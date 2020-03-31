Stranded. Nearly 21,000 Russians struggling to get home. | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Stranded. Nearly 21,000 Russians struggling to get home.
The Russian Ambassador to Thailand claims there are about 20,800 Russian citizens stranded in the Land of Smiles. Ambassador Tomikhin says they’re desperate to get home.
He says that most of them are stuck in Phuket and neighbouring provinces (Phuket is in virtual lockdown with the airport being closed to all passenger flights on April 10). Another 8,000 in and around Pattaya, 5,00 around Bangkok and Hua Hin, 4,400 in and around Koh Samui and another 2,500 scattered around the country, according to Khaosod English.
“We have received some 20,800 requests from people who have found themselves in this situation. Less than half of them are those who have tickets to cancelled flights by third countries’ air companies.”
The Russian embassy stopped receiving requests from Russian nationals on March 30.
According to the Ambassador, there were about 70,000 Russians in Thailand by early March.
“About 40,000 of them were package-tour vacationers who came here by charter flights from various Russian cities. When the situation began to worsen, most of them returned home.”
“According to Aeroflot reports, Thai Airways, which cancelled all of its international flights, has begun to direct its tickets to the Russian air company’s flights. About 50 people have left Thailand this way.”
“Some of our nationals who had no return tickets but who are trying to buy them are in a risk group since the duration of their stay in Thailand may be longer than their visa period. I hope our diplomatic mission will be able to help such people within days.”
“We hope that a larger part of our compatriots will be able to return to Russia within this week.”
SOURCE: Khaosod English
No more shutdown announcements in Bangkok, for now
“Bangkok will not announce any further measures or continue to shut down the city.”
This, from Taweesin Visanuyothin a spokesman of the government’s Centre for Covid-19Situation Administration.
“Due to the daily number of confirmed cases remaining at a stable level, Bangkok officials have come to an agreement that they will not announce any more measures or force people to stay at home.”
But he asked the public to cooperate with the government to help control the curve of confirmed new cases. Taweesin pointed out that tomorrow will be April Fool’s Day. But he asked the public not to post fake news of even attempt humour about Covid-19, otherwise, this could increase panic levels.
“Those who spread lies or fake news might face punishment.”
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok monks now sporting bespoke facemasks
Monks (well, some of them, anyway) in the nation’s capital have begun wearing custom face masks and even facial shields, as they make their daily morning alms rounds. Abbot Phra Maha Somkiat Yansuttho and his novices from Bangkok’s Wat Matchan Tikaram temple, aka. Was Noi, wore face masks while they went out to ask for alms and chat with neighbouring residents today.
The abbot says he learned from the internet that the production cost of face masks would be less than 20 baht, so he decided to make them for everyone in the temple. The home-made shields even included the words ‘FACE SHIELD’ emblazoned across the top, just in case anyone was unsure what they were.
SOURCE: The Nation
Ministries will give up 10% of their 2020 budget to fight Covid-19 in Thailand
The third round of government measures are set to apply 10% of the country’s fiscal 2020 budget allocated to each ministry, and put into a central funding pool to battle against the Covid-19 pandemic as well as the rehabilitation of the economy.
Deputy PM Somkid Jatusripitak says that the central fund will be overseen by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha.
“The measures will be focused on the people who live in rural areas and to stabilise the Thai financial market.”
The total budget allocated to Thailand’s key ministries amounted to 1.98 trillion baht and includes…
- The Education Ministry at 368 billion baht
- The Interior Ministry at 353 billion
- The Finance Ministry at 249 billion
- The Defence Ministry at 233 billion
- The Transport Ministry at 178 billion.
“These contributions will be one of two key sources of funding to cope with the pandemic and the revival of the economy. The other is borrowing from domestic financial institutions, the government may issue an executive decree allowing this to be possible.”
“The public debt to GDP ratio is 43%, well below the ceiling of 60% set by the government’s fiscal sustainability framework. This allows the government plenty of room to increase public debt to help the rural sector and stabilise financial markets.”
“The public should not be too worried about the debt because the government’s fiscal and monetary status remains strong, with US$230 billion in foreign reserves. The government doesn’t need to borrow from the IMF and domestic financial institutions are flush with liquidity.”
Yesterday, Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana, Bank of Thailand governor Veerathai Santiprabhob and executives of the Securities and Exchange Commission, reported to PM Prayut on the progress made for the government’s plan to rehabilitate the economy, agreeing that the third set of measures needs to be approved soon.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
