Police intercept pickup carrying suspected stolen motorcycles in Sa Kaeo

Yesterday, July 3, Police Major Kamonpop Harnwet, along with highway police officers from the Prachin Buri-Sa Kaeo division, intercepted a pickup truck suspected of illegally transporting seven stolen motorcycles. The incident occurred on Highway 33 in Sa Kaeo province.

During routine checks to enforce traffic discipline and prevent crime, officers noticed a grey Isuzu with an unusually heavy load. Upon inspection, they discovered seven motorcycles inside the vehicle.

The motorcycles included:

A grey-green Vespa 160 from Prachuap Khiri Khan

A black-grey Honda Scoopy from Phitsanulok

A black-grey Honda Scoopy

A black-white Honda Scoopy from Bangkok

A red-grey Honda Scoopy from Chon Buri

A red-grey Honda Scoopy from Bangkok

A red Honda PCX160 from Bangkok

The driver, 20 year old Kiattisak, admitted to picking up the motorcycles from a Thai national, identified only as Tan, in Bangkok’s Bang Khen district. He was en route to deliver them to a location near Rong Kluea Market in Aranyaprathet district, Sa Kaeo province.

Kiattisak revealed that upon arrival, a Cambodian national known as Kim would assist in unloading the motorcycles. He was hired by another Cambodian, Dan, and received a monthly salary of 10,000 baht (US$308) plus an allowance of 1,200 baht (US$37) per trip. He had been engaged in this activity for two to three months.

Police seized the pickup truck and motorcycles for further investigation, suspecting the motorcycles were illegally obtained. With Kiattisak’s cooperation, law enforcement is set to verify the ownership of the vehicles and return them to their rightful owners. The case has been handed over to investigators at Mueang Sa Kaeo Police Station for legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

