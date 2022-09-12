Travel
5 secret beaches in Phuket for those who want peace and quiet
It can be said that visiting Phuket offers a multitude of tropical scenery and beaches. From taking a long-tail boat ride to remote islands to lounging seaside at one of the secret beaches – a trip here is definitely worthwhile. For those who are looking for a unique photo op or secret beach experience, Phuket doesn’t fall short of travellers’ expectations.
One thing to know is that if you plan to visit one of these secret beaches or to go on a trek, keep in mind that some are hard to access. From dirt roads to boat rides, landing on one of these secluded strips of sand is everything that an adventurous tourist would expect. And, bragging rights are included upon sticking your toes in some of the most untouched sand in Phuket.
1. Banana Beach
Address: Cherngtalay, Thalang, Phuket 83110
Banana Beach is perhaps one of the most well known secret beaches in Phuket. Featuring shallow, clear waters and large palm trees, it’s one of the island’s most untouched pieces of land and a must-see for those wanting a bit of peace and quiet. The effort to get here is a bit more than other beaches, but once you arrive, you surely won’t be disappointed. Although it’s not quite deserted, visitors will be delighted to see a stand-alone restaurant, serving delicious seafood on the beach.
During low tide, Banana Beach is the place to be as the sky is cloudless, making it a beautiful getaway. One thing’s for sure, spending an afternoon at this pristine and quiet beach will definitely have you thinking about making island life a reality! Undoubtedly, the palm trees and white sands will help with your pending decision!
2. Ao Sane Beach
Address: Saiyuan Rd, Soi Saiyuan 12 Rawai, Amphoe Mueang Phuket, Chang Wat Phuket 83130
Visible from Nai Harn Beach, getting to Ao Sane Beach requires you to drive a bit through The Nai Harn Resort. Featuring 3 sandy bays, visitors can access the beach, known as Jungle Beach, by a short walk between bungalows. Depending on what you fancy, you can rent a beach chair to relax in while taking in the pristine views, or you can try snorkelling instead.
If you are even more adventurous, the beach is known for diving as the marine life is quite spectacular. Even during the rainy season, the ocean surrounding the bays is quite calm. Thus, planning a diving or snorkelling trip can be easy as almost any time during the year is sure to be exciting. Finally, staying at Ao Sane Beach can be done as bungalows are available along with resorts offering a range of overnight accommodations.
3. Khao Kad Beach
Address: 44/5 Moo 8 Sakdidesh Road, Vichit, Muang, Phuket, 83000 Panwa Beach, Thailand
Taking in the sunsets on this beach is unparalleled as visitors can surely appreciate the epic evening scenery. Khao Kad is located on the east side of Phuket Island on the Panwa Cape, but it is different from Panwa Beach. Thus, make sure you don’t confuse the 2 beaches together as they are near each other! Regardless, if you are at the Phuket Aquarium you may find Khao Kad the best place to stop for a relaxing dinner and sunset.
The beach is also wide enough to skip seaside dining and make your own beachside picnic. Furthermore, you can get a Thai massage nearby to take your relaxing evening up a notch. And, if you are thirsty, there is a small cafe serving a variety of smoothies, coffee and tea. A small Halal restaurant is also nearby, where you can take away food for your picnic. Moreover, if you are looking for a bit of adventure, the restaurant offers kayaks and mopeds to rent for a more mobile experience.
4. Nui Beach
Address: Soi Leam Mum Nok Nui Beach, Karon, Phuket 83130 Thailand
Nui Beach may be the hardest beach to see, as it is only accessible by driving down a somewhat dangerous dirt road. But, if you are the adventurous type, conquering the path to get there is a win in itself since it is among the best secret beaches in Phuket. Now known as Water Beach Club, the beach has gained popularity on Instagram as a playground for adults. Although there is no fee to enter the beach, you may need to pay 4 wheeled vehicles to enter.
Whilst the beaches sand is a bit coarse, it is still a sight to see, especially if you want to boast about how you got there. Known as one of the most secluded beaches, travellers will feel a sense of exclusivity upon entering the small bay. Thus, once you arrive, relaxing here can be quite tranquil as it is still relatively unknown.
5. Ao Yon Beach
Address: 5 Soi Ao-Yon Khaokhad, Tambon Wichit, Amphoe Mueang Phuket, Phuket 83000.
The last on our list of secret beaches in Phuket is Ao Yon Beach. This beach is quite unique as it features a handful of locals along with a few longtime residents. It’s quiet and remote, offering serene walks and authentic chats with those who stay there. Although it is far from the road and relatively off the beaten path, this beach is sure to delight those wanting to get away from it all. Located between Panwa beach and Cape Panwa, visitors can only park on the main road when arriving.
Even on the weekends, this beach is usually not crowded, especially during the low season. Featuring a long strip of sand, its centre is the place to lay down a beach towel as its scenery is divine. However, it seems more and more people are catching on to its charm – but for now, only a few new hotels and beach clubs adorn the seaside location.
If you are looking for secret beaches in Phuket, or just want to get away from the touristy crowds, this list of secluded beaches is for you. Just finding these beaches can provide a bit of adventure and may require skill, as some of these sandy spots can be difficult to access. Enjoying a seaside getaway from the more bustling areas of Phuket can bring your travels to a full circle. And, what is more fun than pretending you are on a deserted island besides actually being on one? So, get your camera ready and prepare for the adventure of finding these unique and less well-known sandy surprises in Phuket.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Kiwi PM admits her country will ditch British crown in her lifetime
Activist sentenced to 2 years in prison for wearing Thai dress that ‘mocks’ H.M. Queen
Man complains after 23 taxi drivers in Bangkok refuse to serve him
International money transfers made fast, secure and transparent with DeeMoney Neo App
5 secret beaches in Phuket for those who want peace and quiet
4 billion baht budget to tackle HIV & STDs in Thailand’s teens
Kayaking tourists swept out to sea in eastern Thailand, 1 dies and 1 survives
Queen Elizabeth II’s favourite son to look after her dear dogs
VIDEO: Elephant kills monk in eastern Thailand
Chiang Mai hosts Thai style Halloween to make merit for ghosts
Helicopter crash in Malaysia reported pilot alive, then dead
Old man held hostage & duped out of 100 million baht by fake doctors
UKanchana Buri skywalk opens and closes on River Kwai
Floods leave cars underwater at Bangkok condo
Two oarsmen drown in race practise on the Mekong River
Japan may eliminate Covid visa requirements for tourists
Top 5 reasons Phuket is the ideal medical tourism destination
Chiang Mai, Thailand rated No.1 city for healthcare in southeast Asia
5 secret beaches in Phuket for those who want peace and quiet
New ferry cruise between Pattaya and Samui completes test run
Airbus A380 lands at Thailand’s Don Mueang Airport for the first time ever
Beautiful national parks in Phuket you need to visit in 2022
Young Thai woman building her career fighting sexual exploitation
Thailand to apply alcohol tax to non-alcoholic beer
Japan donates cute trains to Thailand, ready for public use next month
Locals pray to blue snake in northeast Thailand
Thailand’s caretaker PM caught sleeping on the job
New study shows smallpox vaccine ineffective against monkeypox
‘Fish sauce’ leaking through ceiling turns out to be corpse fluid in central Thailand
Thailand’s caretaker PM caught sleeping on the job
Sweary tuk tuk driver tries to rip off tourists in Bangkok
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Chon Buri1 day ago
New ferry cruise between Pattaya and Samui completes test run
-
Thailand3 days ago
Bare knuckle boxer flashes boobs after Bangkok victory
-
Pattaya1 day ago
Man stabbed on Pattaya’s Jomtien Beach reportedly over noise dispute
-
Thailand3 days ago
Herd of 40 wild elephants devour 60 rai of crops in northeast Thailand
-
Thailand3 days ago
Koh Chang locals urged to evacuate as more rain predicted
-
Thailand2 days ago
UPDATE: 100 stranded elephants returned to park in northeast Thailand
-
Bangkok3 days ago
VIDEO: Pro-wakeskater surfs Bangkok floods
-
Health3 days ago
From regulation to cannabis delivery, here’s what you need to know about cannabis in Thailand
Recent comments: