Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Saturday Afternoon Covid-19 Update: Provincial totals and news

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: The Thaiger

Today, the CCSA reported 10,630 new Covid-19 infections, a change of -510 since yesterday, and 73 Coronavirus-related deaths, a change of -43 from yesterday. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 1,671,204 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported.

In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 10,542 recoveries, a change of +609 from yesterday. There are now 110,128 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, a change of +15 from yesterday, including 2,967 in the ICU and 677 on ventilators.

OTHER COVID-19 NEWS UPDATES

  • Bangkok Hospital in Pattaya has opened sign-ups for unvaccinated expats to get 2 AstraZeneca vaccines. Read the story here.
  • Pattaya City’s Mayor received his 3rd booster vaccine to launch the booster shot drive. Read the story here.
  • Krabi received 500,000 vaccines as the work towards 80% vaccination and full reopening. Read the story here.
  • Chanthaburi has banned all alcohol sales amid a Covid-19 surge. Read the story here.
  • The Ministry of Public Health says Covid-19 could be under control by January. Read the story here.

PROVINCIAL TOTALS

Saturday Afternoon Covid-19 Update: Provincial totals and news

In provincial totals, many tourist provinces saw an increase in Covid-19 infections, notably Krabi and Phang Nga who this month joined Phuket and Samui as Sandbox entry destinations. Only 3 provinces – Amnat Charoen, Nan, Phayao – reported no new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Below are the provincial Covid-19 totals by region, including where they rank out of all 77 provinces and prisons (which are counted separately and have just surpassed 70,000 infections):

Saturday Afternoon Covid-19 Update: Provincial totals and news | News by ThaigerSaturday Afternoon Covid-19 Update: Provincial totals and news | News by Thaiger

CENTRAL PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
1 Bangkok 1,280 🠕 377,881
2 Samut Prakan 519 🠗 115,080
4 Samut Sakhon 99 🠗 90,236
6 Nonthaburi 131 🠕 54,503
7 Pathum Thani 79 🠗 36,723
11 Nakhon Pathom 76 🠗 32,020
15 Ayutthaya 115 🠗 27,371
16 Saraburi 160 🠗 26,956
28 Lopburi 79 🠕 14,938
36 Suphan Buri 74 🠕 11,873
37 Nakhon Sawan 135 🠕 11,513
39 Ang Thong 44 🠕 10,170
42 Samut Songkhram 41 🠕 9,509
43 Nakhon Nayok 53 🠗 9,501
47 Phetchabun 54 🠗 8,792
50 Kamphaeng Phet 28 🠕 7,193
53 Sukhothai 6 🠗 5,445
56 Phitsanulok 41 🠗 5,144
59 Phichit 11 🠗 4,314
66 Uthai Thani 10 🠕 3,005
68 Sing Buri 9 🠗 2,715
73 Chai Nat 3 🠕 2,289

Saturday Afternoon Covid-19 Update: Provincial totals and news | News by Thaiger

 

SOUTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
9 Songkhla 504 🠕 34,303
13 Yala 650 🠗 28,631
14 Narathiwat 470 🠗 27,861
18 Pattani 413 🠗 24,989
20 Nakhon Si Thammarat 277 🠗 18,707
30 Surat Thani 200 🠗 14,082
34 Phuket 117 🠗 12,165
40 Chumphon 139 🠗 10,127
46 Ranong 26 🠗 8,940
51 Trang 125 🠕 6,526
54 Krabi 124 🠕 5,300
55 Phatthalung 132 🠕 5,231
65 Phang Nga 65 🠕 3,134
72 Satun 64 🠕 2,321

 

Saturday Afternoon Covid-19 Update: Provincial totals and news | News by ThaigerSaturday Afternoon Covid-19 Update: Provincial totals and news | News by Thaiger

NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
17 Nakhon Ratchasima 170 🠕 26,397
23 Ubon Ratchathani 66 🠗 17,085
25 Buriram 68 🠕 16,028
26 Surin 58 🠗 15,441
27 Sisaket 48 🠗 15,167
29 Udon Thani 145 🠗 14,641
31 Khon Kaen 250 🠕 14,065
35 Roi Et 24 🠕 12,034
41 Maha Sarakham 44 🠗 10,075
45 Chaiyaphum 44 🠗 9,261
48 Kalasin 74 🠕 8,004
49 Sakon Nakhon 20 🠗 7,360
57 Yasothon 25 🠕 5,094
58 Nakhon Phanom 5 🠕 4,829
61 Nong Bua Lamphu 20 🠗 3,938
63 Nong Khai 30 🠕 3,295
64 Loei 28 🠕 3,155
67 Amnat Charoen 0 🠗 2,816
74 Mukdahan 9 🠗 2,156
75 Bueng Kan 3 🠗 1,831

 

Saturday Afternoon Covid-19 Update: Provincial totals and news | News by Thaiger

NORTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
44 Chiang Mai 177 🠕 9,385
60 Uttaradit 31 🠕 3,979
62 Chiang Rai 23 🠗 3,769
69 Nan 0 🠗 2,370
70 Lampang 13 🠗 2,362
71 Lamphun 14 🠗 2,360
76 Phayao 0 🠗 1,730
77 Phrae 3 🠗 1,623
78 Mae Hong Son 61 🠕 940

Saturday Afternoon Covid-19 Update: Provincial totals and news | News by Thaiger

EASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
3 Chonburi 488 🠗 93,018
8 Rayong 359 🠕 34,893
12 Chachoengsao 107 🠗 30,445
21 Prachinburi 234 🠗 18,485
32 Chanthaburi 315 🠕 13,391
33 Sa Kaeo 128 🠕 12,425
52 Trat 97 🠕 5,707

Saturday Afternoon Covid-19 Update: Provincial totals and news | News by Thaiger

WESTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
5 Prisons 67 🠗 70,975
10 Ratchaburi 348 🠕 32,276
19 Phetchaburi 128 🠗 19,452
22 Kanchanaburi 190 🠕 18,125
24 Tak 240 🠕 16,917
38 Prachuap Khiri Khan 114 🠕 11,374

 

SOURCE: CCSA

 

SOURCE: CCSA

 

image

Recent comments:
image
bb54
2021-10-09 15:37
Damn, that was far too easy to find the daily provincial numbers i am interested in. I enjoyed the old system of random provinces that were compiled by a dyslexic 555. cheers
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Trending