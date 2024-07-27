Photo via Jhasper Fashion

Thailand is renowned for its vibrant culture, stunning landscapes, and exceptional craftsmanship. Among its many treasures, the country’s tailoring industry stands out, offering bespoke suits and garments that rival the best in the world. Whether you’re visiting Bangkok’s chaotic streets or exploring the serene beaches of Phuket, you’ll find skilled tailors who can create perfectly fitted attire.

Finding the right tailor can be a game-changer for your wardrobe. From luxurious fabrics to meticulous attention to detail, these artisans ensure you look your best, no matter the occasion. Dive into our list of the 10 best tailors in Thailand and discover where you can get your next custom masterpiece.

The 10 best tailors in Thailand

1. Jhasper Fashion

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday, 10.30am – 7.30pm

Address:155/32 Soi Sukhumvit 11, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110 (near BTS Nana)

For over 15 years, Jhasper Fashion has been the go-to destination for unparalleled craftsmanship and personalised service. Located near BTS Nana, this bespoke tailoring business serves both local and international clients who appreciate fine tailoring. Owners take a hands-on approach, attending to every customer from consultation to delivery. This ensures each piece meets the highest standards, tailored to unique specifications and preferences.

Fluent in English and Thai, Jhasper Fashion provides a smooth process for a diverse clientele. They store customers’ measurements for easy reordering of bespoke clothing worldwide through their online platform. Clients trust Jhasper Fashion to help them look and feel their best, offering stylish suits, custom-made shirts, and more with expertise and dedication.

You can learn more about them on their Instagram, Facebook, Line ID: @jhasperfashion, or contact them through their phone number +66 806295075 or their email jhasperfashion@gmail.com.

2. Galaxy Tailor

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday, 9.30am – 8.30pm

Address:52 Sukhumvit Soi 18, Khwaeng Khlong Toei, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110

Galaxy Tailor Bespoke has been in the tailoring business for several generations, spanning many years. They take great pride in their craftsmanship and attention to detail, ensuring that each garment they create is perfectly tailored to their customers’ specifications with their expertise lies in creating custom-made suits, shirts, blazers, tuxedos, dresses, and other clothing items.

Galaxy Tailors works closely with their clients to understand their style preferences, body measurements, and desired fabric choices. This allows them to provide personalised and unique attire that not only fits perfectly but also reflects the individuality and taste of our customers. They value the trust and loyalty of their customers and strive to continue serving them with the same commitment and passion that has been passed down through generations. They invite you to experience the art of our tailoring and look forward to creating something truly special for you.

They can be reached with their email galaxytailorbkk@gmail.com or contacted with +66 874142443 & +66 950038770.

3. Anthony’s Bespoke Tailor Phuket

Opening hours: Opens daily, 10.00am to 10.00pm.

Address:House Number 192/5,195 Karon Road, Karon (Soi Aroona), Phuket 83100, Thailand

Anthony’s Bespoke Tailor is a professional tailor in Phuket and is known as one of the best in Thailand. Founded by Anthony Khanal, who has over 25 years of experience, they specialise in high-quality formal garments for both men and women and offer a wide range of bespoke items including suits, jackets, shirts, overcoats, and dresses.

Their aim is to empower people with bespoke garments that radiate confidence by combining traditional craftsmanship with modern designs, personalised consultations, and the finest fabrics. They offer Reasonable prices, support with local contacts on international trips, and updates at all steps.

They can be contacted through their email hello@anthonysbespoketailor.com and their phone number +66 611758486.

4. Suit Cut Bespoke Tailor

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday, 10:00am to 9:00pm & Sunday, 10.00am to 8.00pm

Address: G floor, Inside Mini Plaza IC 36/21 MBK Center, Phaya Thai Rd, Wang Mai, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330

Suit Cut Bespoke Tailor is one of Thailand’s premier bespoke tailoring establishments in Bangkok as well as one of the biggest tailor shops in MBK. Founded with a dedication impeccable craftsmanship and exceptional services, this tailor has built a reputation for providing bespoke suits, shirts, coats, dresses, and clothing of unmatched quality.

Suit Cut Bespoke Tailor blends traditional techniques with modern aesthetics to create clothing that reflect the individual style and elegance of each person. With that, the clients of Suit Cut Bespoke Tailor enjoy a personalised experience from consultation to fitting which are enhanced by complementary transportation, free local calls, and high-speed wifi at their store. With turnaround times, commitment to excellent craftsmanship, and a lifetime alteration guarantee, clients can enjoy one of the best services at this tailor shop.

You can learn more about Suit Cut Bespoke Tailor from their Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn, or you can contact them through their email suitcuttailor7@gmail.com or their phone number +66 896847724.

5. Exclusive Tailor Phuket

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday, 10.30am – 10.00pm & Sunday 4.00pm to 10.00pm

Address: 54/6 Bangla Rd, Pa Tong, Kathu District, Phuket 83150

For over 30 years in Phuket, Exclusive Tailor Phuket has built up a reputation for being a leading name in bespoke tailoring in city. Located in Patong, this tailor shop is considered to be one of the first-ever tailor shops in Phuket who can create high-quality suits with dedication to excellence and personalised service.

Whether you are visiting for business or just to enjoy the sights, nightlife and stunning beaches Phuket has to offer, you can pick up a custom-tailored suit from Exclusive Tailor.

You can contact them to learn more through their emails sales@exclusivetailor.com & exclusive.tailor@gmail.com or their phone numbers; +66 76340823 (Shop), +66 819700493 (Johnny), & +66 898745 (Nitu).

6. Louis Collections Bangkok

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday, 10.00am to 8.00pm

Address: 172-172/1 Main Road, Soi Sukhumvit 8 (Near BTS Nana), Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Located on the vibrant Sukhumvit district, Louis Collections Bangkok has been one of the top destinations for bespoke tailoring in Bangkok since 1985. Louis Collections employs the skills of highly skilled tailors who provided the best suits for men and women for affordable prices.

From top executives from multi-million dollar companies to graduates who are looking to make a good first impression at their job interviews, Louis Collections will ensure that you blow the room away.

You can learn more about their store on their Facebook and Instagram or contact them through their email sales@louiscollectionbangkok.com.

7. Jack and Dave Mode Atelier

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday, 11.30am to 7.00pm or by special appointment

Address: 3rd Floor, 306/64-68 Chateau Dale Plaza, Thappraya Road, Pattaya City, Thailand 20150

Established in 1965, Jack and Dave is Pattaya’s premier custom tailoring establishment, celebrated for its exceptional craftsmanship and meticulous attention to detail. Renowned as the leading exporter of custom clothing to Germany, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria and USA (to name a few) from Thailand, Jack and Dave have solidified their reputation as top-rated tailors in the region, voted number one on TripAdvisor, Facebook, and Google. Alongside their nearly 60 years of sartorial success, their state-of-the-art atelier exudes class with private elevator access and a showroom overlooking the ocean.

Jack and Dave specialise in creating custom-made suits, shirts, shoes and belts, using premium fabrics to ensure each garment meets the highest standards of quality. The bespoke process at Jack and Dave involves personalised consultations, on-site measurements, and meticulous attention to detail, ensuring each garment reflects the client’s unique style and requirements.

You can learn more about their store on their Facebook and Instagram or contact them through their email jack-and-dave@outlook.com.

8. Class Bespoke Tailor Thonglor

Opening hours: Open daily, 10.00am to 9.00pm

Address: House no. 9 1 Sukhumvit 49/4 Alley, Thonglhor 13, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Class Bespoke Tailor has established a reputation for excellence and reliability with over 20 years of experience. Their team oh highly-skilled artisans collectively bring over 15 years of expertise as they ensure high quality craftsmanship to every garment. They are renowned for their precise cutting techniques and creativity to bring every piece to life to bring the best outfits for uniforms, elegant dresses, executive wear, and more.

They do not limit themselves to individual customers only as they also supply wholesale orders globally from servicing distributors in the US, France, and Scandinavian countries. With their reputation, experience, and the demands they need to fill, you can trust Class Bespoke Tailor to craft an impeccable suit for you.

You can learn more about their store on their Facebook or contact them through their email Info@classbespoke.com or by phone +66 955933988.

9. Overseas Tailor

Opening hours: Monday – Saturday Daily, 9.00am to 9.00pm & Sunday 10.00am to 6.00pm

Address: 316/9 Silom Road, Suriya Wong, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500

Since its inception in 1999, Overseas Tailor has become a leading name in the world of bespoke tailoring. Founded by Raj Karmacharya, also known as Karma, the business has grown from a single showroom in Bangkok to multiple locations (Overseas Tailor Khaosan & Overseas Tailor Silom) and a thriving online presence. Karma, originally from Nepal, has dedicated his life to the tailoring industry, traveling globally to meet clients and stay updated with the latest fashion trends.

Overseas Tailor prides itself on delivering exceptional craftsmanship and personalised service to customers from all over the world. their services include Custom Tailoring: Expertly tailored suits, dresses, and other garments Fast Turnaround: Custom outfits ready in three days; urgent orders in 24 hours Free Transportation, complimentary transport within Bangkok, and free communication services.

You can learn more about their store on their Facebook, Instagram (overseastailor.khaosan & overseastailor), TikTok, Twitter (Overseas Tailor Khaosan (1st Branch) & Overseas Tailor Silom (2nd Branch) or contact them through their email overseastailor@gmail.com or phone (+66 22826501 and +66 816232206).

10. Empire Tailors

Opening Hours: Monday to Saturday, 10.00am to 7.30pm

Address: 124, 126 Sukhumvit Main Road, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110

Empire Tailors have been crafting remarkable garments since 1978 and have operated on the emphasis of their three watchwords which are “Quality, Value and Service.” For over 40 years, Empire Tailors have been offering their wide range of custom-made and personalised garments that range from sharp business suits to elegant evening wear and casual suits.

They have an attention to details that ensures quality craft but also a friendly disposition to create a relationship with their clients through multiple visits. You will find it convenient to visit their store as it is situated close to BTS Nana which should make the trip easier to go to and from Empire Tailors.

You can learn more about their store by visiting their Facebook or contacting their email sunny@theempiretailors.com or their phone number +66 22544760.

The top tailors in Thailand, from Bangkok to Phuket, offer exceptional craftsmanship and personalised service to elevate your wardrobe. Whether you need a bespoke suit, custom shirts, or elegant dresses, these skilled artisans ensure you look your best with their attention to detail and quality. Discover the artistry of bespoke tailoring and enhance your style with the finest tailors Thailand has to offer.

