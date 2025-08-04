Nonthaburi man shot dead in Surat Thani rubber plantation

A 35 year old man from Nonthaburi was fatally shot in a rubber plantation in Surat Thani province. Police are investigating the incident, which occurred at 7.41pm yesterday, August 3, while also taking the victim’s unfamiliarity with the area into consideration.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Prasit Damnui from the Phra Saeng Police Station received a report of a fatal shooting at a rubber plantation in Moo 2, Sai Khung subdistrict, Phra Saeng district.

He arrived at the scene with Police Colonel Weeraphan Kuerrak, superintendent of Phra Saeng Police Station, along with officers from the investigative unit, forensic specialists, a duty doctor from Phra Saeng Hospital, and Phra Saeng rescue personnel.

At the scene, a road within the rubber plantation, they discovered the body of Sirichok Photong, a 35 year old from Nonthaburi. He had been shot in the torso with a shotgun and was found lying on his right side.

He was wearing a red long-sleeve T-shirt, camouflage-patterned trousers, and black boots. Nearby, his motorcycle was found toppled over, reported KhaoSod.

Initial investigations have yet to determine any conflicts or issues the deceased might have had, as there were no eyewitnesses and the victim was not from the area. The investigative team plans to contact the family or relatives of the deceased for questioning to facilitate the apprehension of the perpetrator and proceed with legal actions.

In similar news, in Ratchaburi province, 73 year old man, Prasan Numthuek, was discovered dead in his home, sustaining gunshot wounds believed to be from a close-range shooting. Police are currently investigating the incident, focusing on possible motives linked to personal or family disputes, and are working to track down the suspect.

On July 24, Police Major Surachai Boonin from Baan Pong Police Station received a report of the fatal shooting at house number 81/1, Moo 14, in the Khung Phayom subdistrict of Baan Pong district.