Thailand
Father of teenager that was shot near Monday’s protest files police complaint
The father of the teenager who was shot near the Din Daeng Police Station in Bangkok as Monday’s pro-democracy protest was going on has filed a complaint with the police today. The father is demanding that the shooter face legal ramifications for what happened to his son.
Choonhavan Homya’s 14 year old son, who was shot in the shoulder, will be discharged from the hospital today, says Choonhavan.
The shooting occurred around the time of the turbulent pro-democracy protest earlier this week, but the 14 year believes the shot was fire by teenagers who were uninvolved in the protest.
Thai media says the boy was driving on his way home when he was attacked by a group of teenagers who were near the police station. Later, it was determined that the boy had taken a round from a firearm.
Another teenager was also shot around the same time and is still in a coma.
The Metropolitan Police Bureau has denied shooting live rounds at protesters. They insist they only use rubber bullets. Police say the shootings could have come from a “third party”.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
