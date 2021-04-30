New Covid-19 zoning with tightened restrictions starts tomorrow

Starting midnight Saturday, tightened disease control measures will take effect, including restrictions set nationwide as well as restrictions based on the recent colour-coded zoning by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. The restrictions will be in place for at least 14 days.

Nationwide restrictions

Alcohol sales at restaurants will be prohibited nationwide in an effort to prevent gathering and slow the spread of the virus. Bars, as well as other nightlife and entertainment venues, will be closed. Schools and tutoring centres will also be closed.

Parties and large gatherings are banned, except for household and traditional gatherings and ceremonies like funerals.

Face masks will be required in public places in all provinces, although most provinces have already imposed local measures requiring the masks to be worn.

“Dark red” zones

Under the new zoning, 6 provinces are classified as “dark red” zones under the highest control to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Those provinces include Bangkok, Chon Buri, Chiang Mai, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, and Samut Prakan.

Dine-in services at restaurants are prohibited in “dark red” zones. Restaurants and cafes can offer takeaway services until 9pm.

Convenience stores must be closed from 11pm to 4am.

Gatherings of more than 20 people are prohibited.

Sports fields can stay open until 9pm, but no spectators are allowed.

Indoor fitness centres and gymnasiums must close.

“Red” zones

45 provinces will be classified as “red” zones under maximum control.

Restaurants in “red” zones can offer dine-in services until 9pm and takeaway services until 11pm.

Convenience stores must be closed from 11pm to 4am.

Gatherings of more than 50 people are prohibited.

Sports fields can stay open until 9pm, but the number of people attending the sports events is limited.

“Orange” zones

26 provinces will be classified as “orange” zones, or “controlled areas.”

Restaurants in “orange” zones can offer dine-in services until 11pm.

Gatherings of more than 50 people are prohibited.

Sports fields can stay open as usual, but the number of people at events is limited.

