What to do in Bangkok this weekend (and the next!)

Your guide to an easy, culture packed weekend in Bangkok, plus plans for next week

Photo of Cita Catellya Cita CatellyaPublished: January 16, 2026, 7:16 AM
57 4 minutes read
Image via Made By Legacy

How is January already moving this fast? You blink, survive the workweek, suddenly it’s Friday again. If your New Year motivation peaked somewhere around Wednesday lunch, this weekend is here to save you. Bangkok is doing what it does best, mixing slow hangs, cultural gems, food worth leaving the house for, and a few reasons to stay out later than planned.

This list covers what to do in Bangkok from January 16 to 18, plus a few solid picks for next weekend too, because future you deserves options.

Best things to do in Bangkok this weekend and the next

Event (Click to jump to section) Date Location Why it’s worth your time
Made By Legacy Flea Market No. 19 January 23 to 25 Cloud 11 A large-scale vintage market with over 250 vendors, good food, DJs and space to browse slowly.
Road to Bangkok World Music Day January 24 to 25 Alliance Française Bangkok Two intimate shows ranging from quiet jazz improvisation to high-energy brass and electronic sounds.
Bangkok Open-Air Cinema Festival January 17 to February 1 Various venues across Bangkok Outdoor film screenings paired with live music, Thai classics and relaxed weekend energy.
Baan Tepa Garden Market 2026 January 17 to 18 Baan Tepa Culinary Space A calm garden market with organic produce, local makers and food worth lingering for.
The Korinka Flower Arrangement Workshop January 17 to 18 Slowcombo An advanced, thoughtful floral workshop focused on design, energy and personal reflection.
Sans Soleil by Chris Marker January 18 Bangkok Kunsthalle A rare screening of a poetic film essay exploring memory, time and imagined futures.

Made By Legacy Flea Market No. 19 at Cloud 11

Made By Legacy Flea Market No. 19 at Cloud 11. Image via Made By Legacy

Date & Time: January 23 to 25, 1pm to 11pm

Location: Cloud 11

Price: 160 baht per day (at the door) / free entry for children aged 13 years and under

Made By Legacy Flea Market No. 19 takes over Cloud 11 for three days and it’s a big one. This edition is located the elevated park with more than 250 handpicked vendors selling vintage clothes, furniture, records, home décor and handmade finds that reward slow browsing.

Food and drinks are everywhere, with cocktails, comfort bites and live DJs setting the pace. Kids get in free, pets are welcome and the Skywalk from BTS Punnawithi drops you right in.

Road to Bangkok World Music Day

Macha Gharibian and FÜLÜ. Image via Bangkok World Music Day

Date & Time: January 24 and 25

Location: Alliance Française Bangkok

Price: 500 baht – Tickets for Macha Gharibian and FÜLÜ are available via Megatix

Bangkok World Music Day doesn’t wait until June to get started. This weekend brings two smaller shows that feel closer and more personal.

On Friday, pianist and singer Macha Gharibian plays solo, moving between jazz, improvisation and Armenian influences in a set that stays quiet and expressive.

Saturday switches the mood with FÜLÜ, a high energy group mixing brass with electronic sounds and visuals, fresh off a long run around Southeast Asia. Both shows are part of the Road to Bangkok World Music Day series.

Bangkok Open-Air Cinema Festival at various venues

Bangkok Open-Air Cinema Festival. Image via VisitBangkok

Date & Time: January 17 to February 1, 5pm

Location: Various venues across Bangkok

Price: Free

Bangkok’s open air cinema festival is back for easy weekend nights under the sky. It opens with How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies on January 17, followed by My Boo on January 18.

Later weekends shift the pace with Thai classics including Mae Nak Phra Khanong, Ruean Pae and Salween, alongside newer favourites. Some screenings come with live dubbing, which makes the whole thing feel relaxed and a bit playful.

Stick around after the films and you’ll catch free live sets from bands like Scrubb, Taitosmitr and Whal and Dolph, plus food stalls that make it hard to leave straight away.

Baan Tepa Garden Market 2026 at Baan Tepa Culinary Space

Baan Tepa Garden Market 2026. Image via Baan Tepa Culinary Space

Date & Time: January 17 to 18, 10am to 6pm

Location: Baan Tepa Culinary Space

Price: Free

Baan Tepa Garden Market makes a good excuse to slow down for the afternoon. The garden fills with local farmers and small producers bringing organic fruit and veg, baked goods and pantry staples straight from the source. There are special dishes cooked by Baan Tepa and guest vendors, so turning up hungry is a good idea. You can wander, chat with the people who grow the food and pick up things you actually want to cook with at home. Oh, and pets are welcome!

The Korinka Flower Arrangement Workshop at Slowcombo

The Korinka Flower Arrangement Workshop. Image via Slowcombo

Date & Time: January 17 and 18, 10am to 4.30pm

Location: Slowcombo

Price: 5,500 baht

The Korinka Flower Arrangement Workshop is for anyone who already knows their way around flowers and wants to go a bit deeper. This session looks at how floral design links to inner energy and how that shows up in relationships. It stays calm, focused and hands on, with space to work thoughtfully rather than rush.

Sans Soleil by Chris Marker at Bangkok Kunsthalle

Sans Soleil by Chris Marker. Image via Bangkok Kunsthalle

Date & Time: January 18, 5pm

Location: Bangkok Kunshtalle

Price: Free entry

Chris Marker’s Sans Soleil lands on the big screen as part of The Future of Memory, a screening series that digs into how films hold on to time and forgetting. This one moves through Japan, Guinea Bissau and imagined futures, told throug

h fictional letters and loose thoughts that stay with you. The series is curated by Rosalia Namsai Engchuan and supported by the French Embassy and Institut Français. Entry is free, seats are limited, so turning up early helps.

Bangkok’s January energy is relaxed but full, and honestly, that’s the sweet spot. See you out there!

