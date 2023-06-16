A guide to visiting Koh Samui in 2023

PHOTO: A woman at a beach by lifeforstock via Freepik

Koh Samui, Thailand has long been a go-to hotspot for sunseekers and holidaymakers, and in 2023, it promises to be even more amazing. You might be wondering what all the fuss is about, but don’t you worry your sunscreen-lathered hands because our guide will show you everything Koh Samui has to offer, from the best time to visit to the best villa to stay to the yummiest food and dazzling night markets that you can’t miss.

How to get to Koh Samui From Bangkok?

You can fly into Koh Samui International Airport with Bangkok Airways, AirAsia, or Thai Airways routes. On the other hand, you can take a ferry to Koh Samui, which requires around 1-2 hours, depending on what pier you are getting on board.

Check for the dock area before you commit, as a few are 30-45 minutes apart. Also, most boats depart from Nathon Dock, a ride away from Chaweng, so you want to coordinate your transportation to arrive.

Another choice is to purchase a consolidated ticket from Surat Thani Air terminal to Koh Samui, which incorporates a minivan or transport to the pier and the ship ride. You can, however, get a key on the spot after landing at the air terminal.

Commuting around Koh Samui is a breeze, as the second-largest island in Thailand has only one main road. You can rent a motorbike and pay between 150-200 Baht per day or take a red pick-up-like taxi to go to various parts of the island.

When is the Best Month To Visit Koh Samui?

Set amidst the turquoise waters of Thailand, Koh Samui is a tropical island where two distinct seasons reign supreme: sweltering heat and refreshing rain. Throughout the year, temperatures can soar up to a sizzling 34 degrees, while the monsoon season between July and November brings electrifying thunderstorms to the island.

Looking to dodge the crowds? Plan your trip between February and May, when the island’s attractions are less crowder and the weather is at its driest.

The best time to visit is between December and February since there’s not a lot of rain, but the weather is not scorching hot. Be prepared to dish out some extra dough, as prices spike during those months – but hey, who can resist that lovely, cool breeze?

Now that we’ve got the island basics covered, it’s time to dive into the seven ultimate reasons for packing your bags and jetting off to the captivating Koh Samui!

1. There are so many beautiful beaches in Koh Samui

Koh Samui, with its sprawling turquoise beaches and year-round sunshine, is truly a tropical paradise. Its most popular sandy stretches include Bophut, Bang Rak Beach, and the ever-bustling Chaweng Beach. As you lounge on beach chairs, sipping cocktails, the breathtaking views of the surrounding jungle make for the perfect backdrop.

The island is also a haven for scuba diving enthusiasts and boasts numerous idyllic swimming spots. Many of these are near neighbouring islands like Koh Tao and Koh Phangan, which are easily accessible from Koh Samui. To ensure the best experience, book a day trip through a local travel agency, and they’ll whisk you off to the finest swimming spots via speedboat.

Koh Tao and Koh Nangyuan are two renowned sites for scuba diving and snorkelling, with vibrant coral reefs teeming with aquatic life. Whether you’re an experienced diver or prefer to stay closer to the surface, the waters around Koh Samui offer unforgettable encounters with fascinating marine species.

2. Amazing attractions that’ll leave you in awe

Once a humble fisherman’s village in Thailand, Koh Samui has transformed into a cosmopolitan hub with expats from across the globe, contemporary apartments, luxurious villas, and swanky shopping malls. Yet, amidst this change, the island still retains its enticing charm and allure.

During your time in Koh Samui, there are three must-visit attractions that cater to all ages, whether you’re with family or friends. Marvel at the awe-inspiring Big Buddha, visit the intriguing Mummified Monk, and explore the breathtaking Ang Thong National Marine Park. These cultural and traditional landmarks are nothing short of mesmerising and embody the soul of Koh Samui.

For an in-depth guide on what leisure activities you must visit in Koh Samui, check out the blog here.

Ang Thong National Marine Park

Ang Thong Public Marine Park is a stunning archipelago of 42 unique islands, each showcasing their captivating features and rugged landscapes.

As you explore the park, you’ll encounter towering limestone cliffs, mysterious caves, lush jungles, serene lakes and rivers, cascading waterfalls, vibrant coral reefs, tranquil lagoons, and inviting sandy beaches lapped by crystal-clear waters.

Some of the park’s top highlights include the enchanting Emerald Lake (Thale Nai), a dazzling saltwater lake nestled in the heart of the jungle; Koh Sam Sao, an island with sublime snorkelling opportunities, and Koh Mae, home to a challenging climb that rewards you with spectacular panoramic vistas.

Maintained as a national park, Ang Thong is a sanctuary where vibrant wildlife can flourish, thriving in an environment with minimal human interference.

Big Buddha

A visit to Koh Samui would be incomplete without seeing the spectacular Big Buddha.

Officially known as Wat Phra Yai, this majestic Buddhist temple complex is nestled on the smaller island of Koh Fan, just off Koh Samui’s coast. Dominating the scene is the immense golden Buddha statue, perched atop the temple steps, standing at an impressive 12 meters tall. Completed in 1972, this iconic landmark continues to leave visitors in awe.

If you’re lucky enough, you might even catch a glimpse of the Big Buddha as you fly into Koh Samui, making it an unforgettable first impression.

3. A range of exhilarating activities

While we’ve already mentioned the breathtaking beaches and unmissable attractions in Koh Samui, the island offers an abundance of activities to indulge in, despite having just one main road. From hiking through lush rainforests and jungles to exploring majestic waterfalls, trying your hand at paddleboarding, and even practicing Muay Thai, there’s never a dull moment in Koh Samui.

Out of the myriad leisure pursuits, let’s focus on two unique experiences you absolutely must try on this spectacular island: hiking to Elephant Rock and paddleboarding.

Embark on an invigorating adventure as you traverse the rugged terrain to reach Elephant Rock, a striking natural formation well worth the trek. And for a bit of fun on the water, paddleboarding offers the ultimate combination of gentle exercise and blissful relaxation as you glide along the tranquil shores of Koh Samui.

With countless thrilling experiences and scenic splendour awaiting you, the island of Koh Samui is sure to leave an indelible mark on your memories.

Hiking Up Elephant Rock

Elephant Rock is situated among Chaweng and Lamai Oceanside. This vast stone development is named “Elephant Rock” basically because it seems to be a monster rock a similar size to an Asian Elephant.

You can climb Elephant Rock to get a tremendous 360-degree view of the beautiful seashores from the top of the hill.

Paddle Boards in Koh Samui

With a seascape as mesmerising as Koh Samui’s, it’s only natural to want to spend as much time in the water as possible during your stay on the island.

Paddleboarding is the perfect activity for doing just that. These sturdy, large boards are easy to balance on, even for first-timers, allowing everyone to enjoy this delightful pursuit. It’s a fantastic way to soak up the breathtaking views, immerse yourself in the ocean, and spend quality time with family and friends.

For a different experience, try paddleboarding around 5 pm, just as the sun begins to set. As you gracefully glide across the waters of Bang Rak Beach, you’ll witness the sky come alive with vibrant colours, painting the perfect backdrop for this unforgettable memory.

4. Night Markets in Koh Samui

Fear not, night owls and market enthusiasts! Koh Samui’s night markets are alive and kicking, ready to awaken your senses after 6 pm. These bustling bazaars, teeming with locals and tourists alike, are an irresistible attraction on the island.

From 6 pm onwards, stalls begin to open up their treasures, offering a plethora of goods ranging from clothing and souvenirs to mouth-watering street food and thirst-quenching drinks. The Central Festival Shopping Mall is no exception, opening its doors to shoppers and night market aficionados alike.

One iconic location you won’t want to miss is the Fisherman’s Village. Stroll down the beach road on a Friday night and immerse yourself in the vibrant food and culture that have made both Koh Samui and Thailand so popular.

5. Seafood in Koh Samui (Or Just Food)

Thailand is undoubtedly a food lover’s dream, tantalising taste buds with an incredible medley of fiery chillies, delicate sweets, tangy sours, and rich flavours. Koh Samui, being a true culinary gem, offers a diverse range of gastronomic delights to suit all palates, be it at the lively night markets, charming beachfront eateries, or upscale hotel restaurants featuring a variety of price points.

On the island, you’ll be spoilt for choice with an eclectic mix of cuisines, ranging from Indian and Mediterranean to Italian, and of course, Thai food. Southern Thailand is particularly famed for its mouth-watering spicy curry mixes, and while you’re in Koh Samui, feasting on the abundant seafood is an absolute must.

Thai food

Sala Thai is a wonderful gem offering a variety of delicious, authentic Thai dishes at reasonable and affordable prices. Although they also provide a limited array of international cuisine, their true strength lies in traditional Thai fare. The inviting ambience is marked by amazing Thai-style architecture, and thanks to the absence of walls, diners can savour their meals as gentle tropical breezes waft through the space. Make sure to try their renowned steamed snow fish with lemon sauce during your visit.

International cuisine

On the other hand, if you’re craving European cuisine, head to Duomo on Chaweng Beach. For pizza lovers, this Italian eatery is an absolute must-visit. With a variety of meat and vegetarian options to pick from, their delightful pizzas are sure to satisfy your cravings. A standout choice is their 4-Cheese pizza, which despite its simplicity, manages to pack a punch with its layers of flavour.

6. Cafes to Visit in Koh Samui

Imagine basking in the morning sunshine on a pristine beach, toes buried in the soft white sands and the azure ocean stretching out magnificently before you. Few things could complete this picture-perfect moment like sipping a hot espresso and savouring a delicious almond croissant.

As Koh Samui has evolved from a humble fisherman’s island into a vibrant, cosmopolitan hotspot, the island now boasts an array of charming coffee shops and cafes where you can unwind and soak up the delightful atmosphere. Alongside the globally recognised franchises like Starbucks and Coffee Club at the Central Festival shopping mall, you’re sure to find plenty of cosy spots to indulge in some well-deserved relaxation and perhaps even catch up on some work (if you must!).

Independent cafes, coffee shops, and more

On a sun-drenched island like Koh Samui, you’ll definitely want to indulge in its famous coconut juices and flavours to rehydrate during a busy day. Summer by Coco Tam is a must-visit beach spot, where you can laze on beanbag seating arrangements and sip on refreshing coconut beverages before heading off to explore the bustling night markets.

As for personal recommendations, Bar Baguette is a firm favourite. With its robust coffee (don’t miss their iced americano) and scrumptious tacos and baguettes, you can easily spend hours here working, chilling, and chatting with other patrons. Their lunch offerings also include fantastic juices, smoothies, and meals at great prices and exceptional service.

With so much to see and do on Koh Samui, you might now be wondering where the best place to stay on the island is. Well, let’s continue to the next section.

For an unforgettable experience in Koh Samui, consider renting a villa when visiting the island with friends or family. These accommodations not only offer privacy and the chance to create cherished memories but also a true taste of Koh Samui living.

Alternatively, the island boasts fantastic beachside apartments for rent, providing you with a front-row seat to the mesmerising ocean views and the enchanting rainforest that characterises Koh Samui’s landscape. By opting for these delightful accommodations, you’ll be able to fully immerse yourself in the natural beauty and tranquillity of your surroundings while making the best of your holiday on this picture-perfect Thai island.

The first fantastic villa I recommend in Koh Samui is called Sawasdee Pool Villa in Bang Rak District. The estate provides a private pool next to the kitchen and living area. Plus, you’ll be surrounded by all-green trees with a light breeze flowing your way. You and your family can kick back and enjoy the view of the hilltop on the beautiful island.

Follow us on :













The bottom line

A captivating and vibrant destination, Koh Samui is full of exciting activities, entrancing cultural sites, and an atmosphere that’ll make you never want to leave. To ensure that you experience the very best of the island, be sure to keep our recommendations on what to eat, drink and, of course, where to stay in mind. Because after all, soaking up Koh Samui’s laid-back vibes is best done from the comfort of your own private villa!

You may also check out our article on Pattaya: 9 reasons to visit Sin City in 2022.