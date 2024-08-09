Stay elegant and suit up with the top tailors in Sukhumvit

PHOTO: Empire Tailors Facebook page

Coasting down the Sukhumvit district, the action-packed and busy streets present you with an abundance of opportunity. A lot to do, a lot to see, and a lot to buy as well. With that, you have opportunities to stay stylish, dapper, and elegant as well. Along Sukhumvit, there are tailor shops that aim to make you look classy with elegant suits and garments made with the best quality and care.

Top tailors in Sukhumvit to stay in style

Empire Tailors Bangkok

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday, 10am to 7.30pm

Address:124- 126 between Sukhumvit soi 4-6, near nana post office, Klongtoey, Bangkok 10110

Empire Tailors is one of the most esteemed names in the Bangkok tailoring scene. Founded in 1978 by Khun Suwan, Empire Tailors has over 40 years of experience in crafting bespoke garments. They specialise in high-quality custom-made suits, shirts, and blazers. Their meticulous attention to detail, combined with the use of premium fabrics, ensures that each garment not only fits perfectly but also lasts a lifetime.

This tailor shop is known for their outstanding customer service, offering personalised consultations to understand each client’s style preferences and needs. This dedication to excellence has earned them a loyal clientele from around the world.

You can contact them through their email sunny@theempiretailors.com or their phone number +66 819220669

Der Herr Bespoke Tailor Bangkok

Opening hours: Monday to Friday, 10.30am to 8pm & Saturday, 11am to 7pm

Address: 4/19 Sukhumvit Soi 8, Sukhumvit Rd., Klongtoey, Bangkok 10110 Thailand

Der Herr Bespoke Tailor stands on a rich legacy spanning over 50 years across three generations. As one of the highly regarded tailors in Bangkok, they consistently deliver the highest standards of craftsmanship and personalised customer service. From their exclusive and premium range of fabrics to the knowledge and expertise of their team, every detail is meticulously considered to ensure you exude confidence in the way you are dressed. Whether you need formal Suits, Shirts, Coats for business or casual tailored attires like linen pants or cotton chinos, you can trust that you are in expert hands.

Conveniently located just a two-minute walk from Nana Station in a prime area of Bangkok, Der Herr Bespoke has earned a reputation for reliability and excellence. Following your initial visit, reordering is a seamless experience facilitated by professional record-keeping of your measurements. They also host annual trunk shows in Europe & the USA, with more information about this on their website.

You can contact them through their email info@derherr.com or their phone number +66 928218911

Louis Collections

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday, 10:00 am to 8:00 pm

Address: 172-172/1 Main Road, Soi Sukhumvit 8 (Near BTS Nana), Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Louis Collections Bangkok has been a premier destination for bespoke tailoring since 1985. Located in the vibrant Sukhumvit district, this renowned tailor shop offers expertly crafted suits for both men and women at affordable prices.

Whether you’re a top executive from a multi-million dollar company or a recent graduate looking to make a lasting impression, Louis Collections on Sukhumvit will make sure you stand out.

Discover more about their Sukhumvit store on Facebook and Instagram, or email them at sales@louiscollectionbangkok.com.

Jhasper Fashion

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday, 10:30 am – 7:30 pm

Address: 155/32 Soi Sukhumvit 11, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110 (near BTS Nana)

Jhasper Fashion has been the go-to destination for over 15 years for unparalleled craftsmanship and personalised service. Situated near BTS Nana on Sukhumvit 11, this bespoke tailoring business caters to both local and international clients who value fine tailoring. The owners of Jhasper Fashion, located in the heart of Sukhumvit, take a hands-on approach, personally attending to every customer from consultation to delivery. This ensures that each piece meets the highest standards, tailored to your unique specifications and preferences.

Fluent in both English and Thai, Jhasper Fashion offers a smooth process for its diverse clientele. Conveniently located on Sukhumvit, they store customers’ measurements for easy reordering of bespoke clothing worldwide through their online platform. Whether you’re looking for stylish suits, custom-made shirts, or more, clients trust Jhasper Fashion on Sukhumvit to help them look and feel their best with expertise and dedication.

You can learn more about them on their Instagram, Facebook, Line ID: @jhasperfashion, or contact them through their phone number +66 806295075 or their email at jhasperfashion@gmail.com.

Galaxy Tailor

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday, 9:30 am – 8:30 pm

Address: 52 Sukhumvit Soi 18, Khwaeng Khlong Toei, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110

Galaxy Tailor Bespoke has been a cornerstone of the tailoring business for several generations. Situated on Sukhumvit Soi 18, they take immense pride in their craftsmanship and attention to detail, ensuring each garment is perfectly tailored to their customer’s specifications. Galaxy Tailor’s expertise lies in creating custom-made suits, shirts, blazers, tuxedos, dresses, and more, all from their Sukhumvit location.

Galaxy Tailors on Sukhumvit works closely with clients to understand their style preferences, body measurements, and fabric choices, allowing them to deliver personalised attire that fits perfectly and reflects each customer’s individuality. The trust and loyalty of their customers are highly valued, and they strive to continue serving with the same dedication that has been passed down through generations.

Experience the art of tailoring at Galaxy Tailor on Sukhumvit and let them create something truly special for you. You can reach them via email at galaxytailorbkk@gmail.com or contact them at +66 874142443 & +66 950038770.

Class Bespoke Tailor Thonglor

Opening hours: Open daily, 10:00 am to 9:00 pm

Address: House no. 9, Sukhumvit 49/4 Alley, Thonglor 13, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Located in the vibrant Sukhumvit area, Class Bespoke Tailor has built a reputation for excellence and reliability with over 20 years of experience. Nestled on Sukhumvit 49/4 Alley, their team of highly-skilled artisans brings over 15 years of expertise, ensuring top-quality craftsmanship in every garment they create. Known for their precise cutting techniques and creativity, Class Bespoke Tailor on Sukhumvit crafts stunning uniforms, elegant dresses, executive wear, and more.

Class Bespoke Tailor, conveniently located in the Sukhumvit district, caters not only to individual customers but also supplies wholesale orders globally, serving distributors in the US, France, and Scandinavian countries. With their solid reputation and extensive experience, you can trust Class Bespoke Tailor on Sukhumvit to craft an impeccable suit for you.

Learn more about their Sukhumvit store on Facebook, or reach out via email at Info@classbespoke.com or by phone at +66 955933988.

Tailor Shop Opening Hours Address Contact Info Empire Tailors Bangkok Monday to Saturday, 10am to 7.30pm 124- 126 between Sukhumvit soi 4-6, near nana post office, Klongtoey, Bangkok 10110 Email: sunny@theempiretailors.com, Phone: +66 819 220 669 Der Herr Bespoke Tailor Bangkok Monday to Friday, 10.30am to 8pm & Saturday, 11am to 7pm 4/19 Sukhumvit Soi 8, Sukhumvit Rd., Klongtoey, Bangkok 10110 Thailand Email: info@derherr.com, Phone: +66 928 218 911 Louis Collections Monday to Saturday, 10:00 am to 8:00 pm 172-172/1 Main Road, Soi Sukhumvit 8 (Near BTS Nana), Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110, Thailand Email: sales@louiscollectionbangkok.com Jhasper Fashion Monday to Saturday, 10:30 am – 7:30 pm 155/32 Soi Sukhumvit 11, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110 (near BTS Nana) Email: jhasperfashion@gmail.com, Phone: +66 806 295 075 Galaxy Tailor Monday to Saturday, 9:30 am – 8:30 pm 52 Sukhumvit Soi 18, Khwaeng Khlong Toei, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110 Email: galaxytailorbkk@gmail.com, Phone: +66 874 142 443 & +66 950 038 770 Class Bespoke Tailor Thonglor Open daily, 10:00 am to 9:00 pm House no. 9, Sukhumvit 49/4 Alley, Thonglor 13, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand Email: Info@classbespoke.com, Phone: +66 955 933 988

In Bangkok’s busy Sukhumvit district, the top tailors provide unparalleled tailoring services. Located in Sukhumvit, Empire Tailors, Der Herr Bespoke, and Louis Collections are renowned for their exceptional craftsmanship and timeless style. Jhasper Fashion and Galaxy Tailor, both situated in the Sukhumvit area, excel in bespoke services, while Class Bespoke Tailor, also in Sukhumvit, caters to both local and international clients with expert tailoring. Whether you’re looking for business wear or casual chic, these Sukhumvit-based tailors ensure every garment is a perfect fit.

