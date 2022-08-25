Travel
Dreamy rooftop restaurants in Bangkok with epic views
Glittering temples, skyscrapers, and the Chao Phraya River — Bangkok’s skyline has it all. And although there are endless amazing restaurants to spend a day or night out over delicious meals, dining in a rooftop restaurant while taking in the magnificent skyline of Bangkok might seal the deal.
Below, we’ve compiled the best rooftop restaurants in Bangkok offering delicious food, immaculate vibes, and breathtaking views over Thailand’s capital.
1. Vertigo
Opening hours: Daily, 17:00 – 00:00
Address: Banyan Tree Bangkok, 21/100 S Sathon Rd, Khwaeng Thung Maha Mek, Sathon, Bangkok 10120
The first rooftop restaurant in Bangkok we fell in love with is Vertigo. This amazing restaurant transcends visitors into a majestic place in the sky as its panoramic views offer a glimpse into the city’s depths. As it is located on the roof of the famous Banyan Tree Hotel, Vertigo restaurant features a 360-degree view of the glittering city. Every table definitely has a bird’s-eye view, and its cuisine matches the upscale views. From fork-tender seafood and premium steaks to refreshing cocktails, everything on the menu will delight your taste buds. It’s definitely not the most affordable restaurant in Bangkok, but if you are looking for a one-of-a-kind experience, this is definitely the place to go.
2. HI-SO Rooftop Bar
Opening hours: Daily, 17:00 – 00:00
Address: SO/ Bangkok, 2 N Sathon Rd, Silom, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500
Sip your delicious cocktail and party the night away at HI-SO Rooftop Bar. Offering the best view of Lumphini Park’s lush greenery, the restaurant features the most exclusive setting for seeing one of Bangkok’s most famous parks. The terrace is the best place in which to dine, as it is backed by the lit cityscape while overlooking the park. Clear glass walls offer a truly infinite view of the city, while its upscale atmosphere provides a tasteful dining experience.
It’s also the ideal location for exchanging vows and sharing your love over a candlelit cocktail dinner celebration, as well as hosting a bachelor or bachelorette party. HI-SO Rooftop Bar’s mixologists are more than delighted to create a bespoke drink in honour of the bride and groom-to-be. Additionally, there will be a creative cocktail making session. Otherwise, you can throw your own party, hire your private DJ and have some good old-fashioned fun with your best friends. You can enjoy some light meals such as wine and cheese and cold cuts or opt for more serious dishes such as burgers and steaks. The canapes can also be customized according to your likings!
3. Sirocco
Opening hours: Daily, 18:00 – 00:00
Address: Lebua at State Tower, 1055 Si Lom, Silom, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500
Reminiscent of a rooftop jungle, Sirocco overlooks the Chao Phraya River, and the surrounding famous temples. With tables set among lush greenery, the night sky evokes neon rays from the skyscrapers. Located at the Lebua, Sirocco is, perhaps, the best place to take in the views along the river. As the rooftop restaurant is set out in the open, there is nothing better than feeling like you are floating in the sky, while becoming one with the stunning skyline of Bangkok.
4. Scarlett
Opening hours: Daily, 17:00 – 00:00
Address: Pullman Bangkok Hotel G, 188 Si Lom, Khwaeng Suriya Wong, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500
If you are into French cuisines, look no further than the Scarlett. Here, you can get genuine French bistro meals while sitting atop the building’s 37th floor. Guests here can choose between the outdoor terrace, which offers a breath of fresh air and epic views, or inside within a cosy ambience. The Central Business District and Chao Phraya River can be viewed from this fine restaurant, its wine cellar and delicious meats make for a delectable dinner.
5. Red Sky
Opening hours: Daily, 17:00 – 01:00
Address:Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at centralwOrld, 999, 99 Rama I Rd, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330
Red Sky is both a rooftop bar and a rooftop restaurant in Bangkok. Located on top of the Centara Grand At Centralworld, the restaurant sits on the 55th floor, while the bar is on the 56th floor. With a combination of Bangkok’s magnificent skyline, scrumptious food, delicious cocktails, and attentive staff, you’ll certainly have a fantastic experience here.
The menu consists of international and seasonal dishes. We recommend trying the signature dishes: truffle-infused Wagyu Beef Tenderloin Rossini and the Surf & Turf. Be sure to pair your food with decadent wines from the in-house cellar. If you just want to gawk over the beautiful views and enjoy the vibes, you are welcome for a soft drink, beer, or cocktail.
Dining among the skyline is one of the best treats for those touring Bangkok as it evokes a sense of modern luxury, while placing you at the top of the glistening night life. There may be nothing better than to enjoy a delicious meal in a rooftop restaurant while taking in the surrounding, bustling atmosphere of Bangkok.
For more amazing restaurants, check out the top fine dining restaurants in Bangkok.
