Tourism
Thailand has 2 of the world’s most beautiful beaches, UK newspaper says
After all these years, Thailand continues to be renowned for its breathtaking beaches. Thailand has two of the “World’s 20 Most Beautiful Beaches” on a list published by UK’s Daily Star newspaper. Thailand’s Sunrise Beach was ranked in sixth place, and Maya Bay came in at 12th place on the list. Both beaches are located in South Thailand.
Sunrise Beach is reportedly the most popular beach on Koh Lipe island, with longtail boats gliding across its waters. Smaller islands can be seen across the beach. Maya Bay, the other Thai beach on the list, was made famous when it became the setting for the movie “The Beach” starring Leonardo DiCaprio. It has a number of plant and animal species, most famously blacktip sharks. Maya Bay, located in Krabi will temporarily close for environmental restoration between August 1 and September 30. This way, such species can stay abundant.
California’s Venice Beach lead the pack in first place, followed by Main Beach in Byron Bay, Australia. Other countries with top rated beaches include Venezuela, Vietnam, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka, among others.
The list, published on July 21, was created through an analysis of Instagram post data, and the number of Google articles containing the word ‘beautiful’. The number of searches for “what are the most beautiful beaches” has increased this year by 220%.
Readers can watch The Thaiger’s visit to Maya Bay in the video below. The video was filmed during its famous three-year closure from 2018 to January 2022. The footage shows Maya Bay’s incredibly clear water and green mountains surrounding the beach.
SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand | Daily Star | Thailand Life
