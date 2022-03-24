Thursday Covid Update: 27,024 new cases; provincial totals

82 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 24,579 with 2,881 of those fatalities since the start of this year.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 27,024 new Covid-19 cases and 23,721 recoveries. There are now 240,349 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.

Out of the new cases recorded today, 54 were found in correctional facilities. More than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 3,450,980 confirmed Covid-19 cases. Out of that number, 1,227,545 Infections have been reported since January 1.

Vaccination update

In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 28, a total of 127,862,740 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 71,997 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 19,010 received their second dose, and 113,164 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

Chon Buri – 1,341

Bangkok – 3,722

Samut Prakan – 920

Ubon Ratchathani – 272

Phuket – 285

Khon Kaen – 541

Chiang Mai – 467

Nonthaburi – 499

Nakhon Si Thammarat – 1,746

Rayong – 593

Udon Thani – 322

Buriram – 546

Surat Thani – 191

Maha Sarakham – 290

Nakhon Ratchasima – 273

Pathum Thani – 350

Samut Sakhon – 849

Songkhla – 861

Pattalung – 524

Chachoengsao – 574

Sisaket – 368

Kalasin – 369

Prachuap Kiri Khan – 265

Roi Et – 730

Surin – 312

Nakhon Sawan – 316

Prachin Buri – 306

Nakhon Pathom – 535

Lampang – 36

Pitsanuloak – 237

Saraburi – 240

Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya – 377

Trang – 156

Phang Nga – 92

Chaiyaphum – 150

Tak – 178

Lop Buri – 154

Petchabun – 101

Krabi – 144

Kanchanaburi – 293

Ratchaburi – 592

Chanthaburi – 248

Sakon Nakhon – 275

Nong Kai – 203

Trat – 191

Yasothon – 135

Nan – 93

Srakaew – 268

Chumporn – 126

Payao – 58

Nakhon Panom – 94

Mukdaharn – 99

Chiang Rai – 35

Phetchburi – 396

Pattani – 174

Suphan Buri – 466

Kamphaeng Phet – 223

Nakhon Nayok – 158

Satun – 268

Bueng Karn – 165

Amnat Charoen – 74

Yala – 171

Uthai Thani – 109

Mae Hong Son – 53

Loei – 155

Nong Bua Lumphu – 126

Chainat – 29

Pichit – 40

Phrae – 94

Uttaradit – 97

Sukhothai – 209

Narathiwas – 85

Samut Songkhram – 364

Ranong – 209

Lamphun – 5

Ang Thong – 249

Singburi – 63