Thailand has 2 of the world’s most beautiful beaches, UK newspaper says

Published

 on 

Maya Bay | Stock photo by Miltiadis Fragkidis for Unsplash

After all these years, Thailand continues to be renowned for its breathtaking beaches. Thailand has two of the “World’s 20 Most Beautiful Beaches” on a list published by UK’s Daily Star newspaper. Thailand’s Sunrise Beach was ranked in sixth place, and Maya Bay came in at 12th place on the list. Both beaches are located in South Thailand.

Sunrise Beach is reportedly the most popular beach on Koh Lipe island, with longtail boats gliding across its waters. Smaller islands can be seen across the beach. Maya Bay, the other Thai beach on the list, was made famous when it became the setting for the movie “The Beach” starring Leonardo DiCaprio. It has a number of plant and animal species, most famously blacktip sharks. Maya Bay, located in Krabi will temporarily close for environmental restoration between August 1 and September 30. This way, such species can stay abundant.

California’s Venice Beach lead the pack in first place, followed by Main Beach in Byron Bay, Australia. Other countries with top rated beaches include Venezuela, Vietnam, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka, among others.

The list, published on July 21, was created through an analysis of Instagram post data, and the number of Google articles containing the word ‘beautiful’. The number of searches for “what are the most beautiful beaches” has increased this year by 220%.

Readers can watch The Thaiger’s visit to Maya Bay in the video below. The video was filmed during its famous three-year closure from 2018 to January 2022. The footage shows Maya Bay’s incredibly clear water and green mountains surrounding the beach.

YouTube video

SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand | Daily Star | Thailand Life

 

Recent comments:
Janneman
2022-07-27 18:09
There are probably a few hundred thousand beaches worldwide. Or more. How do you pick 'the best'?  My favourite is Praia de Tofo in Mozambique.
palooka
2022-07-27 18:27
How can a beach with long tail boats gliding ( I say screaming, as it is stop or go as fast as you can with these boats) across the water be anyway pleasant?
Prosaap
2022-07-27 19:12
I be at both beaches when i was there the are full off garbage but must say thar was before maya bay reopen  also in the water there is a lot of plastic floating i see much nicer beaches 

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

