Top 5 Indian Restaurants in Bangkok

Established in 2013, Charcoal brings classic cuisine from Northwestern India to Bangkok.

At this Indian eatery, kebabs take centre stage. In Tandoor clay ovens, they cook skewers of tender meat, vegetables and paneer to perfection. They don’t skimp on flavour either, as all their meat is boldly spiced and seasoned in exotic marinades. Alternatively, they have a selection of Indian classics as well. Diners can choose between favourites such as Dal (stewed lentils) and Naan that are no less authentic. Or if you fancy a feast, opt for the Dum Ki Raan, a whole leg of juicy slow-cooked lamb. Dishes are made to be shared, thus allowing diners to try a few things on their vast menu.

Charcoal also offers a selection of kebab-drink pairings. Each cocktail draws inspiration from Old Delhi, such as the New Delhi Duty-Free that mixes Bacardi rum with fresh mango and chilli. Their beverages perfectly compliment the flavours of the Tandoor, thus creating a drinking experience unique to Charcoal.

Inside, the atmosphere is elegant and sultry due in part to the dim lighting. Further, the dining hall is industrial and features dark wood furnishings, lattice screens and brick walls. Overall, for creative and fun Indian dining within a modern setting, Charcoal delivers every time.