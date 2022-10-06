5 best wine bars in Bangkok offering rich and quality wine

It’s wine o’clock! Whether you’re all about fruity reds, sweet whites, or funky naturals, Bangkok has many great spots to sip your favourite varieties. But with an array of options to choose from, and the constant rise and fall of existing places, landing the perfect wine bar in Bangkok can prove a challenge. But worry not; below, we’ve compiled the best wine bars in Bangkok. All offering more than just high-quality pours, but also amazing atmosphere, moody lighting, and knowledgeable bartenders.

1. Riedel Wine Bar & Cellar

Opening hours: Daily, 10:00 – 00:00

Address: Gaysorn Village, 999 Ploenchit Rd, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 1033

You may be familiar with the Austrian crystal wine glass manufacturer Riedel if you consider yourself to be somewhat of a connoisseur. Since 2016, the world-renowned glassware company has graced Bangkok with its first wine bar and restaurant. The main attraction of the ultra-fancy wine bar is its futuristic wine dispenser, perfect for those who prefer to sample grape varieties by the glass. You have the option to choose from a 30ml taster portion or a full 150ml glass, and pair it with a range of cold cut platters and oysters. To enhance your wine tasting experience, the wine bar boasts opulent décor, complete with exquisite hardwood tables and soaring round booths, as well as vintage leather, brass, and silky textiles.

2. Mod Kaew Wine Bar

Opening hours: Tuesday – Saturday, 16:30 – 00:00

Address: 1041, 20 1041/20 Soi Nai Loet, Khwaeng Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330

Looking for a space intimate enough for you to spill your latest secrets, but one which has a good atmosphere? Head to Mod Kaew Wine Bar, the newest addition to the wine bar scene of Bangkok. With a touch of red neon, an enormous Pablo Picasso portrait, and rows and rows of natural wine lining the walls, the gem in the heart of Bangkok exudes a homey and cool vibes. You can browse the bottles yourself or ask Pyne – one of the men behind the wine bar and an ex-sommelier of Gaggan – for some recommendations. And don’t forget to pair your wine of choice with a delicious dish from their creative food menu. Whether it’s your first time trying natural work or you’re an aficionado, Mod Kaew Wine Bar promises a relaxed and fun wine-fueled time.

3. Maison Du Vin

Opening hours: Daily, 11:00 – 22:00

Address: Mahanakhon CUBE, G Floor, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500

There’s probably nothing more romantic than the thought of enjoying a glass of wine in a dimly lit bar in Paris. And when there isn’t enough time to hop on a plane and dash to the French capital for a sip, there’s Maison du Vin, an intimate wine bar in Bangkok. As soon as you walk in, you’ll be welcomed by French cave a’ vins and moody lighting. From the classics to lesser known goodness, their extensive and distinctive wine list is surprisingly not as expensive as you might expect. Moreover, they offer a selection of cuisines to go with your wine. Plus, the friendly staff and award-winning sommelier are ready to advise you with the best recommendations.

4. Opus Wine Bar

Opening hours: Monday – Saturday, 18:00 – 00:00

Address: ​​64 Pan Rd, Silom, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500

Opus Wine Bar is a must-visit for lovers of Italian wines and stylish places to perch. The cosy feels are strong inside the house-turned-eatery, with its glass-fronted facade and leather seats. The star of the show is the state-of-the-art walk-in wine cellars, which ensures that each bottle of over 400 Italian wines is perfectly maintained at the correct humidity and temperature. And that’s not all. They also offer delicious traditional Italian cuisine designed to pair well with the curated list.

5. Scarlett Wine Bar & Restaurant

Opening hours: Daily, 17:00 – 23:00

Address: Pullman Bangkok Hotel G, 188 Si Lom, Khwaeng Suriya Wong, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500

Located at the 37th floor of Pullman Bangkok Hotel G, the Michelin-recommended Scarlett Wine Bar & Restaurant combines delicious French food, an extensive wine list, and elegant design. The wine list consists of over 250 old and new world labels, all uniquely listed by the grape type instead of region. From something light like charcuterie and cheese and tapas to more fulfilling meals like steak, don’t forget to pair your wine of choice with the well-executed food. This, plus the breathtaking view of the Chaophraya River, equates to a fab night out.

Be sure to visit these wine bars the next time you’re looking for a place to cool down or warm up with a glass of wine in Bangkok. Have a swirling good time!

