Doctor urges everyone to be nicer to people who have recovered from Covid, warns everyone will contract the virus

A Thai doctor is asking everyone to be nicer to people who have recovered from Covid because they’ve already suffered enough. He says some have even had near-death experiences. Dr Manoon adds that everyone will eventually contract the virus.

Dr Manoon works at the Vichaiyut Hospital and made his Covid statement on Facebook today. He says many people who have had Covid have experience discrimination by society.

“Their boss doesn’t let them go back to work. Local shopkeepers refused to provide service to them. Society treated them like they used to treat people with HIV and tuberculosis. They are stigmatized and discriminated against”, says Dr Manoon.

He went on to say that people who have contracted Covid cannot pass it on to someone else 3 weeks after being cured.

“I believe that almost everyone, regardless of which vaccination brand they received, would be infected sooner or later due to new research on the Delta variant and the fact that vaccination will not fully prevent spread or transmission. We cannot live in a state of fear forever. We have to learn to live with it and do not discriminate against those who have already been recovered. They deserve to live like everyone else. We should be reminded to always have mercy on your fellow human beings,” says the doctor.

The doctor’s full statement can be read here.

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on