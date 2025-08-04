Thai man commits suicide in police custody after shooting wife and daughter

A Thai man committed suicide in police custody after shooting his wife and daughter at a house in the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat, leaving both in serious condition.

The 56 year old man, Somboon, was arrested on Saturday, August 2, after he shot his wife, 52 year old Suphanee, and their daughter, 30 year old Phatcharin, at a house in the Nopphitam district of Nakhon Si Thammarat province.

Suphanee was shot in her left leg, while her daughter was shot twice in the chest and once in the mouth. Several 9mm bullets were found scattered on the ground.

Somboon remained at the scene and surrendered himself to officers from Nopphitam Police Station. He was reportedly under the influence of alcohol and showed no remorse for the shooting. He was quoted as saying…

“They (his wife and daughter) like to meddle. They deserve a fatal shooting. They’re not dead yet? I thought they both died.”

Police later questioned Suphanee and found that the shooting was preceded by a heated argument between Somboon and his daughter. Phatcharin had reportedly urged her father to stop causing disturbances in their home and to quit drinking alcohol.

The argument escalated into a physical altercation, during which the daughter struck her father with a wooden stick. Somboon responded by opening fire on her. When his wife tried to intervene, he shot her as well.

Police told Ban Mueang news agency that Somboon later searched for his gun and expressed an intention to carry out further attacks. Officers rushed him into a detention cell to prevent additional violence, but he continued shouting aggressively throughout the night.

The following morning, August 3, officers found Somboon’s body in the holding cell. He had reportedly taken his own life using his loincloth. Police suspect he felt guilt or sought to avoid legal consequences once he sobered up.

Phatcharin remains in critical condition, while Suphanee is reported to be in a stable state.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.