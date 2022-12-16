Connect with us

Health

Infected spinach recalled in Australia after people become delirious

Published

 on 

It appears spinach not only gives you superhuman strength but it also makes you delirious.

The vegetable made famous by the cartoon character Popeye caused a health alarm in Australia after a number of people who ate it became ill and experienced hallucinations.

Nine people from four Sydney households yesterday required medical attention after experiencing toxic reactions linked to eating Riviera Farms baby spinach from Costco, reported the Sydney Morning Herald.

The health authorities reported that those infected become delirious, and recorded spiked heart rates and blurred vision.

Riviera Farms reckons the spinach was contaminated by a weed.

New South Wales Health (NSWH) urged people not to consume any of the brand’s spinach with an expiry date of December 16.

NSWH also urged anyone experiencing any unusual symptoms after eating the spinach to immediately seek hospital care.

Dr Darren Roberts, from the state’s Poisons Information Centre, said…

“No one has died, so we’re very happy with that and we hope it remains that way, but these people are quite sick… to the point of marked hallucinations, where they are seeing things that aren’t there.”

Riviera Farms told the press that it has been in contact with state and federal food regulators after immediately advising customers to withdraw a spinach product from shelves after reports of contamination.

A Riviera Farms spokesperson said…

“Early reports are that our 1-kilogram plastic tubs of spinach with a best-before date of 16/12/2022 may be contaminated with a weed which can have health consequences if consumed.

“As soon as we were advised of the possible weed contamination from one of our customers, we immediately advised them to remove our impacted spinach from their shelves and contacted state health and federal food authorities.”

The company says there is no suggestion any other products have been affected.

“Riviera Farms has been in the business of providing fresh food since the 1880s and we are saddened to confirm that we have likely had our first ever significant contamination incident.”

NSWH added that all of those affected so far are from Sydney but it has alerted authorities in other states as it investigates.

Infected spinach recalled in Australia after people become delirious | News by Thaiger

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Bob is a published author with over 25 years experience as a journalist.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Health36 seconds ago

Infected spinach recalled in Australia after people become delirious
Patong48 mins ago

Get ready for ‘Sexy Run on the Beach’ in Patong this weekend
Guides1 hour ago

The Thaiger’s Best Christmas Singles, Ever!
Sponsored45 mins ago

Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
Press Room2 hours ago

Jungceylon welcomes shoppers ahead of Christmas and New Year
Crime2 hours ago

Former tennis legend deported from UK
Lifestyle2 hours ago

Five romantic things to do for Christmas in Thailand
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Video3 hours ago

Massive surge of Japanese restaurants in Thailand | GMT
Thailand18 hours ago

Online system to control cannabis bud sales will be ready next year
World18 hours ago

Snakes have clitorises, scientists discover
Destination Guide19 hours ago

Best neighborhoods to reside in Bangkok in 2023
Air Pollution19 hours ago

Bill committee removes section stating cannabis isn’t a narcotic
Thailand19 hours ago

BREAKING NEWS: Thailand’s Princess Bajrakitiyabha hospitalised due to heart condition
Thailand19 hours ago

Man savaged to death by three pit bulls
Technology19 hours ago

For Tesla Thailand, all bumpy roads lead to China
Crime20 hours ago

Police raid Pattaya club, find no license
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending