18, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110.

Top 5 Indian Restaurants in Bangkok | News by Thaiger

Photo via Rembrandt Sukhumvit

To sample other cuisines in the city, check out our articles on the top 5 Thai restaurants and top 5 Japanese restaurants in Bangkok. Finally, Please note that during COVID-19, operating hours may differ.

Felicia

Felicia is a journalist and content writer who covers a range of topics from life style to leisure and tourism. Her career began as a copywriter working for many news and media companies, where she worked with several brands in England and Myanmar to help them increase their online presence. She is a graduate from University of Brighton, England.

