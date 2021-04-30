Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Cluster of 50 Covid-19 cases detected in Bangkok’s Klong Toey district
At least 50 new cases of Covid-19 have been detected in the Klong Toey area of Bangkok, which is sandwiched between the trendy areas of Sukhumvit and the Chao Phraya river. The infections have been confirmed in a Facebook post from Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang.
The infections were found when the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and Institute for Urban Disease Control and Prevention carried out tests on 925 residents, using an express analysis mobile unit. According to a Bangkok Post report, officials are arranging for the patients to be transferred to field hospitals as soon as possible, while proactive testing continues in the capital.
Bangkok officials have also carried out an inspection at the Baan Thai Boutique Hotel, in the Bangkapi district, prior to it opening as a “hospitel” – a hybrid between a hospital and a hotel, where patients with mild symptoms are treated, to alleviate pressure on hospital beds. The facility, run by the Taksin Hospital, has 300 beds, a 24-hour emergency medical service, as well as rescue vans to transport patients to hospital within 15 minutes if necessary.
The Baan Thai also has x-ray machines and specialist software to allow doctors at Taksin Hospital to liaise remotely with patients and offer them timely medical advice. An online platform will enable patients to report their symptoms daily and will also track their location, record their health data, and allow them to consult with doctors through chats and video calls.
Meanwhile, a dedicated isolation centre has been created at Saphan temple in the district of Phra Khanong, while the 50 Klong Toey patients wait to be admitted to hospital. Prateep Thanakitcharoen from the National Health Commission Office says the facility will open today and be run by people from the Klong Toey community.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Crime
Taxi driver relieves stress by shooting slingshot at cars and shops
Life is pretty stressful lately, but there are right and wrong ways to relieve that stress. A taxi driver in Bangkok chose the wrong way to blow off steam: shooting at cars, buses and restaurants with a slingshot. The 48 year old driver Phaiwan Aechaiyaphum was arrested by the Metropolitan Police Bureau last night at his Suksawat-area room. He is suspected of using his slingshot at the Ratchada-Sutthisan intersection tunnel for over a month, starting March 19 until as recently as April 27.
He told police shooting at vehicles and shops was his way to vent and release his stress and feelings. The attacks took place in the late afternoons to late night, from 4 pm to 1 am; in total 19 slingshot shootings were reported. When police raided his home, they confiscated a slingshot as well as white stones he said he gathered from a Phetkasem Road gas station to use as ammo.
The man told police he quit his bus driver job last year as he wasn’t making enough money driving the number 75 bus, so he switched to driving a taxi in March. He drove rented taxis, so police impounded 3 of them for investigation for evidence. It is reported that he already confessed to the slingshot shooting.
He said he used his slingshot at places to release his stress, for example, shooting at slow cars that frustrated him. But he fired his slingshot at targets that had many people around, like shops, restaurants and big busy buses, putting many people at risk, potentially in harm’s way.
Police stations at Din Daeng, Phahon Yothin, and Sutthisan Huai Kwang have jurisdiction over the attack areas and are investigating further. Phaiwan has been charged so far with causing damage to property, theft, and physical assault. He is in police custody but will be sent to undergo a psychological evaluation.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Restrictions tighten nationwide, Bangkok and 5 other provinces now “dark red” zones
Disease control restrictions are tightening nationwide. Bangkok and 5 other provinces with a high number of Covid-19 infections are now classified as “dark red” zones under the highest control to combat the spread of the coronavirus, according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.
Under the new zoning measures, the dark red provinces include Bangkok, Chon Buri, Chiang Mai, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, and Samut Prakan. Those provinces have reported more than 100 Covid-19 cases per day. Regulations in those areas include:
- Events or gatherings of more than 20 people are prohibited.
- Dine-in services at restaurants and cafes are prohibited, but takeaway services until 9pm are allowed.
- Stadiums, gyms, fitness centres are closed except for sports facilities that are in open areas. Those facilities must close by 9pm.
- Shopping centres can stay open until 9pm. Arcades and entertainment activities must close until the Covid-19 situation improves.
45 provinces are classified as “red” zones,” or maximum control areas. Regulations in those areas include:
- Events and gatherings of more than 50 people are prohibited.
- Restaurants can offer dine-in services until 9pm and takeaway services are allowed until 11pm. Alcohol sales are prohibited.
- Shopping malls can stay open until 11pm.
26 provinces are classified as “orange” zone, or controlled areas. Regulations in those areas include:
- Restaurants can offer dine-in services until 11pm. Alcohol sales are prohibited.
- Shopping malls can stay open until 11pm.
Alcohol is not allowed to be sold at restaurants nationwide. There is now a nationwide order requiring face masks to be worn in public places. Most provinces have already set local orders requiring masks to be worn.
The new zoning goes into effect at midnight Saturday.
Protests
Health declining for jailed protestors on hunger strike
Continuing their hunger strike, 2 leaders in the pro-democracy demonstrations that were jailed for speaking out against the king’s power are experiencing declining health. Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak and Panusaya “Rung” Sithijirawattanakul stopped eating over the last few weeks in protest against the denial of bail as they sit in jail waiting to be tried using Thailand’s harsh lese majeste laws in which criticizing the monarchy carries a strict penalty. The two Thammasat University students have been active in the protests over the last year especially pushing the radical agenda of limiting the powers of Thailand’s royals.
For many years previously, demonstrations like this were unthinkable in the Kingdom where the royal family is beyond reproach and speaking out against them can carry a 15-year prison sentence. But over the last year Thailand has seen an astonishing evolution as young and increasingly political people, many among them still students, are emboldened to speak more loudly and more forcefully against the government that came to power in a coup 7 years ago and the royal family that until now was considered untouchable.
In jail since February, Penguin started his hunger strike on March 15 and isn’t consuming anything but liquids. His cousin said Penguin was never a very healthy person and witnesses say he is visibly thinner and losing power, struggling to stand on his own. His lawyers are asking the courts to allow bail before the hunger strike leads to his death. The prison has put him on a saline drip now. Rung started her hunger strike several weeks later on April 5 and is in better condition than Penguin but still suffering the effects of food deprivation.
The Department of Corrections say they are closely monitoring the pair’s blood pressure, temperature, hydration, and general health. They’re reported to be under 24-hour CCTV surveillance and advanced arrangements have been worked out for an emergency hospital run if necessary.
Thai Lawyers for Human Rights have been active in advising protesters and say that the government is holding at least 17 people for their protesting and political activism in an attempt to crack down on the growing protest movement. They have advocated for the release of these leaders citing not only the effects of the hunger strike but concern about the possibility of Covid-19 infections sweeping through Bangkok Remand Prison, where the students are detained, as it has with other jail outbreaks recently.
Penguin continues his hunger strike in hopes that the world will take notice of the plight in Thailand and the suffering at the hands of the country’s leaders.
The two have been charged using the lese majeste laws and also with sedition and other protests related crimes in September. They took part in the largest demonstration of last year where pro-democracy activists presented a plaque in front of the Grand Palace saying that Thailand belongs “to the people, not the king, as they deceived us”.
In recent months the protests have weakened, in part due to fears over the spread of Covid-19, but also because of increased force from the police who began deploying blockades, tear gas, and water cannons to drive away demonstrators. In February protester Anchan Preelert was sentenced to 43 years in jail, indicating the government’s new willingness to use these powerful lese majeste laws they had avoided in the past.
SOURCE: Financial Times
