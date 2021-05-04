Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Vaccination to be accelerated following outbreak in Bangkok’s Klong Toey district
The government is accelerating vaccine administration among shantytown dwellers in Bangkok’s Klong Toey district following an outbreak of Covid-19. Thousands of people live in very close quarters within the slums and travel across the city and to neighbouring provinces for work. The cluster of infections has sparked fear the virus could spread further and overwhelm the healthcare system.
Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang says PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is pushing for an urgent vaccine rollout among the community. The Bangkok Post reports that vaccine administration will take place at Tesco Lotus branches at Rama IV and Klong Toey Withaya School from 1pm today. Officials aim to inoculate 1,000 people by the end of the day, and another 2,000 – 3,000 in the following days.
It’s understood officials are also carrying out daily proactive testing among the Klong Toey community, testing around 1,000 people a day between now and May 19. According to Apisamai Srirangson from the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, a total of 39 Klong Toey communities will be tested. She adds that all infected patients have now been hospitalised. Nearly 1,000 people are considered high-risk contacts and are being prioritised for testing.
The Bangkok Post also reports that following the discovery of 60 new infections among the Bon Kai community of Pathumwan district, officials will also carry out mass testing there, with the aim of testing 4,000 people every day. Pongsakorn Kwanmuang from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration says the cluster was sparked by someone who lives in the community and works at a nightlife venue in the Thong Lor district of the capital.
The outbreak in Klong Toey was mostly the result of infection being spread between family members and work colleagues. Pongsakorn says that with 75,000 houses in the Klong Toey slums, it is vital to speed up vaccination in the community.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Flying rules tightened after Covid-19 infections found on Phuket flights
Disease prevention measures are being tightened for air passengers after several cases of Covid-19 were found on flights from Bangkok to Phuket. The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand has issued new guidance for airlines and passengers, after passengers on 7 flights, operated by 3 different airlines, subsequently tested positive for the virus. Phuket’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has ordered airlines to contact other passengers and tell them to get tested and to self-isolate. A list of the affected flights can be found HERE.
A report in Nation Thailand confirms that effective immediately, the following measures apply to air travel.
1. Airlines should limit services between 11pm and 4am in order to reduce the impact on passengers travelling between the airport and their accommodation, as well as being in line with available public transport.
2. In the event of flight changes, cancellations, or flight consolidation, carriers must inform passengers and take care of them appropriately, as per Ministry of Transport laws.
3. All passengers must undergo rigorous screening at airports and must wear face masks at all times. Body temperature must be measured with an infrared thermometer that does not come into contact with the body of the person being checked. If anyone does not wear a mask, or has a temperature higher than 37.3 degrees Celsius, they will be strictly prohibited from entering the airport area.
4. The passenger’s body temperature must be taken again prior to boarding the aircraft, using an infrared thermometer, and passengers will be tested again before leaving the destination airport. If a temperature higher than 37.3 degrees Celsius is recorded or a passenger has respiratory symptoms, such as cough, sore throat, runny nose, or shortness of breath, airport officials must immediately notify local health officials.
5. Airlines must consider appropriate arrangement of seats in the aircraft for the number of passengers on each flight, taking into account social distancing to avoid congestion.
6. Airport authorities and airlines must alert passengers of any possible risk. Confirmed patients or high-risk persons must refrain from travelling. If they violate this rule, they may be punished under the Communicable Diseases Act.
No stranger to flying between Bangkok and Phuket prior to the resurgence of Covid-19, the Thaiger has previously noted a distinct lack of social distancing while waiting to board domestic flights, as well as on the bus shuttling to and from the terminal. And when we recently shared the news of the 7 high-risk flights, one commenter on our Facebook post appeared to have had a similar experience.
“I was there, no social distance, bus to the plane was full, aircraft full until the last seat. In Bangkok everyone lined up like sardines to get on the bus to terminal.”
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Protests
Protesters rally at Criminal Court after detainees’ bail request denied again
Angry supporters of the pro-democracy movement gathered outside Bangkok’s Criminal Court yesterday, after bail requests for detained activists were rejected for the ninth time. Those who had their bail applications refused include Parit Chiwarak, aka, “Penguin”, who has been transferred to Ramathibodi Hospital due to his weakened condition. Parit has been on hunger strike for nearly 50 days.
The Bangkok Post reports that yesterday, protesters marched from Victory Monument to Ratchaphisek Road, where they gathered outside the court to protest the decision to refuse bail for 7 detained activists. The rally was organised by the Redem (Restart Democracy) group, part of the Ratsadon pro-democracy movement.
Activists used spray-paint to deface signs outside the court, while using the symbolic 3-fingered salute. Objects were also hurled into the grounds, with police warning they would take action against the activists if such activity continued. The protesters dispersed after around an hour, with organisers confirming a second rally is being planned. No further details have been announced at this stage.
Anti-government protests have been taking place across Thailand since mid-2020, although the resurgence of Covid-19 has led to a decrease in public gatherings recently. Pro-democracy activists are calling for the resignation of PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, the dissolution of Parliament, and for fresh elections to be held. Campaigners also want a re-write of the country’s Constitution and most controversially, have been calling for reform of the Monarchy, until now a completely taboo subject in the Kingdom.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid-19 testing increased, CCSA blames household spread
After a month of the worst Covid-19 outbreak ever in Thailand stemming from the nightlife and entertainment venue scene in Bangkok and around Thailand, authorities have set their sight on another treacherous virus spreader: your household. The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration worries that while the number of infections being spread in the community and gathering places seems to be waning, infected people have now brought Covid-19 home with them and are spreading the virus in their household, in Bangkok and throughout the country.
New infections had spent a week falling steadily, though critical cases and deaths are increasing, but yesterday and today saw a jump in new cases again. The fluctuation and instability of statistics concern the CCSA. Over the weekend so far, 20 more patients went on ventilators and 12 had their condition moved to critical. But of the 67,044 recorded cases of Covid-19 through yesterday, a disproportionate majority of them were spread from family members within the household.
The Department of Disease Control met with the CCSA yesterday and set a new strategy to rein in outbreaks. With 44% of new infections occurring in Bangkok and its surrounding provinces, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is concentrating on the greater Bangkok area to reduce Covid-19 spread. The goal is to reduce daily infections in Bangkok to under 400 per day, an average of 8 cases for each of the 50 districts.
They will also set out to administer more active case-finding tests, with a plan to test 8,200 people this week: 1,800 tomorrow, 1,400 Tuesday, 2,000 Wednesday, 1,600 Thursday, and 1,400 Friday. In April 30,000 tests were conducted by City Hall in Bangkok while the Labour Ministry tested 45,000 workers registered for social security in provinces such as Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Chon Buri, Pathum Thani and Nontha Buri in the second half of last month.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
