Delicious sushi restaurants to try in Bangkok

"Jackie" sushi roll. PHOTO: Isao (Facebook)

Irasshaimase, sushi enthusiasts! Bangkok is undoubtedly a haven for Japanese food, with a wide variety of tasty options available all across the city. From fancy Omakase to fun conveyer belt restaurants, we have got you covered some of the best sushi restaurants in Bangkok (in no particular order).

8 truly おいし (delicious) sushi restaurants in Bangkok

1) Masu Maki & Sushi Bar

Bangkok’s Masu Maki and Sushi Bar provides a splendid sushi experience in a welcoming, casual setting. This restaurant, well-known for its excellent maki rolls and fresh sushi, offers great value for the money with its premium ingredients and inventive cooking. There are numerous sushi rolls available, including vegetarian and vegetarian ones; tuna lovers, opt for their signature Masu Maki roll. Masu Maki and Sushi Bar is a recommended stop thanks to its welcoming, accommodating staff and alluring food options.

Location: Soi Sukhumvit 39

Opening Hours: Daily: 11:00 AM – 9:30 PM



2) Sushi Masato

One of the first to introduce Omakase to Bangkok, Sushi Masato offers a Michelin-starred Omakase dining experience under the direction of seasoned chef Masato Shimizu. The finest products from Japan’s Toyosu Market are used to produce each meal. An à la carte menu is also available in the upstairs section for additional choices. Even though the Omakase dinner is expensive, this hidden gem guarantees a special dining experience with careful attention to both presentation and flavour. To enjoy a fantastic dining experience, make reservations months in advance due to the restaurant’s popularity and limited seating.

Location: 3 22 Soi Sawatdi

Opening Hours: Closed Mondays Tuesdays to Saturdays: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, 5:00 PM – 10:00 PM Sundays: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM



3) Shintaro

Shintaro is a Japanese restaurant tucked inside the stunning Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel, perfect for special occasions. With a wide assortment of fresh seafood, you would be able to enjoy many types of sushi such as Otoro (tuna fatty belly), Hotate (Hokkaido scallop), Salmon, and Uni (sea urchin) sushi. Order the chef-recommended Aoyama Moriase, a sushi/sashimi set with a range of fine fish, to sample a variety of fresh seafood options. While prices are premium, the restaurant’s opulence and high quality of food make it worth the visit.

Location: Ratchadamri Road

Opening Hours: Daily: 12:00 PM – 2:30 PM, 6:00 PM – 10:30 PM



4) Isao

Isao, a popular sushi and Japanese fusion restaurant in the area, offers creative takes on maki rolls and sashimi. The laid-back Japanese restaurant serves wonderful food, and its “Jackie” and “Crunchy” maki rolls are among their speciality. Additionally, they have a well-known sushi sandwich that is constructed of layers of rice, salmon, tuna, and nori and is served with a unique sauce and crispy tempura crumbs. Isao is a must-visit spot when in Bangkok because of its welcoming ambiance, superb service, and scrumptious sushi.

Location: 5 Soi Sukhumvit 31

Opening Hours: Daily: 11:00 AM – 2:30 PM, 5:00 PM – 9:30 PM



5) Sushi Misaki-Nobu

Enjoy Omakase delicacies at this elegant sushi restaurant in Silom, where the chefs’ works of art are brought to life in front of your very eyes. This charming establishment is a must-visit for all sushi lovers thanks to its lovely service, incredible culinary experience, and lively atmosphere. However, to have an authentic Omakase eating experience, make sure you make your reservations far in advance and be ready to pay a premium price. Reservations require a deposit of 3,000 baht per person to secure your spot, and courses start from prices of 4,800 baht plus.

Location: Si Lom

Opening Hours: Closed Mondays Tuesdays to Sundays: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, 5:00 PM – 10:00 PM



6) SUSHIRO

In Bangkok, there are many SUSHIRO sushi restaurants scattered across malls. Their standout feature is an engaging conveyor belt system that offers a fun and distinctive dining experience. Not only that, but the prices are reasonable and the quality of the sushi won’t disappoint. The costs of sushi vary depending on the colour of the plate, starting at 40 baht and increasing in intervals of 60, 80, and 120 baht.

Locations: Central wOrld , The Emporium , Central Pinklao , and many more

Usual Opening Hours: Daily: 10:00 AM – 10:00 PM



7) Sushi Yorokobu

A branch of the well-known Hong Kong restaurant, Sushi Yorokobu is a high-end omakase restaurant in Bangkok. The chefs skillfully combine Edomae heritage and innovation to produce special dining experiences that are available in 12-course, 14-course, and seasonal 18-course selections. The restaurant delivers the freshest sushi and is renowned for its outstanding staff, first-rate service, and sophisticated cuisine. Reservations are required, much like at other Omakase restaurants.

Locations: Wireless BDMS , Thong Lo 10

Opening Hours: Daily: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, 4:00 PM – 10:00 PM



8) Sushi Masa

Sushi Masa, a sushi spot in Bangkok, emphasises top-quality salmon and unagi (eel). This delicious Japanese restaurant has maintained an outstanding reputation for years, serving fresh, thickly sliced fish in generous portions at reasonable prices. The “Masa Special Set,” featuring multiple kinds of sushi, and the salmon roll are highly recommended.

Locations: Witthayu Road , Watthana

Opening Hours: Mondays to Thursdays: 10:30 AM – 10:00 PM Fridays to Sundays: 10:30 AM – 11:00 PM



Arigato Gozaimasu, readers! Thanks for stopping by and reading my sushi restaurant recommendations. Be sure to check out these amazing sushi restaurants in Bangkok for a mouth-watering experience! Happy dining!

