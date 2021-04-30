image
image
Coronavirus (Covid-19)

New Covid-19 zoning with tightened restrictions starts tomorrow

Tanutam Thawan

Published 

29 seconds ago

 on 

Photo by the Thai Government

Starting midnight Saturday, tightened disease control measures will take effect, including restrictions set nationwide as well as restrictions based on the recent colour-coded zoning by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. The restrictions will be in place for at least 14 days.

Nationwide restrictions

Alcohol sales at restaurants will be prohibited nationwide in an effort to prevent gathering and slow the spread of the virus. Bars, as well as other nightlife and entertainment venues, will be closed. Schools and tutoring centres will also be closed.

Parties and large gatherings are banned, except for household and traditional gatherings and ceremonies like funerals.

Face masks will be required in public places in all provinces, although most provinces have already imposed local measures requiring the masks to be worn.

“Dark red” zones

Under the new zoning, 6 provinces are classified as “dark red” zones under the highest control to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Those provinces include Bangkok, Chon Buri, Chiang Mai, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, and Samut Prakan.

  • Dine-in services at restaurants are prohibited in “dark red” zones. Restaurants and cafes can offer takeaway services until 9pm.
  • Convenience stores must be closed from 11pm to 4am.
  • Gatherings of more than 20 people are prohibited.
  • Sports fields can stay open until 9pm, but no spectators are allowed.
  • Indoor fitness centres and gymnasiums must close.

“Red” zones

  • 45 provinces will be classified as “red” zones under maximum control.
  • Restaurants in “red” zones can offer dine-in services until 9pm and takeaway services until 11pm.
  • Convenience stores must be closed from 11pm to 4am.
  • Gatherings of more than 50 people are prohibited.
  • Sports fields can stay open until 9pm, but the number of people attending the sports events is limited.

“Orange” zones

  • 26 provinces will be classified as “orange” zones, or “controlled areas.”
  • Restaurants in “orange” zones can offer dine-in services until 11pm.
  • Gatherings of more than 50 people are prohibited.
  • Sports fields can stay open as usual, but the number of people at events is limited.

Tanutam Thawan

Local Thai journalist speaking fluent Thai and English. Tanutam studied in Khon Kaen before attending Bangkok’s Chulalongkhorn University.

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Cluster of 50 Covid-19 cases detected in Bangkok’s Klong Toey district

Maya Taylor

Published

5 hours ago

on

Friday, April 30, 2021

By

PHOTO: BMA PR

At least 50 new cases of Covid-19 have been detected in the Klong Toey area of Bangkok, which is sandwiched between the trendy areas of Sukhumvit and the Chao Phraya river. The infections have been confirmed in a Facebook post from Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang.

The infections were found when the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and Institute for Urban Disease Control and Prevention carried out tests on 925 residents, using an express analysis mobile unit. According to a Bangkok Post report, officials are arranging for the patients to be transferred to field hospitals as soon as possible, while proactive testing continues in the capital.

Bangkok officials have also carried out an inspection at the Baan Thai Boutique Hotel, in the Bangkapi district, prior to it opening as a “hospitel” – a hybrid between a hospital and a hotel, where patients with mild symptoms are treated, to alleviate pressure on hospital beds. The facility, run by the Taksin Hospital, has 300 beds, a 24-hour emergency medical service, as well as rescue vans to transport patients to hospital within 15 minutes if necessary.

The Baan Thai also has x-ray machines and specialist software to allow doctors at Taksin Hospital to liaise remotely with patients and offer them timely medical advice. An online platform will enable patients to report their symptoms daily and will also track their location, record their health data, and allow them to consult with doctors through chats and video calls.

Meanwhile, a dedicated isolation centre has been created at Saphan temple in the district of Phra Khanong, while the 50 Klong Toey patients wait to be admitted to hospital. Prateep Thanakitcharoen from the National Health Commission Office says the facility will open today and be run by people from the Klong Toey community.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Crime

Taxi driver relieves stress by shooting slingshot at cars and shops

Neill Fronde

Published

19 hours ago

on

Thursday, April 29, 2021

By

PHOTO: A taxi driver used a slingshot like this to relieve stress by firing at vehicles and shops.

Life is pretty stressful lately, but there are right and wrong ways to relieve that stress. A taxi driver in Bangkok chose the wrong way to blow off steam: shooting at cars, buses and restaurants with a slingshot. The 48 year old driver Phaiwan Aechaiyaphum was arrested by the Metropolitan Police Bureau last night at his Suksawat-area room. He is suspected of using his slingshot at the Ratchada-Sutthisan intersection tunnel for over a month, starting March 19 until as recently as April 27.

He told police shooting at vehicles and shops was his way to vent and release his stress and feelings. The attacks took place in the late afternoons to late night, from 4 pm to 1 am; in total 19 slingshot shootings were reported. When police raided his home, they confiscated a slingshot as well as white stones he said he gathered from a Phetkasem Road gas station to use as ammo.

The man told police he quit his bus driver job last year as he wasn’t making enough money driving the number 75 bus, so he switched to driving a taxi in March. He drove rented taxis, so police impounded 3 of them for investigation for evidence. It is reported that he already confessed to the slingshot shooting.

He said he used his slingshot at places to release his stress, for example, shooting at slow cars that frustrated him. But he fired his slingshot at targets that had many people around, like shops, restaurants and big busy buses, putting many people at risk, potentially in harm’s way.

Police stations at Din Daeng, Phahon Yothin, and Sutthisan Huai Kwang have jurisdiction over the attack areas and are investigating further. Phaiwan has been charged so far with causing damage to property, theft, and physical assault. He is in police custody but will be sent to undergo a psychological evaluation.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Restrictions tighten nationwide, Bangkok and 5 other provinces now “dark red” zones

Tanutam Thawan

Published

21 hours ago

on

Thursday, April 29, 2021

By

Disease control restrictions are tightening nationwide. Bangkok and 5 other provinces with a high number of Covid-19 infections are now classified as “dark red” zones under the highest control to combat the spread of the coronavirus, according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

Under the new zoning measures, the dark red provinces include Bangkok, Chon Buri, Chiang Mai, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, and Samut Prakan. Those provinces have reported more than 100 Covid-19 cases per day. Regulations in those areas include:

  • Events or gatherings of more than 20 people are prohibited.
  • Dine-in services at restaurants and cafes are prohibited, but takeaway services until 9pm are allowed.
  • Stadiums, gyms, fitness centres are closed except for sports facilities that are in open areas. Those facilities must close by 9pm.
  • Shopping centres can stay open until 9pm. Arcades and entertainment activities must close until the Covid-19 situation improves.

45 provinces are classified as “red” zones,” or maximum control areas. Regulations in those areas include:

  • Events and gatherings of more than 50 people are prohibited.
  • Restaurants can offer dine-in services until 9pm and takeaway services are allowed until 11pm. Alcohol sales are prohibited.
  • Shopping malls can stay open until 11pm.

26 provinces are classified as “orange” zone, or controlled areas. Regulations in those areas include:

  • Restaurants can offer dine-in services until 11pm. Alcohol sales are prohibited.
  • Shopping malls can stay open until 11pm.

Alcohol is not allowed to be sold at restaurants nationwide. There is now a nationwide order requiring face masks to be worn in public places. Most provinces have already set local orders requiring masks to be worn.

The new zoning goes into effect at midnight Saturday.

Trending