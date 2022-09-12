Connect with us

5 secret beaches in Phuket for those who want peace and quiet

PHOTO: Unsplash

It can be said that visiting Phuket offers a multitude of tropical scenery and beaches. From taking a long-tail boat ride to remote islands to lounging seaside at one of the secret beaches – a trip here is definitely worthwhile. For those who are looking for a unique photo op or secret beach experience, Phuket doesn’t fall short of travellers’ expectations.

One thing to know is that if you plan to visit one of these secret beaches or to go on a trek, keep in mind that some are hard to access. From dirt roads to boat rides, landing on one of these secluded strips of sand is everything that an adventurous tourist would expect. And, bragging rights are included upon sticking your toes in some of the most untouched sand in Phuket.

1. Banana Beach

Best secret beaches in Phuket

PHOTO: Banana Beach via iStock

Address: Cherngtalay, Thalang, Phuket 83110

Banana Beach is perhaps one of the most well known secret beaches in Phuket. Featuring shallow, clear waters and large palm trees, it’s one of the island’s most untouched pieces of land and a must-see for those wanting a bit of peace and quiet. The effort to get here is a bit more than other beaches, but once you arrive, you surely won’t be disappointed. Although it’s not quite deserted, visitors will be delighted to see a stand-alone restaurant, serving delicious seafood on the beach.

During low tide, Banana Beach is the place to be as the sky is cloudless, making it a beautiful getaway. One thing’s for sure, spending an afternoon at this pristine and quiet beach will definitely have you thinking about making island life a reality! Undoubtedly, the palm trees and white sands will help with your pending decision!

2. Ao Sane Beach

5 secret beaches in Phuket for those who want peace and quiet | News by Thaiger

Ao Sane Beach

Address: Saiyuan Rd, Soi Saiyuan 12 Rawai, Amphoe Mueang Phuket, Chang Wat Phuket 83130

Visible from Nai Harn Beach, getting to Ao Sane Beach requires you to drive a bit through The Nai Harn Resort. Featuring 3 sandy bays, visitors can access the beach, known as Jungle Beach, by a short walk between bungalows. Depending on what you fancy, you can rent a beach chair to relax in while taking in the pristine views, or you can try snorkelling instead.

If you are even more adventurous, the beach is known for diving as the marine life is quite spectacular. Even during the rainy season, the ocean surrounding the bays is quite calm. Thus, planning a diving or snorkelling trip can be easy as almost any time during the year is sure to be exciting. Finally, staying at Ao Sane Beach can be done as bungalows are available along with resorts offering a range of overnight accommodations.

3. Khao Kad Beach 

5 secret beaches in Phuket for those who want peace and quiet | News by Thaiger

PHOTO: Panwa Beach via thaiholiday.com

Address: 44/5 Moo 8 Sakdidesh Road, Vichit, Muang, Phuket, 83000 Panwa Beach, Thailand

Taking in the sunsets on this beach is unparalleled as visitors can surely appreciate the epic evening scenery. Khao Kad is located on the east side of Phuket Island on the Panwa Cape, but it is different from Panwa Beach. Thus, make sure you don’t confuse the 2 beaches together as they are near each other! Regardless, if you are at the Phuket Aquarium you may find Khao Kad the best place to stop for a relaxing dinner and sunset.

The beach is also wide enough to skip seaside dining and make your own beachside picnic. Furthermore, you can get a Thai massage nearby to take your relaxing evening up a notch. And, if you are thirsty, there is a small cafe serving a variety of smoothies, coffee and tea. A small Halal restaurant is also nearby, where you can take away food for your picnic. Moreover, if you are looking for a bit of adventure, the restaurant offers kayaks and mopeds to rent for a more mobile experience.

4. Nui Beach

Nui Beach, Koh Lanta | And Phi Phi island way off in the dis… | kzoop | Flickr

PHOTO: Nui Beach

Address: Soi Leam Mum Nok Nui Beach, Karon, Phuket 83130 Thailand

Nui Beach may be the hardest beach to see, as it is only accessible by driving down a somewhat dangerous dirt road. But, if you are the adventurous type, conquering the path to get there is a win in itself since it is among the best secret beaches in Phuket. Now known as Water Beach Club, the beach has gained popularity on Instagram as a playground for adults. Although there is no fee to enter the beach, you may need to pay 4 wheeled vehicles to enter.

Whilst the beaches sand is a bit coarse, it is still a sight to see, especially if you want to boast about how you got there. Known as one of the most secluded beaches, travellers will feel a sense of exclusivity upon entering the small bay. Thus, once you arrive, relaxing here can be quite tranquil as it is still relatively unknown.

5. Ao Yon Beach

5 secret beaches in Phuket for those who want peace and quiet | News by Thaiger

PHOTO: Ao Yan Beach

Address: 5 Soi Ao-Yon Khaokhad, Tambon Wichit, Amphoe Mueang Phuket, Phuket 83000.

The last on our list of secret beaches in Phuket is Ao Yon Beach. This beach is quite unique as it features a handful of locals along with a few longtime residents. It’s quiet and remote, offering serene walks and authentic chats with those who stay there. Although it is far from the road and relatively off the beaten path, this beach is sure to delight those wanting to get away from it all. Located between Panwa beach and Cape Panwa, visitors can only park on the main road when arriving.

Even on the weekends, this beach is usually not crowded, especially during the low season. Featuring a long strip of sand, its centre is the place to lay down a beach towel as its scenery is divine. However, it seems more and more people are catching on to its charm – but for now, only a few new hotels and beach clubs adorn the seaside location.

If you are looking for secret beaches in Phuket, or just want to get away from the touristy crowds, this list of secluded beaches is for you. Just finding these beaches can provide a bit of adventure and may require skill, as some of these sandy spots can be difficult to access. Enjoying a seaside getaway from the more bustling areas of Phuket can bring your travels to a full circle. And, what is more fun than pretending you are on a deserted island besides actually being on one? So, get your camera ready and prepare for the adventure of finding these unique and less well-known sandy surprises in Phuket.

