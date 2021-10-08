Bangkok Hospital Pattaya offers free AstraZeneca for expats

Bangkok Hospital Pattaya has announced pre-registration is open for free vaccines for foreigners and expats with injections beginning October 15. The hospital will give 2 doses of AstraZeneca to qualifying applicants at no charge.

Registration is open until all slots are filled and can be done online at the following link: https://bit.ly/3a6sLpf

The vaccination is offered with no charge or service fee by Bangkok Hospital in Pattaya with a total of 900 vaccines available for the people who register. Vaccines registration is on a first-come, first-served basis, so if you have not yet received a vaccine, sign up immediately.

The Department of Disease Control has regulated registration to be open to all foreign residents who are not Thai citizens and are over the age of 18, but have never received any Covid-19 vaccine before.

The Bangkok Hospital program to provide vaccines to expats will continue throughout the second half of October with the vaccinations being administered at a vaccine centre on the 6th floor of Central Festival Pattaya Beach.

5 dates and times have been confirmed for the vaccine drives and details of the vaccination centre are as follows:

DATE TIME NUMBER OF VACCINES Friday, 15 October 2021 11:00 am to 3:00 pm Limited to 200 vaccines Wednesday, 20 October 2021 11:00 am to 3:00 pm Limited to 200 vaccines Friday, 22 October 2021 11:00 am to 3:00 pm Limited to 200 vaccines Wednesday, 27 October 2021 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm Limited to 100 vaccines Friday, 29 October 2021 11:00 am to 3:00 pm Limited to 200 vaccines

“Pattaya is also vaccinating people who haven’t been listed as residents as well as foreigners and migrants to ensure everybody is protected.”

SOURCE: Bangkok Hospital

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on