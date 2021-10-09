Saturday Afternoon Covid-19 Update: Provincial totals and news

Today, the CCSA reported 10,630 new Covid-19 infections, a change of -510 since yesterday, and 73 Coronavirus-related deaths, a change of -43 from yesterday. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 1,671,204 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported.

In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 10,542 recoveries, a change of +609 from yesterday. There are now 110,128 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, a change of +15 from yesterday, including 2,967 in the ICU and 677 on ventilators.

OTHER COVID-19 NEWS UPDATES

PROVINCIAL TOTALS

In provincial totals, many tourist provinces saw an increase in Covid-19 infections, notably Krabi and Phang Nga who this month joined Phuket and Samui as Sandbox entry destinations. Only 3 provinces – Amnat Charoen, Nan, Phayao – reported no new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Below are the provincial Covid-19 totals by region, including where they rank out of all 77 provinces and prisons (which are counted separately and have just surpassed 70,000 infections):

CENTRAL PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 1 Bangkok 1,280 🠕 377,881 2 Samut Prakan 519 🠗 115,080 4 Samut Sakhon 99 🠗 90,236 6 Nonthaburi 131 🠕 54,503 7 Pathum Thani 79 🠗 36,723 11 Nakhon Pathom 76 🠗 32,020 15 Ayutthaya 115 🠗 27,371 16 Saraburi 160 🠗 26,956 28 Lopburi 79 🠕 14,938 36 Suphan Buri 74 🠕 11,873 37 Nakhon Sawan 135 🠕 11,513 39 Ang Thong 44 🠕 10,170 42 Samut Songkhram 41 🠕 9,509 43 Nakhon Nayok 53 🠗 9,501 47 Phetchabun 54 🠗 8,792 50 Kamphaeng Phet 28 🠕 7,193 53 Sukhothai 6 🠗 5,445 56 Phitsanulok 41 🠗 5,144 59 Phichit 11 🠗 4,314 66 Uthai Thani 10 🠕 3,005 68 Sing Buri 9 🠗 2,715 73 Chai Nat 3 🠕 2,289

SOUTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 9 Songkhla 504 🠕 34,303 13 Yala 650 🠗 28,631 14 Narathiwat 470 🠗 27,861 18 Pattani 413 🠗 24,989 20 Nakhon Si Thammarat 277 🠗 18,707 30 Surat Thani 200 🠗 14,082 34 Phuket 117 🠗 12,165 40 Chumphon 139 🠗 10,127 46 Ranong 26 🠗 8,940 51 Trang 125 🠕 6,526 54 Krabi 124 🠕 5,300 55 Phatthalung 132 🠕 5,231 65 Phang Nga 65 🠕 3,134 72 Satun 64 🠕 2,321

NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 17 Nakhon Ratchasima 170 🠕 26,397 23 Ubon Ratchathani 66 🠗 17,085 25 Buriram 68 🠕 16,028 26 Surin 58 🠗 15,441 27 Sisaket 48 🠗 15,167 29 Udon Thani 145 🠗 14,641 31 Khon Kaen 250 🠕 14,065 35 Roi Et 24 🠕 12,034 41 Maha Sarakham 44 🠗 10,075 45 Chaiyaphum 44 🠗 9,261 48 Kalasin 74 🠕 8,004 49 Sakon Nakhon 20 🠗 7,360 57 Yasothon 25 🠕 5,094 58 Nakhon Phanom 5 🠕 4,829 61 Nong Bua Lamphu 20 🠗 3,938 63 Nong Khai 30 🠕 3,295 64 Loei 28 🠕 3,155 67 Amnat Charoen 0 🠗 2,816 74 Mukdahan 9 🠗 2,156 75 Bueng Kan 3 🠗 1,831

NORTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 44 Chiang Mai 177 🠕 9,385 60 Uttaradit 31 🠕 3,979 62 Chiang Rai 23 🠗 3,769 69 Nan 0 🠗 2,370 70 Lampang 13 🠗 2,362 71 Lamphun 14 🠗 2,360 76 Phayao 0 🠗 1,730 77 Phrae 3 🠗 1,623 78 Mae Hong Son 61 🠕 940

EASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 3 Chonburi 488 🠗 93,018 8 Rayong 359 🠕 34,893 12 Chachoengsao 107 🠗 30,445 21 Prachinburi 234 🠗 18,485 32 Chanthaburi 315 🠕 13,391 33 Sa Kaeo 128 🠕 12,425 52 Trat 97 🠕 5,707

WESTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 5 Prisons 67 🠗 70,975 10 Ratchaburi 348 🠕 32,276 19 Phetchaburi 128 🠗 19,452 22 Kanchanaburi 190 🠕 18,125 24 Tak 240 🠕 16,917 38 Prachuap Khiri Khan 114 🠕 11,374

SOURCE: CCSA

