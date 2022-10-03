Tourism
Maya Bay reopens once again to the public
After a two-month hiatus, Maya Bay on Koh Pi Pi Leh in Krabi province has reopened to the public. The iconic bay had been closed to tourists to allow for environmental recovery. The closure will be an annual occurrence to try to protect the ecology and wildlife living or visiting the iconic bay.
Maya Bay exploded in popularity after serving as the picturesque backdrop to the 2000 film “The Beach” starring Leonardo DiCaprio. Millions of tourists flocked to the site doing significant damage to the nature they were coming to see.
As much as 50% of Maya Bay’s coral was destroyed by years of unrestricted tourism, with as many as 6,000 people visiting the bay every day at the bay’s height of popularity, prompting its sudden closure in 2018. After nearly 20 years of environmental abuse and damage, the bay remained closed for three and a half years, in part during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Officials for the national park said that the climate during this season was also considered in the decision to close for two months each year. The time off facilitates proper tourism management and a breather from humans would allow nature to heal itself.
The idyllic bay reopened on January 1 of this year and was quickly flooded with tourists, this time more carefully. Swimming was limited to a designated area and boats were asked to dock on the pier side of the island only, with a maximum of eight boats allowed at any one time. The number of tourists allowed on the 250-metre long stretch of beach was limited to 375 people per hour. Between the hours of 10am and 4pm, after one hour, national park officials would escort tourists away and bring a new group of tourists onto the beach.
All tourist activities were temporarily suspended between August 1 and September 30 to give both onshore and offshore ecosystems at Maya Bay a chance to recover. During that time, the healing seemed to be working. Last month, a group of about 10 bottlenose dolphins were spotted in the south of the Maya Bay by Hat Noppharat Thara – Mu Koh Phi Phi National Park staff.
Maya Bay’s three-year closure was successful at bringing back plant and animal species that had disappeared due to tourist overrun. The most notable animal to return to breed in the bay is the blacktip shark. In March, a park ranger told NPR that before the park closed, when there could be over 6,000 tourists a day, no one would ever think of seeing the local sharks. He said now, on a good day, 160 sharks could be seen.
SOURCE: The Phuket Express
- Win a 3-night beachfront stay at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket by taking a short Thaiger Survey HERE!
For more information on Travel Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
South Korea gives North Korea a warning
Philippines offers attractive alternative to Thailand’s 10 year LTR visa
Thousands join Chinese ceremony at Phuket Vegetarian Festival
Bang Sue’s Central Vaccination Centre officially closed
Nuan the cat feline good about upcoming APEC meeting
Bangkok area flood caused by 100 sandbags in drain
VIDEO: Shooting range employees save man from suicide in northern Thailand
Gold necklace theft on Pattaya Beach Road
Japanese man drowns near Phang Nga resort
Foreigners anger Chiang Mai locals for kissing in temple
Korean Air resumes two routes to Thailand
16 year old driving BMW crashes, killing young graduate in northeast Thailand
Murdered woman buried in 7 bags under expressway
Maya Bay reopens once again to the public
30 trail runners stuck in Isaan forest due to flash flood
5 suit tailors in Bangkok that’ll make you look dapper
10 Isan food you need to try at least once
Things to do in Bangkok that cost next to nothing (2022)
VIDEO: Floods tear through highway in northeast Thailand
VIDEO: 500 year old Buddhist stupa collapses in Chiang Mai revealing hidden treasures
American told to stop riding go-kart in Chiang Mai
Is the dream over? China walks back Belt & Road ambitions
Snitching on parking space hoggers could earn you 5,000 baht in Thailand
Foreign gang allegedly extorts Russian couple of crypto worth US$50k in Thailand
Thailand’s weak baht could have a silver lining in the tourism industry, THA says
Thailand’s strange laws – 10 strange laws in Thailand
Nasal spray to prevent Covid hits stores October 1
Thai baht plunges to 38 against US dollar for first time in 16 years
Woman’s body in luggage found floating in Mekong River
OnlyFans star sentenced to six years in prison in Myanmar
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Cultural Activities3 days ago
Things to do in Bangkok that cost next to nothing (2022)
-
Best of3 days ago
10 Best Seed Banks that Ship Cannabis Seeds Discreetly to You (Free US Shipping)
-
Thailand3 days ago
VIDEO: 500 year old Buddhist stupa collapses in Chiang Mai revealing hidden treasures
-
Thailand3 days ago
Snitching on parking space hoggers could earn you 5,000 baht in Thailand
-
Crime3 days ago
OnlyFans star sentenced to six years in prison in Myanmar
-
Thailand3 days ago
20 baht notes printed with errors, says Bank of Thailand
-
Thailand3 days ago
Storm Noru weakens from typhoon to depression as it moves across Thailand
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Anti-Prayut rallies expected across Bangkok