Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid UPDATE: 27 deaths, 1,763 new infections
This morning the health ministry has reported 27 deaths and 1,763 Covid infections reported in the past 24 hours. Over the past 10 days the daily reports have hovered around the 1,500 – 2,000 mark with the death rate trending upwards.
The Mor Prom app and LINE vaccine online registration has now received more than 600,000 registrants. If a foreigner has a Pink Thai ID card they may be able to register for the next round of vaccinations that start at the end of May.
If you’re travelling locally by air, the CCSA have added some additional restrictions.
Today is the final day of a 4 day long weekend. Today is Coronation Day, commemorating HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s coronation as the 10th king of the Chakra Dynasty. Most public service buildings will be closed, including banks, other than those in shopping centres.
Vaccination to be accelerated following outbreak in Bangkok’s Klong Toey district
The government is accelerating vaccine administration among shantytown dwellers in Bangkok’s Klong Toey district following an outbreak of Covid-19. Thousands of people live in very close quarters within the slums and travel across the city and to neighbouring provinces for work. The cluster of infections has sparked fear the virus could spread further and overwhelm the healthcare system.
Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang says PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is pushing for an urgent vaccine rollout among the community. The Bangkok Post reports that vaccine administration will take place at Tesco Lotus branches at Rama IV and Klong Toey Withaya School from 1pm today. Officials aim to inoculate 1,000 people by the end of the day, and another 2,000 – 3,000 in the following days.
It’s understood officials are also carrying out daily proactive testing among the Klong Toey community, testing around 1,000 people a day between now and May 19. According to Apisamai Srirangson from the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, a total of 39 Klong Toey communities will be tested. She adds that all infected patients have now been hospitalised. Nearly 1,000 people are considered high-risk contacts and are being prioritised for testing.
The Bangkok Post also reports that following the discovery of 60 new infections among the Bon Kai community of Pathumwan district, officials will also carry out mass testing there, with the aim of testing 4,000 people every day. Pongsakorn Kwanmuang from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration says the cluster was sparked by someone who lives in the community and works at a nightlife venue in the Thong Lor district of the capital.
The outbreak in Klong Toey was mostly the result of infection being spread between family members and work colleagues. Pongsakorn says that with 75,000 houses in the Klong Toey slums, it is vital to speed up vaccination in the community.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Singapore now demands state 14 day quarantine for all travellers out of Thailand
Things were starting to ease up for travellers around SE Asia, and travel bubbles were being discussed at high levels. But with some localised surges in new Covid infections around the region the shutters are coming back down again.
The Singapore Ministry of Health has announced that all travellers coming from Thailand, including Singapore citizens, permanent residents and long term visa holders, as of midnight on May 3, and who have been in Thailand for any period during the 14 days prior to arrival in Singapore, must now do their mandatory 14 day stay-at-home period at a dedicated SHN (Stay Home Notice) state facilities.
The ministry announced that travellers from Thailand will no longer be able to opt-out of spending their 14 day quarantine at dedicated SHN facilities. Much of the Singapore Airlines and Changi Airport published information (on their websites) doesn’t appear to have been brought up to date at this stage.
IF YOU ARE TRAVELLING TO SINGAPORE, OR TRANSITING THROUGH CHANGI AIRPORT, CHECK WITH YOUR CARRIER FOR THE LATEST INFORMATION.
HERE‘s the full list of arrival protocols from various countries into Singapore, as of May 2. Thailand comes under item 6.
The Thaiger will update this information when we get more clarification.
Chalong, Phuket hospital closes as staff quarantine after seeing Covid patient
Chalong Hospital in Phuket is closing after seeing an outpatient test positive for Covid-19. The hospital is now undergoing disinfection while its staff has been ordered to undergo quarantine. The 74 year old patient visited the hospital last Wednesday for dizziness and was sent home. 2
days later the woman returned with complaints of dizziness again and diarrhea. The next day, last Saturday, the woman developed a fever, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties prompting doctors to test her for Covid-19 and move her to an isolated room.
Chalong Hospital Director, Suchart Nichawanna says late last night, the results came in as positive for the virus. Suchart announced the “temporary suspension of services” today, posting the announcement online just before 1:30pm.
“As a result of the incident, many medical personnel at Chalong Hospital were at high risk exposure. Patients admitted to the hospital, doctors, nurses and hospital personnel have been quarantined and tested for Covid-19. Therefore, it is necessary for Chalong Hospital to temporarily suspend services to all patients.”
Meanwhile, Thailand today has reported 2,014 new cases with 31 people having died over the past 24 hours from Covid-related illnesses. The daily death toll is now the highest yet since the pandemic began. Yesterday, the death toll for a single day was 21.
New infections announced since April 25…
April 25 – 2,438
April 26 – 2,048
April 27 – 2,179
April 28 – 2,012
April 29 – 1,871
April 30 – 1,583
May 1 – 1,891
May 2 – 1,940
May 3 – 2,014
Recently, the Thai government has redesigned its colour coding for provinces based on the new wave of Covid that hit in early April. Bangkok, Chon Buri, Chiang Mai, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, and Samut Prakan are all now considered dark red provinces. Those provinces have reported more than 100 Covid-19 cases per day. Regulations in those areas include:
- Events or gatherings of more than 20 people are prohibited.
- Dine-in services at restaurants and cafes are prohibited, but takeaway services until 9pm are allowed.
- Stadiums, gyms, fitness centres are closed except for sports facilities that are in open areas. Those facilities must close by 9pm.
- Shopping centres can stay open until 9pm. Arcades and entertainment activities must close until the Covid-19 situation improves.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
