Thailand

Father of teenager that was shot near Monday’s protest files police complaint

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Choonhavan Homya/Facebook

The father of the teenager who was shot near the Din Daeng Police Station in Bangkok as Monday’s pro-democracy protest was going on has filed a complaint with the police today. The father is demanding that the shooter face legal ramifications for what happened to his son.

Choonhavan Homya’s 14 year old son, who was shot in the shoulder, will be discharged from the hospital today, says Choonhavan.

The shooting occurred around the time of the turbulent pro-democracy protest earlier this week, but the 14 year believes the shot was fire by teenagers who were uninvolved in the protest.

Thai media says the boy was driving on his way home when he was attacked by a group of teenagers who were near the police station. Later, it was determined that the boy had taken a round from a firearm.

Another teenager was also shot around the same time and is still in a coma.

The Metropolitan Police Bureau has denied shooting live rounds at protesters. They insist they only use rubber bullets. Police say the shootings could have come from a “third party”.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

 

Recent comments:
image
ThailandBob
2021-08-19 21:00
And there surely won't be a coverup.
image
Stardust
2021-08-19 21:12
26 minutes ago, dj230 said: This was in din daeng on the same day, protestors said live ammunition was used by police. Turns out it wasn't even the police. Yes but you are mixing the incident from the 14 year…
image
dj230
2021-08-19 21:28
16 minutes ago, Stardust said: Yes but you are mixing the incident from the 14 year old and the 20 year old with the headshot and there was riot police and it is on video including the police! I hope…
image
Stardust
2021-08-19 21:32
15 minutes ago, Stardust said: Yes but you are mixing the incident from the 14 year old and the 20 year old with the headshot and there was riot police and it is on video including the police! I hope…
image
Stardust
2021-08-19 21:43
5 minutes ago, Stardust said: To make it more clearer in the thai tv they showed the videos the shooter in it was clearly seen he had a riot police uniform and helm and everything was filmed because at that…
Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

