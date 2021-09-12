Sunday Covid Update: 180 deaths 14,029 new cases

180 coronavirus-related deaths and 14,029 new Covid-19 cases were reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. In the past 24-hours since the last count, the CCSA has recorded 15,742 recoveries. There are now 135,966 people in Thailand currently receiving treatment for the coronavirus.

In the latest and most severe wave of Covid-19, first recorded on April 1, the CCSA has reported 1,353,310 confirmed Covid-19 infections.

Out of the new infections reported today, 276 were found at correctional facilities. In the latest wave, more than 40,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons have tested positive for Covid-19.

More information will be released this afternoon.

