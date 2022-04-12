5 hotels you have to stay in Khao Yai to escape into nature

When planning our perfect vacation, we usually face a dilemma- the beach or the mountain? Thailand has many beautiful beaches but did you know that your escape into the serene mountainous nature is just three hour’s drive away from the bustling city of Bangkok?

Khao Yai, which literal translation is ‘the large mountain’, is home to Thailand’s first national park. Due to the abundance of flora and fauna, the Khao Yai National Park has been recognised as UNESCO World Heritage Site. What better way to melt your worries away than to spend your vacation embraced by mother nature? Here are five hotels you have to look out for to plan your perfect getaway in Khao Yai!

Kirimaya Golf Resort and Spa

Kirimaya means the ‘illusion of mountain’. Hence, the golf resort and spa provide you with the essence of Khao Yai- a hidden oasis amidst the greenery. The interior is intricately stunning- the floors lined with water hyacinth rugs and doors hand-carved.

Seek tranquillity and engage in activities in nature. Walk on nature trails, get up close with wildlife and take in the breathtaking views. Visit MAYA Spa and rejuvenate yourself with Asian therapies or challenge yourself at the Jack Nicklaus golf course. It would be best to dip into the pool adjacent to the colourful garden. The resort also occasionally hosts outdoor movie nights that just oozes coziness; it is surely an unforgettable experience. Last but not least, put a cherry on top by stargazing in the night.

The Series Resort Khao Yai

The Series Resort Khao Yai is next on our list, where leisure and luxury come together. The resort upholds its concept of reserving nature while combining local treasures from eastern Asian countries. The traditional architecture and interior are indeed a sight to behold- every corner of the resort speaks elegance.

The resort is a perfect staycation destination. Enjoy your complimentary afternoon tea at the Charn restaurant against the view of the hills. Chill under the shady huts. Or light your aroma candles and enjoy a relaxing bubble bath.

Lala Mukha Tented Resort Khao Yai

Spending your night at Lala Mukha will provide you with an unforgettable experience. If you’re new to the idea of glamping (glamourous camping), you are missing out! Sign yourself up for the experience of glamping at the foothills of Khao Yai against the backdrop of the enticing wilderness.

The tent is sophisticatedly decorated in a warm tone infused with African elements, giving you the feel of being in nature. Surrounded by the natural beauty of sub-tropical forests and grasslands, you can kick back and relax as you look out the distanced lime-stone mountains. Remember to catch the breathtaking beauty of the sunrise and the night sky!

Muthi Maya Forest Pool Villa Resort- Upscale Balinese huts

This Pool Villa brings world-class luxury to a world heritage forest. The resort’s ambience encourages you to reconnect with your inner self and rewards you with the serenity for self-reflection. Be a part of the beautiful Khao Yai panorama and experience the authentic natural living experience.

Pick up a book and find time for yourself by your private pool, vast garden, and under the calming shade of the traditional sala (pavilion). Trust us; this is the escape you never knew you needed.

The Paz Khao Yai

Last but not least on our list is The Paz Khao Yai, offering you all the amenities you need for instant relaxation. The hotel amenities include an infinity-edge swimming pool, traditional sauna, infrared sauna, a steam room and even an onsen! Forget time as you indulge.

Wind down during the evening at the first rooftop bar in Khao Yai- BABEDO BAR. As the bartender craft you excellent cocktails, enjoy the artwork displayed in the sky as the sun sets. Gaze at the bright lights sprinkled all over the night sky in a few hours.

It is high time you take your well-deserved break and melt away the accumulated stress. Go on an ultimate urban escape, and reconnect with nature and yourself. These hotels we’ve stated are genuinely nature’s gems.

