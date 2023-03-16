Top 5 Healthy Restaurants in Bangkok

PHOTO: Pimp My Salad

Bangkok is known for its indulgences but the city’s healthy cuisine can be just as delicious. From vegetarian restaurants to organic salad bars, here are 5 healthy restaurants that let you dine out while nourishing your well-being and energy.

The 5 Best Healthy Restaurants in Bangkok

Pimp my Salad

Pimp my salad has become Bangkok’s go-to for nutritious, substantial salad bowls and healthy treats. All of their salad bowls are customisable and feature a wide array of hot and cold ingredients. These include meat options from chicken to salmon, to vegan-friendly choices such as cayenne grilled corn, smashed avocado and homemade kimchi. Moreover, they prepare ingredients fresh every day (most of which they make in-house) and source locally for the majority of their produce.

Alternatively, diners can choose from their set breakfast and an all-day menu. Signature favourites include the Cool Gai – coconut chicken with kaffir lime, chickpeas, mushrooms, Nam Jim Jaew mayo and brown rice (240 Baht). We also love the Hula Hula Tuna, a dish of tuna, avocado, edamame, carrot, kimchi and brown rice (380 Baht).

To end your meal, choose from their selection of “guilt-free sweets”. These comprise of 2 acai’s bowls (295 Baht) and their raw, gluten and dairy-free brownie (155 Baht). Their acai bowls can also be customised to cater to your palette and to drink with your meal they offer smoothies and coffee as well.

With a motto of “real food that’s nutrient-dense and jam-packed with flavour”; it’s clear why Pimp my salad are one of our favourite healthy restaurants in the city. They cater to all diets from vegans, gluten-free to keto and thus are accommodating to all.

Opening hours: Daily, 8:00 – 22:00.

Pricing: Food ranges from 220 – 380 Baht, while drinks are 120 – 145 Baht.

Address: 56, 58 Soi Sathorn, 8 Silom Sub-district, Bangrak, Bangkok 10500.

Kauai

Next on our list is Kauai, a healthy food joint nestled in Asoke Tower. As a restaurant, they strive to infuse the essence of a natural island lifestyle into all of their dishes, staying loyal to the brand’s vision.

Diners can select from a diverse menu that caters to all diets, including vegan, vegetarian, paleo and ketogenic. Further, they offer a variety of wholesome on-the-go food options such as their warm bowls and wraps prepared in-store. Most notable is their Wrap Mai Mun Gai (170 Baht); a tasty fusion of free-range chicken, egg and a selection of crunchy veggies, all complimented by Kao Mun Gai dressing. Their Butta Chicken (270 Baht) is another popular choice – served with chicken, pumpkin curry, brown rice, quinoa and veggies.

For your daily serving of fruit, opt for Kauai’s juices, smoothies and smoothie bowls that are a must-try. They even have drinks that cater to specific health needs and concerns. For example, the Floo Shot, a zingy mix of ginger, honey, lemon and cayenne pepper (60 Baht) energises whilst building up your immune system. In addition, their protein shakes are a gym-goers dream, we especially recommend their Peanut Butter Bomb.

Aside from their branch in Asoke, you can find them in 2 small outlets in Virgin Active clubs in Bangkok. In summary, if you’re looking to grab a quick, sumptuous and nutritious meal, Kauai is the place for you.

Pricing: Food ranges from 120 – 270 Baht, while drinks are 70 – 235 Baht.

Address and opening hours:

Asoke Tower 21 Sukhumvit Road Khlongtoei, Nua, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand; Daily, 07:00 – 20:00

101 True Digital Park, 8 Sukhumvit Road, Bang Chak, Phra Khanong, Bangkok 10260, Thailand; Daily, 08:00 – 19:30

Broccoli Revolution

Broccoli Revolution is a sustainable, eco-friendly and plant-based eatery. Set in a casual and cosy venue, the restaurant strives to “provide customers with healthier choices using locally grown, vegetables, fruits and unprocessed ingredients”.

Their menu consists of hearty vegan options with a modern flair. The Quinoa-Broccoli Burger (26o Baht) is the star of the show, served in-between charcoal buns. However, their Thai-inspired dishes are also worth a try. For example, the Chia Seed Pad Thai (220 Baht), made with stir-fried brown rice and chia seed noodles with tofu is a delectable vegan take on the Thai classic but with a nutritious twist. To finish your meal with a sweet treat, they have a range of creamy desserts to choose from as well.

On the other hand, Broccoli Revolution places just as much emphasis on their cold-pressed juices as they do the food. These are made using organic fruits and vegetables and each provides a multitude of benefits. In particular, their refreshing Tumeric Ginger Lime (120 Baht) is great for detoxing. Additionally, their Cold-Pressed Immune Booster (180 Baht) with a blend of kale, pineapple and lime does what it says on the tin!

Overall, whatever you choose at Broccoli Revolution, you can guiltlessly indulge in a balanced meal full of flavour.

Opening hours: Daily, 10:00 – 21:00.

Pricing: Food starts from 110 – 290 Baht. Drinks are 100 – 180 Baht.

Address: 899 Sukhumvit Rd, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110.

Vistro-Vegan Cafe & Restaurant

Step into a world of vegan delight at Vistro Bangkok, where positive vibes and natural light embrace you from the moment you climb the bright staircase. This two-story vegan bistro is the place to be for those seeking vibrant and creative dishes that cater to a plant-based diet, without sacrificing taste or satisfaction.

Their menu boasts a range of dishes that will leave your taste buds singing with joy. From jackfruit larb tacos and gyro-style “chicken,” habibi wraps, to passionfruit cheesecake and homemade kombucha, even the most avid carnivores will find something to love here. One dish that’s sure to win you over is Khun Yai’s Kao Soi. Made of crispy egg-free noodles, a medley of shallot, coriander, and edamame, and a drumstick-like tofu-skin yuba, all drenched in a shower of yellow curry broth, this signature dish is a vegan standout.

Enjoy the cosy ambience and cute decor, and take in the pleasant view of Benjasiri Park as you indulge in a range of vegetarian cuisine. Order the good beet salads, tacos, and falafels, and don’t miss out on the Vagyu Sando – a must-try for all visitors.

Opening hours: Daily, 11:00 – 21:30.

Pricing: Food ranges from 40 – 360 Baht, while drinks are 99 – 149 Baht.

Address:46/1 Sukhumvit 24 Alley, Khlong Tan, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110, Thailand.

5. Farm to Table, Organic Cafe

As the name suggests, this health-conscious spot serves organic Thai cuisine from their farm to your table. Thus, they prioritise using local produce that is both fresh and seasonal.

Their menu is relatively small but their meals pack a punch. Start with the Roasted Chicken Salad (128 Baht) or the Organic Salad with boiled egg, lettuce, corn and juicy tomatoes (82 Baht). Their dishes are also extremely affordable, making them even more enticing. Then to end your meal, try their selection of homemade ice creams – they bring out new ice cream flavours often but the Sweet Potato & Honey and Original Coconut Gelato are some current stand-outs.

Lastly, they offer a great choice of coffees. These are rich and aromatic, with a selection of classics such as Lattes to Americanos.

Opening hours: Thursday to Tuesday, 9:00 – 19:00

Pricing: Food ranges from 65 – 98 Baht, while drinks are 45 – 105 Baht.

Address: 179 Thanon Atsadang, Wang Burapha Phirom, Phra Nakhon, Bangkok 10200.

Putting aside the stereotypes of nutritional food often thought of as boring and bland, these healthy restaurants don’t skimp when it comes to flavour. Whilst they are all front-runners in the healthy restaurant scene in Bangkok, each stands alone in their own unique way. If you want to try out other cuisines, check out our articles on the top 5 Chinese restaurants in Bangkok and the top 8 street foods in Thailand.