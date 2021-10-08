Booster vaccine recipients yesterday includes Pattaya Mayor

At a vaccination campaign in Pattaya yesterday, Pattaya City Mayor Sonthaya Khunploem was spotted receiving his third vaccine booster shot and encouraging others to do so. The event took place at Pattaya City 2 school and health officials administered AstraZeneca booster shots for those who had 2 injections of Sinovac previously.

The event also provided second doses of the Sinopharm vaccine for those who had previously received one injection of the Chinese-made vaccine.

The mayor told The Pattaya News that he got 2 Sinovac doses early in the vaccine rollout but wanted to bolster his personal protection from Covid-19. He had come to the vaccination campaign to inspect the centre and make sure everything was running well, and then himself sat for his third injection.

He also wanted to get the injection publicly to set a visible example for the community to encourage others to get their vaccines and booster shots. Pattaya is working towards the goal of 80% vaccination levels for residents of Pattaya and Bang Lamung with at least the 2 main doses, as well as making sure the elderly, vulnerable, and those who were recipients of the first rounds of Sinovac vaccines only get their booster shots.

The mayor reassured the residents of Pattaya that vaccines are safe and effective and everyone eligible should get theirs as they work towards minimizing Covid-19 infections before the planned reopening to international tourism next month.

Officials have stepped up community testing to identify and treat Covid-19 infections and quickly curb the spread of any outbreaks in Pattaya. They say the area is on track to hit 80% vaccinations of registered and permanent residents of Pattaya by November 1.

Pattaya plans on reopening to international tourists without any strict quarantine on arrival, though will likely follow rules similar to other Sandbox destinations.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

