Drunken Thai biker crashes into Chinese tourists in Jomtien

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

A night of leisure turned into a nightmare for two Chinese tourists in Jomtien when a drunken Thai biker crashed into their motorcycle, leaving both parties injured. The incident occurred on Thursday night, July 25, on Soi Boonkanjana 5.

Rescue workers and police swiftly arrived at the scene, discovering two Thai men, visibly intoxicated and unresponsive, sprawled next to their wrecked motorbike. Both men sustained head injuries, their condition a stark testament to the recklessness of the night. The tourists, identified as 27 year old Tan Han and 40 year old Jin Tao, were left shaken and injured. Tan suffered abrasions, while Jin sustained lacerations to his knee and additional abrasions across his body.

A friend of the Chinese tourists recounted the harrowing events leading up to the crash.

“They were just returning to their accommodation from Soi Boonkanjana 4. As they were entering Soi Boonkanjana 5, an oncoming bike, speeding towards them, struck them head-on.”

Local police have begun an investigation into the incident, with plans to review CCTV footage from the area. The footage is expected to provide crucial details about the moments leading up to the collision and the behaviour of those involved, reported Pattaya Mail.

