Man tragically killed by crane in Chon Buri construction site

Victim's quiet retreat ends in unexpected tragedy

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A man seeking respite from the heat during a midday break was tragically killed under a construction crane in Chon Buri yesterday, August 3. Despite the noise of the machinery, the man didn’t seem to notice that it was in operation.

At 1.30pm on August 3, Police Major Anan Chalermwattanakorn from Ban Bueng Police Station was notified of a fatal incident at a construction site in Baan Bueng district, Chon Buri province. The victim was found at a site where work was being conducted over approximately 15 rai of land.

Emergency services, including a doctor from Ban Bueng Hospital and rescue volunteers from the Sila Dhamma Association, promptly arrived at the scene.

The construction site was in progress with a pile-driving crane, and its operator was at the rear of the vehicle, awaiting to provide further information to the police. The deceased was discovered underneath the crane, wearing only black shorts, with severe injuries on both legs and the upper and lower body and bruising on the left shoulder.

Preliminary investigations revealed the victim carried a Myanmar national ID card, but identification was not possible due to language barriers. It is known that he was a construction worker at the site.

Teerapong, the 29 year old crane operator, recounted that he had parked the crane for a lunch break at 11.30am. Upon returning at 1.30pm, and about 10 minutes into the operation, he moved the crane to align with the second pile position. It was then that he was informed by a fellow worker of the tragic accident.

The victim likely sought shelter from the midday heat but did not respond to the loud noises of the crane and pile driver operating for about 10 minutes before the crane was repositioned.

Police documented the scene and invited Teerapong for further questioning. The body was sent to Ban Bueng Hospital for an autopsy by rescue volunteers, reported KhaoSod.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

