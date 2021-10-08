Connect with us

Pattaya

Bangkok Hospital Pattaya offers free AstraZeneca for expats

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Bangkok Hospital Pattaya is offering 900 vaccines for expats. (via Bangkok Pattaya Hospital)
Bangkok Hospital Pattaya has announced pre-registration is open for free vaccines for foreigners and expats with injections beginning October 15. The hospital will give 2 doses of AstraZeneca to qualifying applicants at no charge.
Registration is open until all slots are filled and can be done online at the following link: https://bit.ly/3a6sLpf
The vaccination is offered with no charge or service fee by Bangkok Hospital in Pattaya with a total of 900 vaccines available for the people who register. Vaccines registration is on a first-come, first-served basis, so if you have not yet received a vaccine, sign up immediately.
The Department of Disease Control has regulated registration to be open to all foreign residents who are not Thai citizens and are over the age of 18, but have never received any Covid-19 vaccine before.
The Bangkok Hospital program to provide vaccines to expats will continue throughout the second half of October with the vaccinations being administered at a vaccine centre on the 6th floor of Central Festival Pattaya Beach.
5 dates and times have been confirmed for the vaccine drives and details of the vaccination centre are as follows:
DATE TIME NUMBER OF VACCINES
Friday, 15 October 2021 11:00 am to 3:00 pm Limited to 200 vaccines
Wednesday, 20 October 2021 11:00 am to 3:00 pm Limited to 200 vaccines
Friday, 22 October 2021 11:00 am to 3:00 pm Limited to 200 vaccines
Wednesday, 27 October 2021 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm Limited to 100 vaccines
Friday, 29 October 2021 11:00 am to 3:00 pm Limited to 200 vaccines
The Bangkok Hospital drive comes as Pattaya officials have been pushing to reach 80% vaccination levels for the entire population of the city before the planned November 1 reopening. Pattaya City Mayor Sonthaya Khunpluem, who himself just had his booster shot while encouraging others to join, commenting on the need to vaccinated everyone.
“Pattaya is also vaccinating people who haven’t been listed as residents as well as foreigners and migrants to ensure everybody is protected.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Hospital

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Recent comments:
image
King Cotton
2021-10-08 19:59
9 minutes ago, Thaiger said: The hospital will give 2 doses of AstraZeneca to qualifying applicants at no charge. OK . . . what's the catch? There must be one somewhere, since BKK Hospital isn't known for giving stuff away.
image
Stonker
2021-10-08 20:13
9 minutes ago, King Cotton said: OK . . . what's the catch? There must be one somewhere, since BKK Hospital isn't known for giving stuff away. They would have got it free, and it's probably just about to date…
image
Stonker
2021-10-08 20:56
55 minutes ago, King Cotton said: OK . . . what's the catch? There must be one somewhere, since BKK Hospital isn't known for giving stuff away. Just a thought - if they only have 900 doses and those are…
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

