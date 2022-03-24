Connect with us

Thursday Covid Update: 27,024 new cases; provincial totals

Petch Petpailin

Published

 on 

82 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 24,579 with 2,881 of those fatalities since the start of this year.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 27,024 new Covid-19 cases and 23,721 recoveries. There are now 240,349 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.

Out of the new cases recorded today, 54 were found in correctional facilities. More than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 3,450,980 confirmed Covid-19 cases. Out of that number, 1,227,545 Infections have been reported since January 1.

Vaccination update

In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 28, a total of 127,862,740 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 71,997 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 19,010 received their second dose, and 113,164 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

Chon Buri – 1,341
Bangkok – 3,722
Samut Prakan – 920
Ubon Ratchathani – 272
Phuket – 285
Khon Kaen – 541
Chiang Mai – 467
Nonthaburi – 499
Nakhon Si Thammarat – 1,746
Rayong – 593

Udon Thani – 322
Buriram – 546
Surat Thani – 191
Maha Sarakham – 290
Nakhon Ratchasima – 273
Pathum Thani – 350
Samut Sakhon – 849
Songkhla – 861
Pattalung – 524
Chachoengsao – 574

Sisaket – 368
Kalasin – 369
Prachuap Kiri Khan – 265
Roi Et – 730
Surin – 312
Nakhon Sawan – 316
Prachin Buri – 306
Nakhon Pathom – 535
Lampang – 36
Pitsanuloak – 237

Saraburi – 240
Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya – 377
Trang – 156
Phang Nga – 92
Chaiyaphum – 150
Tak – 178
Lop Buri – 154
Petchabun – 101
Krabi – 144
Kanchanaburi – 293

Ratchaburi – 592
Chanthaburi – 248
Sakon Nakhon – 275
Nong Kai – 203
Trat – 191
Yasothon – 135
Nan – 93
Srakaew – 268
Chumporn – 126
Payao – 58

Nakhon Panom – 94
Mukdaharn – 99
Chiang Rai – 35
Phetchburi – 396
Pattani – 174
Suphan Buri – 466
Kamphaeng Phet – 223
Nakhon Nayok – 158
Satun – 268
Bueng Karn – 165

Amnat Charoen – 74
Yala – 171
Uthai Thani – 109
Mae Hong Son – 53
Loei – 155
Nong Bua Lumphu – 126
Chainat – 29
Pichit – 40
Phrae – 94
Uttaradit – 97

Sukhothai – 209
Narathiwas – 85
Samut Songkhram – 364
Ranong – 209
Lamphun – 5
Ang Thong – 249
Singburi – 63

 

    Petch Petpailin

    Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

      Trending