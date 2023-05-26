Best Koh Samui sea view villas to lust over

PHOTO: 3 Bedroom Villa for sale at The Wave 2 via FazWaz

Fancy waking up to the bewitching sea views and enchanting vistas of Koh Samui’s lush landscape? Imagine having your brekkie with the refreshing sea breeze and ending the day cuddled up, basking in the amber glow of twilight. Oh, absolutely delightful! Well, it’s time to make your dreams come true as we’ve hand-picked the best Koh Samui sea view villas!

3 Bedroom Villa for sale at Rockwater Residences

Price for sale: $661,000 (฿22,800,000)

The first on our list of Koh Samui sea view villas is a serene and charming 3-bedroom villa located in the hills of Chaweng. This delightful abode provides you with a tranquil escape, whilst still offering easy access to nearby shops, restaurants, and beaches. Thus, giving you the best of both worlds.

The 492 sqm villa, completed in November 2018, boasts an open-plan living, dining, and kitchen area that seamlessly connects you to the breathtaking outdoors. The modern furnishings and tasteful design ensure you’re surrounded by contemporary comfort from the moment you step inside.

The real star of the show, however, is the splendid sun terrace with its stunning 180° sea view and generously sized infinity pool. It’s the perfect spot for a refreshing swim, a relaxed afternoon, or simply to take in the vibrant hues of the Thai sunsets. The villa’s sunken seating area offers a cosy little nook for much-needed moments of relaxation.

Situated in the secure and prestigious Rockwater Residences of Bo Phut, you’ll enjoy the peace of mind that comes with a well-maintained community. With Chaweng and Chaweng Noi beaches just minutes away, you can easily indulge in the sand and surf. Plus, with Koh Samui International Airport conveniently 7 kilometers away, getting here is a breeze.

3 Bedroom Villa for sale at Saitara Peak

Price for sale: $432,000 (฿14,890,000)

Discover the allure of Sunrise Serenity, a luminous and captivating 297 sqm villa with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a blend of modern design and homely charm. This gem in the Saitara Peak project offers a sun-kissed haven of luxury and relaxation. All thanks to its fantastic location in Bo Phut.

Completed in March 2022, this villa feels as fresh as a morning breeze. Enjoy its 5-year warranty on the structure and building, as well as the leasing options available. Thus, making it a dream investment for those seeking a home-away-from-home in paradise.

Step into a world of indulgence as you explore the villa’s inviting features. A private pool and garden invite you to while away sunny afternoons, while covered parking and a full western kitchen ensure your utmost convenience. Moreover, bathtubs, washing machines, microwaves, ovens, and TVs add to the flair of this contemporary home that celebrates the island life.

Wake up each day to the blissful sight of the ocean and vibrant sunlight streaming through the windows. With Chaweng Noi Beach only 2.5 km away, your tropical escape is well within reach.

Located within the luxurious Saitara Peak community, you’ll enjoy a host of upscale facilities that elevate your experience even further. Impressive resort-style amenities include hotel-management, CCTV, and 24-hour security, providing comfort and peace of mind.

3 Bedroom Villa for sale at Paragon Villas

Price for sale: $667,000 (฿23,000,000)

Next on our list of the best Koh Samui sea view villas is a stunning 455 sqm villa with 3 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. As soon as you walk inside this modern two-story villa, you’ll be enchanted by its tasteful design. It features a mix of wooden and white elements. Thus, creating an atmosphere of elegance and warmth.

Moreover, with spectacular panoramic sea views from the first and second floors, you’ll find yourself captivated by the breathtaking beauty of Bophut beach, Koh Phangan, and the turquoise blue waters.

Perfectly situated within walking distance of Fisherman’s Village, you’re ideally positioned to discover the best of Koh Samui. These include stunning beaches, 5-star resorts, convenience stores, and rejuvenating massage parlors. Each of the 3 spacious bedrooms is complete with ensuite facilities. In addition, the villa is complemented by 2 stylish lounge areas and a fully-equipped Western-style kitchen adorned with high-quality European appliances.

The best thing about the villa is possibly the upper-floor infinity pool with an adjacent fire table. It’s perfect for evening entertainment by the mesmerizing sunset over the Gulf of Thailand. In addition, the composite timber entertainment deck adds a touch of luxury for those unforgettable al fresco dining experiences under the night sky.

3 Bedroom Villa for sale at Oasis Samui

Price for sale: $508,000 (฿17,500,000)

Behold the beauty of this remarkable 226 sqm villa nestled in the award-winning Oasis Samui project. With 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and a dreamy open-plan layout overlooking the alluring Maret coastline, this enchanting property promises an unforgettable retreat for those seeking a taste of tropical living.

Completed in January 2020, the villa embraces a seamless indoor-outdoor lifestyle. This is because its sliding doors can fully open to welcome in the natural splendor of Koh Samui. Moreover, the villa’s sparkling pool accentuates its breathtaking sea views. Therefore, it provides the perfect setting for relaxation and rejuvenation.

The main bedroom offers single-level living. Plus, it has direct access to the living and dining area, as well as the pool terrace. The two additional bedrooms, situated downstairs, delight in a touch of tranquility with direct access to a small, lush garden area.

Luxurious touches like a spacious balcony, gorgeous views of Lamai Beach, a large jacuzzi, and 180-degree vistas from the outdoor seating area elevate the villas’s unique charm. Additionally, the surrounding coconut groves and tropical forests add an air of serenity to this idyllic enclave.

3 Bedroom Villa for sale at The Wave 2

Price for sale: $508,000 (฿17,500,000)

Get ready to be swept off your feet by this seaside splendour, a striking 224 sqm villa that magnificently marries modern design and natural elements, and is a vision of all-white luxury. This 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom sanctuary, is a true testament to coastal charm and elegance.

This beautiful villa thrills with its mesmerising ocean views that you’ll enjoy front-row access to from the comfort of your living room. The spectacular scenery combined with bright interiors bathed in natural light ensures every day spent in this villa feels like a dream come true.

In addition, a beautiful open concept flows throughout the property. It reveals a full Western kitchen complete with an oven, microwave, and all the modern fixtures to satisfy the culinary enthusiast in you. The villa’s luxurious touches extend to its facilities. One of the them is a sparkling private pool, perfect for dipping into island paradise.

With a warm, cosy atmosphere enveloping every corner, you can unwind in the pristine bedrooms. Want to take in the soothing ocean backdrop? The charming balcony is there for you. Furthermore, the lush private garden offers an additional dose of tranquillity, while covered parking cares for all your practical needs.

If you’re feeling utterly enchanted by these divine Koh Samui sea view villas, why not make your offer through FazWaz? Stunning vistas, luxurious living and infinite ocean hues – what more could a globetrotting sophisticate like yourself desire?