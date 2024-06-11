Your guide to choosing the best bespoke tailor in Bangkok

Image by Yasamine June via Unsplash

Getting your clothes off-the-rack is easy, and it does the job most of the time. But for big moments like a wedding or important business function, opting for a suit, dress shirt, or tuxedo custom-made specifically just for you can make a significant difference. Yes, bespoke tailoring might not be the most cost-effective option, but it will serve you well in those important events.

The hardest part about getting a bespoke suit in Bangkok is finding a tailor that you can trust. Among the many tailors in the city, how do you know if you’re getting your money’s worth? That’s why we made this guide for you. Here’s how to choose the best bespoke tailor in Bangkok.

How to choose the best bespoke tailor in Bangkok

1. Research the tailor reputation and experience

The first thing you want to do when choosing a bespoke tailor is research their reputation and experience. The easiest way to do it is to look for online reviews on platforms like Google. You can also ask for recommendations on expat forums, as well as from locals or people you know.

A tailor’s longevity in business can tell a lot about their quality. If a tailor has been operating for many years, it usually means they’re doing something right and have a loyal customer base. Class Bespoke Tailor, for example, has been in business for over 25 years and continues to receive rave reviews from happy clients.

Of course, new tailors can also offer quality services, but if you’re lost, sticking with the tried and true can help narrow down your choices effectively.

2. Choose a tailor with the right personality

Choosing a tailor is like finding a date: you want someone with the right personality who clicks with you. Even the most skilled tailor may not be the right fit if your personalities clash. A tailor who gives off an unfriendly vibe, shows signs of impatience, or is dismissive of your ideas can turn the process into a stressful experience. Such attitudes can lead to misunderstandings and dissatisfaction with the final product.

Therefore, avoid tailors who give attitude or are unwilling to work with you. A good tailor should be open to listening and offering advice while also valuing your input.

For Class Bespoke Tailor, customer service is just as important as craftsmanship. That’s why they’re dedicated to making every customer feel valued and understood. Their approachable and patient demeanour allows you to discuss your preferences openly, knowing they will listen and offer professional guidance without imposing their views.

But remember, respect and understanding should be mutual. Therefore, you should also be open to their suggestions. After all, their expertise is why you sought them out in the first place.

3. Take notice of how they observe your posture and proportions

It requires more than precise measurements to make you look like James Bond. A skilled tailor will consider more than standard measurements, noting things like uneven shoulders or bowed legs. They will make sure that the final garment flatters your natural build, giving you the perfect posture and proportions.

The team at Class Bespoke Tailor are trained to notice the subtle nuances of your posture and your body shape. Whether it’s adjusting for a slight slope in your shoulder or ensuring your suit flatters your natural build, they take the time to get every detail right.

So if your tailor is pointing out your body quirks, then you know that you’ve found the right one.

4. Find a tailor that suit your style

Not all tailors have the same style. Some tailors specialise in traditional, classic looks often favoured by older clients. Others might have modern techniques suited for trendy styles. However, the best tailors should accommodate your requests regardless of their personal style leanings. Take the team at Class Bespoke Tailor, for instance. They stay updated with the latest trends and styles while still excelling at classic designs.

Keep in mind that you also need to be proactive and clear about what you want. Don’t expect them to know your preferences right away or be familiar with specific choices like tapered legs or slight breaks. Sometimes, showing pictures or examples can help them understand your vision better.

5. Review past work examples

During your first appointment with a tailor, request to see samples of their recent work before you trust them with your garments. Experienced tailors should have no issue doing this to demonstrate their expertise.

You can expect most tailors to already have samples of their work displayed within their stores. When you visit Class Bespoke Tailor, you’ll find that they proudly exhibit some of their best works, sometimes even on display at the storefront windows before you step inside. Take your time to examine these samples up close and scrutinise every detail, from the stitching and fabric quality to the fit and overall design.

Examining these samples allows you to make an informed decision on whether the tailor’s style and craftsmanship align with your preferences and requirements. Additionally, observing their recent projects gives you insight into the types of garments they tend to work on and their ability to handle different fabrics and styles. This process helps establish a level of trust and confidence in the tailor’s capabilities before proceeding with your own clothing items.

6. Confirm the timeline

Always confirm the timelines for your garment before you commit to a tailor. The time it takes for a tailor to create a bespoke garment varies based on the complexity of the design and their workload.

A high-quality bespoke garment undergoes a meticulous process that involves shaping, measuring, pressing, and stitching. Therefore, if a tailor promises rush jobs, it should raise a red flag. On the contrary, an overly extended timeline does not always guarantee exceptional craftsmanship.

The crafting process typically takes at least 3 days at Class Bespoke Tailor. The team will give you a good idea of what to expect before they work on your bespoke piece.

7. Focus on value for money

Bespoke tailoring in Bangkok is generally more cost-effective compared to those in the UK or the US. Still, it’s crucial to weigh the cost and make sure you’re not being overcharged.

Be wary of extreme price differences. If a tailor charges significantly higher or lower than others, ask yourself why. It’s important to strike a balance and not overspend or underspend for the quality of service you’ll receive.

Look for tailors who are transparent about their pricing structure and services included in the cost. Do they offer free alterations? How about delivery? Understanding what is covered in the price will give you a clearer picture of whether the investment aligns with your expectations for quality craftsmanship and customer service.

Bonus tip: Bespoke tailoring is a craft that requires skill and patience. Therefore, the process is not always straightforward as even the most skilled tailors might need to make adjustments to achieve the perfect fit. But a good tailor will work with you until you’re satisfied with the final result.

If you don’t want to settle for anything less than perfection when it comes to your next suit, then experience for yourselfthe quality and attention to detail that Class Bespoke Tailor offers. Visit their store at Thonglor 13 or Sukhumvit Soi 49/4.

For more information on their offerings and prices, visit Class Bespoke Tailor’s website.

Sponsored