Tourism
District in northeast Thailand organising two-month long “Christmas Festival”
Do you ever wish Christmas lasted longer? Well, your wish might come true if you visit one district in northeast Thailand.
Phu Ruea district in Loei province will soon hold the “Christmas Festival” at the Phu Ruea Christmas Courtyard, at the entrance to the Phu Ruea National Park. The festival will be held from November 25 until January 31. The opening ceremony is scheduled for November 25-26, Friday to Saturday.
At the festival, tourists can enjoy the scenery of red poinsettia Christmas flowers. Phu Ruea district is one of the coldest places in Thailand, and is the biggest winter flower seller in the country.
Tourists can also enjoy beautiful lights decorating the Christmas Courtyard.
District mayor Phumarin Kongpientham said at a press conference yesterday that Phu Ruea has been dubbed the “city of the sea of mountains, with beautiful flowers in three seasons.”
A number of spots in Thailand have been drawing tourists to their flowers recently. In the northern Nakhon Sawan province, the lake and swamp Bueng Boraphet is drawing tourists to its lush pink lotuses.
Bueng Boraphet currently has lotuses covering an area of over 100 rai. Flower lovers can hire a private boat operator to see the lotuses up close.
Meanwhile, seasonal golden flowers in Mae Hong Son province also have tourists flocking. They are mainly flocking to the Khun Yuam district to gaze at the scenic Dok Bua Tong flowers, also known as Mexican sunflowers.
The flowers mostly bloom from November to December. During this period, the hills and valleys of Mae Hong Son turn bright gold when these wild sunflowers come into full bloom.
Last week, the provincial tourism office chief said that hotels and resorts are reporting up to 75% occupancy. This, he said, is a much higher occupancy rate than the rates seen during other times of the year.
The upcoming Christmas festival in Phu Ruea is another flower hotspot that tourists can admire in Thailand.
