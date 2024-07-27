Ippudo Ramen unveils bold new Spicy Umakara Cheese Ramen menu

When one thinks of Japanese cuisine, ramen is the dish anyone would name off the top of their head. Ramen is a savoury Japanese noodle soup featuring springy wheat noodles in a flavorful broth that gained popularity due to Japanese anime culture—it is Naruto Uzumaki’s (the main character of the famous hit serialised animation Naruto) favourite cuisine.

Now, where do we find a slurp-worthy bowl of ramen in Bangkok? Luckily, the “best ramen chain in the world,” Ippudo Ramen, has 25 restaurants opened up in major malls in Bangkok alone. The famous ramen chain was founded in 1985 in Fukuoka by Shigemi Kawahara, the Ramen King, whose mission is to spread the ramen culture worldwide by serving delicious ramen.

While the original Tonkatsu ramen will surely hit the spot for many of us, Ippudo Ramen has just launched its new seasonal menu- the Spicy Umakara Cheese Ramen for the adventurous! Since it’s common for the cheese to top a bowl of Korean instant ramen noodles you make at home, it is intriguing how authentic elements of authentic Japanese ramen play in the Spicy Umakara Cheese Ramen.

Having had the opportunity to savour the unique seasonal menu, I can attest to the harmony of the creamy richness of the four cheeses and the savoury depth of the Tonkotsu and chicken Paitan broth. The pickled tomato is a perfect tangy finish to a wholesome bowl!

The chain restaurant lives up to its name by spreading the ramen culture. The Central Embassy shop was lavishly decorated with ramen elements —thousands of ramen spoons and hundreds of bowls were aesthetically encased in the walls.

The waiter will serve you a glass of (not water) but crispy, well-seasoned ramen noodles as an appetiser to crunch on as you wait for the ramen chef’s ramen magic in the kitchen. Curious about what non-ramen dishes to order as sides? A personal recommendation is the legendary gyoza pairing (the Teppen Gyoza) and the Pork Bun, originating from the Ippudo branch in New York.

The Spicy Umakara Cheese Ramen is only available in two locations: the Central Embassy and Icon Siam. Visit one of the branches to enjoy this limited-time menu!

Ippudo Ramen Central Embassy Branch: 5th Floor

Opening time: 11.00 am – 9.00 pm on Sunday to Thursday, 10.00 am – 10.00 pm on Friday to Saturday

Phone: 02-160-5672

Ippudo Ramen Icon Siam Branch: 6th Floor

Opening time: 10.30 am – 10.00 pm on Monday to Sunday

Phone: 099-464-4004

