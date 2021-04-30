Coronavirus (Covid-19)
US Air Force lands in India with much-needed Covid-19 supplies, other foreign aid on the way
As India has recently requested foreign aid to help with its severe Covid-19 situation, a US Air Force aircraft has landed in the South Asian country, answering that call with Covid-19 relief supplies. The aircraft departed from California and, according to a statement by the US Department of Defense, was packed with cargo pallets containing more than 400 oxygen cylinders and regulators, 1 million N-95 medical masks, and 1 million Covid-19 rapid test kits.
As India deals with 379,257 new daily infections, and over 18.3 million cases since the pandemic began, it has taken the second seat next to the US in terms of the highest number of cases reported since the outbreak began. Just in the last 24 hours, the nation reported 3,645 deaths, bringing the total to 204,832. And, experts say those numbers that are being reported are lower than the actual numbers.
Multiple countries, including Germany, France, the EU, the UK, the US, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, have pledged to help India, with the US also sending vaccines, despite India being one of the world’s biggest vaccine producers. Crates of ventilators and oxygen concentrators from the UK arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday, making it the first aid to arrive in India from abroad. Although the UK is sending medical supplies to India, a spokesperson for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the UK could not give away its vaccine doses at this time.
Tarik Jasarevic, spokesman for the World Health Organization, has also noted that the Covid variant, found in India, is more transmissible. Yet the government is continually being criticised for its slow rollout of Covid vaccines.
“It seems that this variant has the potential to attach to human cells more easily. Obviously that would lead to more people being infected and more hospitalisations.”
The recent surge in infections has been largely blamed on public complacency with officials joining in the mindset. The government allowed hundreds of thousands of Hindu worshippers to participate in the country’s religious event, even noting how large the gatherings were. Political rallies during state elections were also still held, with mask wearing seemingly off the table.
The Indian government said it will open up its vaccination drive to all adults on May 1.
SOURCE: VOA News
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
New Covid-19 zoning with tightened restrictions starts tomorrow
Starting midnight Saturday, tightened disease control measures will take effect, including restrictions set nationwide as well as restrictions based on the recent colour-coded zoning by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. The restrictions will be in place for at least 14 days.
Nationwide restrictions
Alcohol sales at restaurants will be prohibited nationwide in an effort to prevent gathering and slow the spread of the virus. Bars, as well as other nightlife and entertainment venues, will be closed. Schools and tutoring centres will also be closed.
Parties and large gatherings are banned, except for household and traditional gatherings and ceremonies like funerals.
Face masks will be required in public places in all provinces, although most provinces have already imposed local measures requiring the masks to be worn.
“Dark red” zones
Under the new zoning, 6 provinces are classified as “dark red” zones under the highest control to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Those provinces include Bangkok, Chon Buri, Chiang Mai, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, and Samut Prakan.
- Dine-in services at restaurants are prohibited in “dark red” zones. Restaurants and cafes can offer takeaway services until 9pm.
- Convenience stores must be closed from 11pm to 4am.
- Gatherings of more than 20 people are prohibited.
- Sports fields can stay open until 9pm, but no spectators are allowed.
- Indoor fitness centres and gymnasiums must close.
“Red” zones
- 45 provinces will be classified as “red” zones under maximum control.
- Restaurants in “red” zones can offer dine-in services until 9pm and takeaway services until 11pm.
- Convenience stores must be closed from 11pm to 4am.
- Gatherings of more than 50 people are prohibited.
- Sports fields can stay open until 9pm, but the number of people attending the sports events is limited.
“Orange” zones
- 26 provinces will be classified as “orange” zones, or “controlled areas.”
- Restaurants in “orange” zones can offer dine-in services until 11pm.
- Gatherings of more than 50 people are prohibited.
- Sports fields can stay open as usual, but the number of people at events is limited.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
List of provinces with “soft curfews” urging people to stay at home during the night
Several Thai provinces have introduced “soft curfews,” requesting people to stay at home during late night and early morning hours unless travel is absolutely necessary.
The new restrictions are part of additional measures announced by the government, including new zoning and colour-coding of provinces based on the number of Covid infections recorded. The provinces of Bangkok, Chon Buri, Chiang Mai, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, and Samut Prakan, which are all reporting over 100 daily new infections, are classified as dark red, or “highest control” zones, and subject to the toughest restrictions, including a ban on dining-in at restaurants.
A further 45 “red” provinces are subject to “maximum control” measures. In these areas, customers can dine in at restaurants up to 9pm. The sale of alcohol in restaurants is banned across the country.
The TAT has published the following list of provinces that have set soft curfews, requesting that people stay at home during those hours.
Central Thailand
Chai Nat: 11pm – 4am
Nakhon Pathom: 11pm – 4am
Nakhon Nayok: 11pm – 4am
Nonthaburi: 9pm – 4am
Pathum Thani: 9pm – 4am
Phetchaburi: 11pm – 4am
Samut Prakan: 9pm – 4am
Samut Sakhon: 11pm – 4am
Northern Thailand
Phrae: 11pm – 3am
North-East Thailand
Bueng Kan: 11pm – 4am
Southern Thailand
Ranong: 10pm – 4am
Songkhla: 10pm – 4am
Surat Thani: 10pm – 4am
Trang: 10pm – 3am
Yala: 10pm – 4am
SOURCE: TAT News
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid UPDATE: 1,583 new cases and 15 deaths, provincial totals
1,583 new Covid-19 cases and 15 deaths were reported today by the Public Health Ministry’s Department of Disease Control. Since the start of the pandemic last year, a total of 65,153 Covid-19 infections and 203 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Thailand.
The number of daily reported infections continues to drop steadily as the government’s restrictions appear to be having the desired effect. Although the daily case count is on a downward slope, people must remain vigilant at combating the spread of the virus, according to deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Natapanu Nopakun, who gives the daily Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration report in English.
“While the number of new cases is lower than the past few days, we must remain vigilant while there are still new clusters of infections found in Bangkok and other provinces.”
There are now 28,696 active Covid-19 cases in Thailand. Of these 871 are in critical condition including 250 patients on ventilators. Most of the new infections were reported in Bangkok, the epicentre in the new wave of the coronavirus. A cluster of 50 cases was reported in Bangkok’s Khlong Toey district. In Rayong province, 36 new cases related to a snooker club and illegal gambling den, Natapnau says.
|Province
|New infections
|Total since April 1
|Bangkok
|417
|12,005
|Samut Prakan
|138
|1,719
|Chon Buri
|131
|2,394
|Chiang Mai
|66
|3,502
|Nonthaburi
|50
|1,544
|Samut Sakhon
|48
|916
|Rayong
|36
|159
|Pathum Thani
|35
|777
|Surat Thani
|34
|653
|Nakhon Pathom
|34
|522
In the new wave of infections over the past month, 109 Covid-related patients have died, many with pre-existing conditions of diabetes, cancer, high blood pressure, or other chronic illnesses. The daily Covid-19 death toll has been 10 or more over the past several days. Out of the 15 deaths reported today, 9 were in Bangkok. The patients were ages 29 to 93, most were older adults with pre-existing conditions.
While the number of new daily cases in Bangkok has decreased, the number of Covid-related fatalities in the capital remains high, Natapanu says.
Zoning
Yesterday, the CCSA announced new colour-coded zones with restrictions to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. The new restrictions will go into effect at midnight on Saturday and are planned to be in effect for 14 days.
Nationwide, alcohol sales are prohibited at restaurants while bars and other nightlife venues are ordered to close. Face masks are also now required in public places in all provinces. Violators face a fine of up to 20,000 baht.
Vaccines
So far, 1.4 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been inoculated in Thailand. Natapanu says that while it’s not a high number compared to Thailand’s population of 70 million people, the number of inoculations will be growing “exponentially.”
Yesterday, Natapanu said the Thai government plans to vaccinate all people living in Thailand including expats. More information on a vaccination plan for foreigners living in Thailand will be released at a later date.
Quarantine
With the rise of Covid-19 infections in Thailand, along with the spread of mutated strains in other countries, the quarantine period for international arrivals goes back to the initial 14 days, which ends up being 15 to 16 days at a designated facility or hotel.
SOURCE: CCSA
