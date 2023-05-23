5 Mala restaurants in Bangkok Chinese food lovers should visit

IMAGE via dashu83 Freepik

Welcome to the fiery world of Mala cuisine in Bangkok! Originating from Sichuan, China, Mala has gained huge popularity for its unique blend of spicy and numbing flavours. These Chinese restaurants offer amazing dishes that will leave you craving more. Get ready to indulge in the captivating allure of Mala cuisine and experience the unforgettable flavours that Bangkok offers!

5 Mala restaurants in Bangkok you should not miss in 2023

1. CQK Hotpot

CQK is a Chongqing-style Mala hotpot restaurant renowned for its exceptionally tasty and mildly spicy hotpot broth. Their masterful combination of spices and the distinctive flavour of Sichuan pepper create a rich and flavorful experience. The restaurant prides itself on serving top-quality pork, beef, and an extensive selection of seafood. Furthermore, they offer a diverse range of delectable appetisers to tantalise your taste buds. The dipping sauce options are plentiful, providing an array of seasonings for you to savour alongside your meal. The irresistible and fiery flavours make CQK a must-visit destination for Mala enthusiasts.

Location: 215 Building, 2nd Floor, The Crystal Ekamai-Ramindra Project, Bangkok, Thailand.

Open hours: 11.30 AM – 02.30 AM

2. Hai Di Lao Hot Pot

This famous Mala hot pot restaurant chain, Hai Di Lao Hot Pot, has more than 400 locations worldwide and promises delectable food. There are choices for the number of pots on the soup menu, starting at 1 to 4. The price depends on the soup type and the size of the pot. There are five soup options: Mala soup with chilli flakes, Sam Sahai hot pot with chicken oil, tomato hot pot, mushroom hot pot, and Tom Yum hot pot with shrimp. Moreover, there are wireless charging stations available on the tables when your batteries run low. The food quality is excellent, and the taste is delicious. The service provided is impressive at all levels.

Location: CentralWorld, 7th floor, Beacon Zone

Open hours: 10.00 AM – 12.00 AM

3. Hotpot Man

Hidden in a small alley alongside a canal, there’s a fantastic Mala hot pot buffet restaurant called “Hotpot Man” with a delicious Chinese-Japanese fusion flavour. The prices are excellent, starting at 399 baths for the basic package and 499 baths for the premium package, which includes beverages like water, tea, desserts, and ice cream. They offer six soup options, and if you order the “Mala soup”, there’s an additional charge of 99 baths per pot. It comes with fresh tomatoes to simmer in the soup. This soup has a mild level of spice and a rich, savory flavour. Most people find it enjoyable because it’s not overly intense. It’s a great option for people who like Chinese-style hot pot overall, taking into account the cost, the standard of the ingredients, the generous portions, and the welcoming atmosphere.

Location: 484 Sathorn, Soi 3, Suan Phlu Road, Thung Maha Mek Sub-district, Sathon District, Bangkok, Thailand

Open hours: 12.00 PM – 10.30 PM

4.FuFu Shabu

FuFu Shabu is a premium Mala buffet restaurant that offers authentic Taiwanese Hot Pot. It stands out for its unique flavours and delectable taste, which will transport everyone to Taiwan through food. There are more than 100 menu options for you to choose from, including the flavorful Mala soup, various kinds of meatballs made in a Taiwanese style, fresh ingredients, and a variety of vegetables. And to finish off your meal, treat yourself to some Häagen-Dazs ice cream. It’s so delicious that you’ll want to come back for more.

Location: Rama IV Road, Khlong Tan Sub-district, Klong Toei District, Bangkok.

Open hours: 11.00 AM – 10.00 PM

5. Chinda Hotpot

“Chinda Hotpot” is the first Chinese-style Mala hot pot restaurant on rotating conveyor belts in Thailand. The restaurant is designed for diners to sit facing each other, and the food is served in full swing on rotating conveyor belts, creating a unique and vibrant dining experience. The restaurant offers a total of 7 soup bases (priced at 49 baht per pot), including spicy tongue-numbing mala soup, less spicy mala soup, tomato soup, tom yum soup, shiitake mushroom soup, chicken bone soup with herbal seasonings, and pork bone soup. There are over 40 food options available, and the ingredients are of standard quality, fresh, and clean. The staff continuously replenishes the items and arranges them neatly on the conveyor belts. Diners can simply pick their desired items and place them in their own pots.

Location: Pracharath Bamphen Road, Huai Khwang District, Bangkok

Open hours: 2.00 PM to 10.00 PM

Mala Restaurant stands as a shining example of culinary excellence, offering an unforgettable journey into the flavours of Sichuan cuisine. Whether you are a local or a visitor, a dining experience at Mala Restaurant in Bangkok will leave you with lasting memories and a desire to return for more.

