List of SHA+ Restaurants in Phuket

In the wake of a “New Normal”, many restaurants in Phuket have introduced new measures for the safety of their guests. This includes processes such as an increase in sanitation and the vaccination of at least 70% of all staff. Not only does this aim to limit the spread of COVID-19, a SHA+ certificate further gives customers confidence and trust in their services. If you’re looking to dine in a restaurant that has your well-being in mind, we’ve listed some of the best SHA+ restaurants on the island.

10 SHA+ Restaurants in Phuket

1. Age Restaurant

The Age Restaurant takes you on a gastronomic trip through tender meats and the freshest locally caught seafood. Their meals are classic but innovative, such as signatures like the Age’s Beef Cheeks (1,100 Baht) and Sous-Vide Crocodile Tail (720 Baht). The whole Phuket Lobster (3,050) is another tasty treat, served with a side of your choice. Pair your meal perfectly with their selection of 350 wine labels from around the world. Alternatively, their bar offers an extensive list of infused spirits, cocktails and signature drinks.

The restaurant is located in the Anantara Layan Phuket resort and is no short of luxury. Its interior is industrial with dark woods, rusted steel and raw leather. Finally, the service is top-notch making it an overall, well-rounded dining experience.

Opening hours: Daily, 18:00 – 21:00.

Address: 168 Moo 6, Layan Beach, Soi 4, Cherngtalay.

2. JARAS Restaurant

The JARAS restaurant is a stylish venue that overlooks Kamala Beach. They serve Thai cuisine with a modern twist and use only the best local ingredients. Furthermore, as they source produce seasonally their menu changes per time of year.

Feast on staples like Tom Som and Massaman Curry. They serve most meals family-style and thus are perfect to share. However if preferred, meals can also be individually plated as they offer a la carte menus as well. Don’t miss out on their trendy beverages and wine pairings or try their broad range of beers, Thai tea and coffee.

Opening hours: Daily, 18:00 – 22:00.

Address: 333, 333/3 Moo 3, Kamala Beach, Kamala, Kathu, Phuket 83150.

3. Seasonal Tastes SHA+ restaurants

Seasonal Tastes are a SHA+ restaurant who offer healthy and organic food. In a causal setting, diners here can enjoy a buffet of International, Thai and Indian cuisine. If you’re visiting in the morning, we recommend their Signature Westin Breakfast. This buffet has a wide selection and incorporates SuperFoodsRx™ into every dish. As a result, you can guarantee a wholesome and nutritious meal.

Order from their interactive “live stations” and watch as chefs prepare your meal. Then, complement your dish with a fruity drink from their juice bar or choose a wine, handmade cocktail, coffee or tea. Finally, their sweet bar features a sumptuous array of desserts for something sweet.

Opening hours: Daily, 11:00 – 23:00.

Address: Bay Resort & Spa, 21/4 Moo 1 The Westin Siray, Ratsada, Phuket 83000.

4. Silk Restaurant and Bar

Silk is a Thai and International SHA+ restaurant. Located on Kamala Beach, the eatery is set in the Andara resort and has a relaxed atmosphere. Furthermore, it’s interior is sleek with a Thai design of polished wood, warm tones and high-ceilings. Inside, the venue is light and airy due to it’s floor-to-ceiling windows that face the outdoor pool. Or, eat your meal outside and take in the flower gardens and an idyllic sea view.

The menu at Silk is impressive in both appearance and taste. Furthermore, popular choices here are the grilled specialties and seafood platters. They focus mainly on the Thai menu, with stand outs including the Goong Sarong – prawn wrapped with thin vermicelli (450 Baht). In addition, the Gaeng Kati Poo (520 Baht), a smooth crab curry is another delicious choice. They also offer pasta and meat cuts as well as vegan and vegetarian options too.

Opening hours: Daily, 7:00 – 22:00.

Address: 15/28 Moo 6 Kamala, Kathu, Phuket 83150.

5. L’Arôme By The Sea

L’Arôme By The Sea is a French restaurant on Kalim Bay. The venue is home to a bar and restaurant set across 2 floors. Moreover, both areas are contemporary in design and diners can enjoy dinner with a view of stunning seascapes.

At this SHA+ restaurant, enjoy French fine dining and superb presentation. Their chefs focus mainly on the quality of raw materials and use French cooking techniques for an authentic touch. Start your meal with the Duck Foie Gras Au Torchon (780 Baht), juicy duck with mango chutney, mango confit and pineapple coulis. For mains we recommend the Dijon Crusted Lamb Rack (1,180 Baht). Cooked to perfection with fine herbs and dijon mustard, this dish comes with seasonal vegetables on the side. Pick a French wine pairing from their extensive list to complete your meal.

Opening hours: Daily, 16:00 – 23:30.

Address: 247/5 Prabaramee Road, Kalim Beach, Patong, Phuket 83150.

6. Benihana The Japanese Steakhouse

For an exciting dining experience and delicious Japanese cuisine, Benihana is a winner. It’s professional Teppanyaki chefs “grill in a showcase of culinary theatrics, where gastronomy meets spectacle”. In addition, their menu features Japanese classics like hand crafted sushi, tempura and Yaki Udon (52o Baht). They offer teppanyaki sets to, such as their Seafood Palace (2,900 Baht); a 4-course meal of half a western rock lobster, hokkaido scallops, cod and salmon with lemon butter.

Their drinks are delectable and incorporate traditional Japanese flavours like sake. The Kiri Bara (350 Baht) is particularly noteworthy – a floral and citrus blend of yuzu and sparkling sake with lemon, mist of roses and yellow chartreuse.

Opening hours: Monday to Friday, 17:30 – 22:00.

Address: JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa 231, Mai Khao, Talang, Phuket 83110.

7. The Boathouse Restaurant

The Boathouse Restaurant is a long-time favourite of many locals in Phuket. Their menu consists of Western and Thai cuisine with a selection of freshly caught seafood, fish and imported prime meats. Moreover, as they prioritise quality, they use organic produce from local suppliers. Choose from appetising meals like the Western Rock Lobster; slowly cooked in tomato and white wine sauce, the lobster is soft while the tomato adds a lovely tangy edge. Meanwhile, red meat lovers are in for a treat with the Australian Sovereign Lamb Chop, served with lemon butter, mint jelly and a side of crispy fries. Thai dishes like their Gaeng Kati Poo (crab meat) and Tom Yam Goong are other notable mentions.

Aside from the a la carte menu, set menus are available from 499 Baht. These range from weekday specials of 2-3 courses and weekend menus that change weekly according to market produce. Best of all, if you’re visiting from 11:00-19:00, enjoy 50% off all beverages!

Opening hours: Daily, 7:00 – 22:00.

Address: 182 Koktanode Road, Kata Beach, Phuket 83100.

8. Chao Leh Kitchen SHA+ restaurants

If you’re in Kathu, head to Chao Leh for some seriously good food. This joint is an all-day dining destination serving International and Thai cuisine. The ambience is cosy yet dynamic, with an open-plan kitchen so you can watch as your meal is made. Patrons go crazy here for The Big Bite (550 Baht); as the name suggests, it is a hearty dish of grilled strip-loin with baked beans, fried egg and salad. Match this with one of their signature cocktails like Behind The Boat Scene (270 Baht). This drink is a unique mix of Chivas whiskey, earl grey tea, sea salt and lime. For those with a big appetite, all you can eat breakfast (588+ Baht) is available daily from 6:30-10:30.

Opening hours: Daily, 6:30 – 21:00.

Address: 198/8-9 Thawewong Rd, Pa Tong, Kathu District, Phuket 83150.

9. Blue Elephant Phuket

The Blue Elephant is a well-known Thai restaurant with a menu of ” tradition and novelties”. As such, diners here can explore “forgotten” Thai recipes, current favourites and their originals called “Our Chefs Creations”. Furthermore, their flavours are rich and exotic as they work with local initiatives to find premium and organic ingredients.

Set in a 105 year old Phra Pitak Chinpracha Mansion, the dining experience here is authentically Thai. We recommend the Stir Fried King Mackerel (540 Baht) made from an ancient Royal Thai recipe. Chef Nooror’s Bespoken Massaman Lamb (780 Baht) is tasty too; inspired by a poem by King Rama II, it fuses their own Massaman paste with coconut milk, tamarind juice, fresh ginger and more. Lastly, try their desserts which are just as good as the mains. The creamy Mango Cheesecake (240 Baht) is a must-try.

Opening hours: Daily, 11:00 – 21:00.

Address: 96 Krabi, Tambon Talat Nuea, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83000.

10. COSMO SHA+ restaurants

The COSMO restaurant has a vast menu with everything from Mediterranean to Japanese and Thai fare. Additionally, they serve a variety of seafood dishes using fresh fish caught daily. Order a refreshing, organic shrimp salad, sushi, sashimi or nutritious grilled fish. Vegan cuisine is available too, such as their Falafel (500 Baht), pan roasted with cumin, fresh mint and green tahini sauce. They also make their own ice creams and sorbets with innovative flavours like honeycomb, rosemary and chocolate-lemongrass.

Tucked away in the luxury Nai Harn Hotel, the venue has a beach vibe and clean, white decor. For the best sights, sit outdoors and eat with a backdrop of blue waters and palm trees. With its affordable prices and comfortable setting, this SHA+ restaurant is a strong contender.

Opening hours: Daily, 6:30 – 10:30 & 12:00 – 22:00.

Address: 23/3 Moo 1, Vises Road, Rawai, Muang District, Phuket 83130.

